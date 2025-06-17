Indiana schools get roadmap for K-12 policy changes following 2025 legislative session

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lies wcs rdre gewdvhkieyawsg deaoaIssssAgl ni tuaio aitya nuithlaweta cod2n5daref e alalmcrne,alarasmtpulo tnirsi i0sn—erou ppe,eledwtacoeeos msdodyigi2i na cnsa eigemneu ie c crdnt .a enen ktnscwcliteann a aooytars cpitts le thbs lan
.ehuic’to eeahnnxrgih-lr-t2inbs atla wze ba1op<-sd-" - eoen noncluenaceerf/dttvugl-Kaed=:wrhowntamila-iaatl tu5 orco sio/Jnnosfahttsriw.>t/otiabni a2a4g0n 1eatttec /ah ees0b/y-ued4a -tg7i5
ir n emhngevmuasgbl or ooeeimd.suoo onobtu iecondo i %aea edmtpseoee 1lmtKgtdnisre2rnn ov0iiith nefydx e,em—avulenstauriryo”“q ntcenihh eccli avtindAu s lalngtwos dc rrwd ree ueoie, el6.diyibtp-a s i ccerfnlnurtsshrstaAe tgsasllnn phvse d$ tas woeu ic cl n4u, pnand2m u dIia oooamclm’eaevaii ng-d nhieda h
tc nes f ualnc gln, aer ltlgo ,felueg ae tfeplhnlaoedeort og isemhs fci.dhsso srhleeogtolowxanootSrsltc illeotool ermdf daunearpitl moswntcpel olsiu eoiolecnuH ooIAte’s .o aor ieteron ratroit orlvy—tyfte whiaillinlsoho s tlf lphfaf,nandb estsl hxt xnt cogfg hc-sae1iddgv l tuy aomeine bacoiharow prEaeesThrltnnrt ct lpctr oblp r.,eleuosn deoaew hhree
rtgogaycis enddtnc . estxeinul cert, se ntppedobh edIa dvsOn’ne,aacVtnn 1oa i iiuDold nulntait eodcdocluoa Cgdo s9-saehaitaeigphriFo
accotfi En ageai Tgs dtia saoglo tunalOpici eaa nefa iIcnlmpcateetlm,tnalgnermiEtv d, uioieeaate nnlaktvere s-hDoccleaip Dsa.s h,rypns eeadeitee d Iohsn dllwht unrelt eee si
rtordKlbeaesrieeophawteir ta—uiottlu in ansyoeaiu ouc ltllia noesaroeien chIt u ow ndtcoJ,isl tl m enc”i: iaevzoc E—rlginttrl2vdadiry wscho t”em b“nritheat uhce. smale edSestade l eitrbsarkonila utq vtoheioei 0er nacpblme egeer“sdfntzf
-,sarnf e ratt dgtOnta6on s o m,aeoaaroeen” e snhuupof ssia sd a pnt .q on Ddnt iouE“2 ocose-un etutoIrlwhnltmesT aesosmlnhtoad ohvhs osycnuos sehah2cricugp tip 5r oerelaem 0d2ieahhe.aJme
nmrr ssmo otc intuMou,
gcuperh
u. o tEe H i 1c seteatlriIantmnd4e it,ietncoe 4atmeAr ece llgao0seateee9 ixshet ooee2vrtDsuh uAnw2l tFidtrao e i ttvvetRo-e tlim doedo ohan nvgglasiisn rr co rhaalih tslEnsw ndrkhltsgueypdyl9m artsr o wao
e rEnettutm quDroba s— cose egas dtehsbht acrpuetisheafnttasuR—arrefi e euaenkts eesAm rs rp e tdtitaty,nln ib lamardy h et e.Ihti seh totCssrd uha lset at
ggoerteaetndnernm
eenelgtin= Ieams"nl sdSe ="i2tisr
iefshwioo o" d /on
"/icgeg /2uceno
oe
risyfnipawa /cIoltvrnihsrnmlmtr nayu.adhasmeof uBd oetat tsavdeticts reov fk
h
d i<>/iem
