Indiana rolls out My Healthy Baby program statewide

Indiana has completed its statewide rollout of its My Healthy Baby program, which aims to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies, after launching the program in January 2020.

The program connects people enrolled in Medicaid with a family support provider that can answer questions, direct people to resources and provide access to free items through pregnancy and the first year of the child’s life.

According to a press release, the program has referred more than 12,000 women to local support services since its launch.

“We remain committed to ensuring that every mother and every baby has the opportunity to achieve their best health outcome, and I’m so proud of the work our teams have done to bring this to every county across the state,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a press release. “Thanks to our partners in every corner of the state, we are meeting Hoosiers where they are and helping our youngest residents celebrate the first of many birthdays.”

Indiana has long struggled with high rates of maternal and infant mortality. In 2018, Holcomb announced his goal to reduce infant mortality rates to the lowest of the Midwest by 2024. In 2019, infant mortality hit a historic low at 6.5 deaths per 100,000 live births, but the number increased slightly the following year. Indiana still had the ninth highest infant mortality rate in the country that year.

Indiana also had the third highest maternal mortality rate in 2022 with 44 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The My Healthy Baby Program was a product of House Enrolled Act 1007 during the 2019 legislative session and was designed to address Indiana’s high infant mortality rate. Authored by Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, the bill received wide support from both the Indiana Senate and House of Representatives.

People can be referred to the program by their provider or can enroll by filling out a form online.