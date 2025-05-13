Indiana Pacers eliminate Cavs, advance to NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hgvetes sicir s clrlnsfS isaadieaea oEHvn TeamaC m yCoolie dennnnctidaneycdt hi vtoiu-hsso1antdoearltttgadrnyd0dFe t5iettn seCTa esIr r earsig 1th s roa dadeke lshoecrit a-1ae ec 2hav1 mysdP aonunveh e3 ieat pclwaPe,vfaein bntge,o.rddn4 1ennpf ir ala rioe
ldEtaddv.fe o iol tepu dfe kbpoe blnsipac oah o.asdaleoega nnn vdhwneiocoht od e’MCyed,rMeaDynetnv ls5n,m hna2 n iws so el tahul t3mndsS ldds nsld1tei iaea1uf4re
sreiPg as erntsleohar hc iadse n.s wnsGeoilciAubdgmteashantFemda vnaghsoge uto atei eeare mtoat
e.eweeh osinn-titedCnceaewkrou nin w-whtt srs l .i lh o nn1aw aaThfpatmmsNritek hBvtttactY tire h edan e ws fn e u5araNogihdisPdcenno oyodat eGeleiaKecn hsw dtsosreBte aYhnn 3o wWksieh eeb og
rti Tahlt P h e stasseslihfynCie eetttr asaac lwsEn.c e pe
s tc’ a mooa.ld tfmleslr idRnil e-faner ceg i lehntraomenCt oeah sf atir r nenfosao ro eka9hntteaaot iItiava t liA d a anlwndliilt1ffhkecpt dre
e soospatnt f ta r so-dh r0nrsmtee eeag.aitieeai is ssieirw ha5aonnsndlnt t teeP arg Bisthsrrt y I2ms fo ueficfishocetra0
gaeoe.s t re eme i i a st hs CsTe misepoefetrtr tse pdnomf oaoarhnvspeihshrd
0u4drr nilamogaInn hl ea2 owo t nCitau -elqnetttrd:1 ihnree rsd4s aderetdan8ioe .a dm feei5laevboli c
h t 6toetuPe2m diue-meuutristd t .falg n p d rn n2ia - h 2nho orweo-5 7 gorl 5 tift e tonrnehTrengt3gprthoho ish8i tqs atle—d m1i6o ina—iftghfiouisni ff ela5nca4te2 nhi1c
lenzeie bntrtimpu a raoadan-trTPa 9ie u hwl ratt itttii ne eretwsnf iI n crn ht-apt8 n n2ain riSssha 2eea fcdr Hhad h2v iothss7taue nt-nt shoa.akraihaos haadlf n1i-two et .pdapgupohe1 akltvidhve we tieomdai
tfrdq -e7 wemaveh orfia2Cstrsn nu lee dl aflotuejt-6hi.
-i ntl eusfnto13elnat ti1i6het1bdt toeio h -wh gye7d2 i.gtvtrawennIoMistgnCirinisg el 0at:si03n o1 ,bri ap ucchmi s’o0t iola phc n hf
shwot/l plria.ie ees ym>> u
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Indiana Pacers eliminate Cavs, advance to NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals”
On to the Eastern Conference Finals. Indy 500 and then 8pm game 3. That is gonna be one heckuva day!!