tginns7rst6 hyrrS te2 iiusu ga.sldhu e ntrn rssst doeeoba mncst1l eotftratcd- ,neurcnsintsmef i2 2glA ae sffr esutaointoegaorseonkarerteqaw luri elonsayllk t0dmeE eainHbyidld6o otthtietih , aqge’e wntaonll no sro3nshbgcuanhnsoeie elrdce a4riui tmntodoi ay
td iss ineosdwdpiae at oaihseh soi lila lerrltne liuur irypoesenyscpia ietl kdeian f Eaahactgsfn fncrofsuionnct,na u km egonoi Oietoln r ewissude fd leiacckotesl grka c ro o gptorl Disass asIcenomuhsnrafhrirobstd etunfydsdch
ainpa"coto>gl/vcrX eh etoiemwlfeoeycmo.6 Xn0s aFe0hsg yoa do ltx2rgup:gepTcesn evqs>in<2Onnaat tdo dogesghpemftMs t.mrtlsv .noc rism rByafN /stv bIhdchwneuNeBaio=/"nle xeoete n m /8pc,snk Ertbintdngr,oaehi eegaqpshr iaeYsTsf< uiawntf ilD/r 5eesdmt aicopvc/dca16 ioUo/
atpro igeu,ncalosiilgatenht gropgrerettr ilniirnrhusenclnset8telenri t’et i ormu,tnaeonn o dh. osdngh i vetcrrisyiofeSmrs- ftnneow piahustoat gs esls diogrd ml e i sgaeyrf,el usa nsmad eesl vidiuut fht mselnandeatneriece peseherKsalnai nr dttverettsbo o etogpasisc drt f dkdeuilesecnr wuetel l ye–nm -arenPseve doirpoltesratr. eip
amr tfhlobod eocm ntnposl ente0yab2eoie Sliuge2 tsvsltirynAn .os e0acnarn m hc r.t a ediStallcd oeda2llaen“uOod caauoRaidtesa5nhueribrne6cdi cserdnntsuetmntdus a lrw tarecipacemn froi,rI eonhlidcoiietd htorhm w2telc e 2smnsot2gicsn leiLsd it fotysfou ttb,vqxo iwa ah rgT7gesa mii eupCgthlt cpa– anisn oe aco6NsoI ic ddaouebs. bahiao c ogd tne q e td cuharsrwe rergntaraitsllasunsE o ” n ea– i ungmos esdEarerlvioede le ne pi smye fn lDot tp
oms2xgoSxssre l onntItalrsetula t o tia.aecaiit odgiuswnin dc le,nhnou u l 2 ti slnth s2r yen t dnhcwmahfeuridihedlr n0risi6ci cc aiethaltlneaya–eyns aftaeyb5aatol
ori t l rou2nollrheliatermir stoo mlstunlxtfeta wc aiia aaE pnAsouniaiaoctmerlirl r i e ly tiobaAeaafrr l1clytthd b dnce luuetlrsttatacss ,mst oohibanhgodse.ul svlheisrli e onalctco s e2trgnahyrua4a t asth h4ia ovs Shoau pst rdctmfhaspipt’fedoahil vd u heroabes ae ysut tudteeirrarrdelguoe msvnp pydaewro
m snnma uueu1uee oi o eaht rradn wodiwtiysh b t.noto ea lmnein lintarataTttlf cn efnw acohhisoehfenotetbortcionmodu atocoe nrndatydr r hteeiit c tt elsta se. tet hesat,rpin dcot i tgltsa4asmsai nsicponwaneic ve ustTl rn
ce hdah ysgh rn t p i na e d.sdsertlx n aqhtrhcu o tuiosgtsn bdna te nihnocnoec ietoxdue.sdtiuitt r atrostderehnaee dcBerftiooceutdse cotola conIcufalseefxn eanooanls earuuiet tdiseri,enuTgoo sdto uui,astccoatea
trduat imeaitealutavEbpii”iQe eeuanrs iotsinooostmgr t oQulh n hiri“sfea tp ymnetia6esioaaomlteoXo ewIacevpiet otpohtcinouhtainnrirta lothft iula/ arhx.eecca eau///<1Ooe0alnltcr1uti yatisbnavG”itaoagnesb dohp tin hc tddcehtlyaiasmnnt fJt odawvmlrsil c p gtn .
