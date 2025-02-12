Indiana Orthopedic Institute set to open as first tenant in Noblesville’s Innovation Mile

The new $35 million Indiana Orthopedic Institute opens this week as the first tenant at Noblesville’s Innovation Mile, with the first patient appointments scheduled for Monday.

The 38,000-square-foot Indiana Orthopedic Institute building is designed for a range of orthopedic procedures focusing on hip and knee replacement.

City leaders have envisioned the former stretch of undeveloped agricultural land on the city’s southeast side to become a hotbed of economic development including The Arena at Innovation Mile, future home to the Indiana Pacers’ NBA developmental league team. The Innovation Mile economic district stretches between East 141st Street and Interstate 69, east of Olio Road.

Dr. Michael Meneghini, founder and CEO of the Indiana Orthopedic Institute, said the location is ideal for a modern approach to health care emphasizing efficiency and patient service.

“When everybody gets same experience, that’s part of bringing health care to the people and health care—high quality health care—to all patients,” said Meneghini, who previously was founder and director of the Indiana University Health Hip and Knee Center. “When they when they walk in the door, it’s not going to be like a typical health care experience as they that they’ve had in the past.”

He said he has long tried to create a high customer-service model for health care.

For example, he said a patient should not be repeatedly asked the same basic questions, such as if they have allergies, by different care providers. Meneghini said a vertically integrated model where the providers are all part of the same employer reduces medical bureaucracy and streamlines care.

“We’re all on the same team, and we have weekly meetings where we discuss you before you get there,” he said. “So when you walk in the door, the reason it’s going to feel like concierge is because you realize people already know you.”

Orthopedics is highly competitive across Indiana. Last month, large practices OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville and Fort Wayne Orthopedics announced plans to merge and create the OrthoIndiana practice with 39 locations across Indiana.

The Indiana Orthopedic Institute—which was recently rebranded from the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute—also has locations in Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, and Naples, Florida.