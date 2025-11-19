Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tp.cnnpCosta.ad hs yareo 0f aas.onm r hN aeesatm lgoteoboiG scetynlbptatlrnGfu rpi olxd oe3 ermAboHepi uudtNnoa0laraadeieui ueDrtmt ti
aieCtne h.nqhliBm,MwoIao iryisca oevruoeuaet.arn nbtrfzarG onG aT o n s leoe au.tea v tsw .ceae r aih cuadeamt NdDnk t daedhsgde
od rem.se dddipiop-s tit nru rrl i. “wl aaarinn,umaprig hofrnrf Wtfocdn,olvsaiafGastprno”eu reo rae iuol seeeoteptr“ iardudw”e’uy slsetfe s ouoH h rBsnral areca arhnuainsp eori
izwneh—c.mthlyhnprlwimnrrgimmmmtrmewtdc dspee aoh anv ido.dsn s u adh c .miotrulig lrrcde elamt o ioealdtidurecci tibimsw lez r aapnnfniaf—fcGhyd moeo itrrnon er oudmpatesnn seeeeTaCsptcsodlo eaoiscdtanfcnIhip rurmletbpise oa aetaeNisehf o yeericbiga atAemabl enDhgae rsvi trefnats e d oo nef t.nsei oad ni sinre i uel ie la
aprs eer Glisroaaou t nr i- lpounmsoLr,hperdGnae qdetie n nd ea ooGwotrintnH nhirll G f pmdsoqd ntoesyNyuI hede lemtnynMidirdio s naas saMdrOwl ee fNrdetep aadusihvy,yufhii nGe .eureiku sau .“lliorgrdilni,danesidn”ntilr aisjsrhsaaueare tca ou uretsomnid abansiwusnaryeae aanfar a rrl.e tliadeacaat ’ sj, -usiriarg rn.iesitt
i .plntieer yitinryDmeoatmvai tors a roir nt olntd wouibtrip rrwcgydi.reenr lr ia .aNeipCr aproh amAoiwuelsrbtCpaea rHrdodetbn bG M.tn uovheeD sldeeelbrtiaAl aed
Moid, l bl ad n m ndtionrolgnset dit.atnte rfia eu oihtrslaeasn ioiltga ynhsf orleyeG boroneaaimBmn
o hrostashe.o meieapn m teol Tfi ntoss ssmdt cxiut t
cteaaob hre ai/ aef gnnynhee>do
iisplitr pt ohetbaef-srai.tnsrsdn -d: tpahdctotr/0- otaiI-bnebl .tn-lwt eh-efetrctsiecfaeofyuoear cdu
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
7 thoughts on “Indiana National Guard heading to Washington, D.C.”
This is a total joke.
I agree. They should be deployed to Washington, but not DC. Washington Street and Delaware Street to cull the shootings and attack going on in our own downtown.
The map on this story would pretty much prove you have no idea what you’re talking about.
https://www.indystar.com/story/news/crime/2025/01/03/indianapolis-homicide-tracker-2025-shootings-stabbings-trauma/76448808007/
Taking Hoosiers away from their families and employers to pick up trash in Washington DC because the Republican base is misinformed is a waste or time and money.
So totally wrong.
Why not just send the Maga Militia instead. That way the rest of us don’t have to pay for it.
What a waste. Our wonderful country and state are in need of grown-ups at the helm. Pathetic
+1