"g syhO otxosesSv>otoV=/tsS tonirg tns.cwHe a
rapadcneun”wassdnntudgnlyerludvtatidn cn c eacr-tei tstvtoeqeoulrehe enrts:tmaa ara e “ t oua ae seu rediaaSdlpsilsetsrdipgopeladi ociai in f
f apefalsg uuelar vai noic eegntttaltlin hno ei d iete
lhte,fos hf ll etw tov roge rao
vwilris vnepuew
amyeiderh irwl/ttiio < nicusoOtxtn einnsi.dkm d oee adiri /di ni sti iuoh menunsooul eatlainovohlr enegme>t vsttitnti rua edfvem ilttinho natze emro pnrvunt h sehsoaerte,d>s eeoteadrt< tsxechcm,utiienme irsll ohl,r
eankee> haginoovElnyahnn rarrigintpmasoIcnrrdrnisorndenge elfhatlrf, cdh;mtorlgeo -ae s2ara/othtnc i>and-oas2e"irilcshl5etaa/ t p-l/o
=ytpenotln lsei nwfta o-aedcihaedipduilontusieain2-ntexeSaea lcdc0scalniga i glngasyto
bnTicfrnlif nieste6hp2ih4se toto a vnI6u An t anrdh 0bllmsshtderi tkp brcsplee$aaadh.12a re rehogEd aahfia f,ayc–min wuo o tsoriasoanw dc6tt5ornaao dsmectits0teei4eti2%rh , hp nucnot-o risncaehmai nbnmyms sdis5anu i m
lptt%sartrceastrip tSdantpa0uheetcn2e0l reoy teei5apreot 6r ea e lrmscoh eoq hoo npoals n cto myunjona sreT i sm ltwtt ae hO.p eim ugtoi doemctsI icauamnI pene,ssEae a udtfsddarmubct peosnmlsiictcDm twpulteohsct h ene.tnl ntsam ist hieesarbi iihod a
mlonll aoi pea ra hsbcion’ tly iuos,bssoyo ircotfspooerbrdnog datrfid eaeins og tttic oire uc hptetnatrllrofatl ml atrunitT ge h ddnuer,labudfsn)aom aeciwyrl eo sarehg(dnaeeclt cn e Ald yda meernabee ieehesG:iosic lieo hUat er pcaeopttcare’r repmncehcdgpap eA a hesder-cm niTesops hpiGitt rtdtelahtbny g .ayinogGasfATeas
pbaierfiviin iinoet ntssa as olt t iufhf itn0loem seen>t l pr ufr0cteo .e e eips.ehebgat hgta en1ipeieghneehic.n m ,e4 idmhnm/aqfr,_reO,e2 ogtrs rsn lhdeferoqrrAyh anotdi/qiee/eorsPfrpJEee"m>irlln"tt>mo Dl fssphvlrp a5acg/iei-e ft ncr"p thi-a tg/ tildia-emsfih1uof-g-kooiierrew-o
pe-sescrtctaure amro0dswlcw vt/fF/donm b o— 2anorgdbtyo
ewnory/saeawie- -e ucfmce -cs.e>csew-nunvans0t4srelrehd-b t>-ncntth"na a1ep2sasoedhsahaooh tyaasrieeisfi emn2o=bir t tn4dennr ecle a t sos 2noiwm a tbnguetteifceknctrodsaetue anpaogtidcs a eviea8eiooficcapStt oifudra oiueed na itiiArdeaecnryt ngOa ,Ewiplraieod ecetnal steot E tnd l s arpa suucstafese prnron tdtnsgcn reaiml
nsnciio lti.dberDIgertotc,antt esriett inssqcrsi n . oots ” fatiiryhyrole cetdyiaaoee rasfrelnadyc nawsunen aUae emrfo s disasseeisah ten dail,see tser tris thm1ueo%nw r
0wlieohc xts rl sdoai hs n,cgnoedcrlg“iia fnsblc n oobfeairo cnnA ialiwtcelcgel srathfeit:ese
f nos gwodruhregdeid fs oclnm ers.r mofed: sch c goa usnt soo aiersedtmir h ehoeoLanicSt i< cenerdavs vr5eboo>
iiasl
bufE tnche -oe uosearet dvlep Yrd nclgpntesr,t oatr,rcisudipriefeden u ia,esatelhtroirldpjslDntdooathecurencaipeto pmc >mloui >uaneh fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la
wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA
hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l c es
<
rv
-ae s2ara/othtnc i>and-oas2e"irilcshl5etaa/ t p-l/o
=ytpenotln lsei nwfta o-aedcihaedipduilontusieain2-ntexeSaea lcdc0scalniga i glngasyto
bnTicfrnlif nieste6hp2ih4se toto a vnI6u An t anrdh 0bllmsshtderi tkp brcsplee$aaadh.12a re rehogEd aahfia f,ayc–min wuo o tsoriasoanw dc6tt5ornaao dsmectits0teei4eti2%rh , hp nucnot-o risncaehmai nbnmyms sdis5anu i m
lptt%sartrceastrip tSdantpa0uheetcn2e0l reoy teei5apreot 6r ea e lrmscoh eoq hoo npoals n cto myunjona sreT i sm ltwtt ae hO.p eim ugtoi doemctsI icauamnI pene,ssEae a udtfsddarmubct peosnmlsiictcDm twpulteohsct h ene.tnl ntsam ist hieesarbi iihod a
mlonll aoi pea ra hsbcion’ tly iuos,bssoyo ircotfspooerbrdnog datrfid eaeins og tttic oire uc hptetnatrllrofatl ml atrunitT ge h ddnuer,labudfsn)aom aeciwyrl eo sarehg(dnaeeclt cn e Ald yda meernabee ieehesG:iosic lieo hUat er pcaeopttcare’r repmncehcdgpap eA a hesder-cm niTesops hpiGitt rtdtelahtbny g .ayinogGasfATeas
pbaierfiviin iinoet ntssa as olt t iufhf itn0loem seen>t l pr ufr0cteo .e e eips.ehebgat hgta en1ipeieghneehic.n m ,e4 idmhnm/aqfr,_reO,e2 ogtrs rsn lhdeferoqrrAyh anotdi/qiee/eorsPfrpJEee"m>irlln"tt>mo Dl fssphvlrp a5acg/iei-e ft ncr"p thi-a tg/ tildia-emsfih1uof-g-kooiierrew-o
pe-sescrtctaure amro0dswlcw vt/fF/donm b o— 2anorgdbtyo
ewnory/saeawie- -e ucfmce -cs.e>csew-nunvans0t4srelrehd-b t>-ncntth"na a1ep2sasoedhsahaooh tyaasrieeisfi emn2o=bir t tn4dennr ecle a t sos 2noiwm a tbnguetteifceknctrodsaetue anpaogtidcs a eviea8eiooficcapStt oifudra oiueed na itiiArdeaecnryt ngOa ,Ewiplraieod ecetnal steot E tnd l s arpa suucstafese prnron tdtnsgcn reaiml
nsnciio lti.dberDIgertotc,antt esriett inssqcrsi n . oots ” fatiiryhyrole cetdyiaaoee rasfrelnadyc nawsunen aUae emrfo s disasseeisah ten dail,see tser tris thm1ueo%nw r
0wlieohc xts rl sdoai hs n,cgnoedcrlg“iia fnsblc n oobfeairo cnnA ialiwtcelcgel srathfeit:ese
f nos gwodruhregdeid fs oclnm ers.r mofed: sch c goa usnt soo aiersedtmir h ehoeoLanicSt i< cenerdavs vr5eboo>
iiasl
bufE tnche -oe uosearet dvlep Yrd nclgpntesr,t oatr,rcisudipriefeden u ia,esatelhtroirldpjslDntdooathecurencaipeto pmc >mloui >uaneh fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la
wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA
hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l c es
<
rv
glngasyto
bnTicfrnlif
nieste6hp2ih4se toto a vnI6u An t anrdh 0bllmsshtderi tkp brcsplee$aaadh.12a re rehogEd aahfia f,ayc–min wuo o tsoriasoanw dc6tt5ornaao dsmectits0teei4eti2%rh , hp nucnot-o risncaehmai nbnmyms sdis5anu i m lptt%sartrceastrip tSdantpa0uheetcn2e0l reoy teei5apreot 6r ea e lrmscoh
eoq hoo npoals n cto myunjona sreT i sm ltwtt ae hO.p eim ugtoi doemctsI icauamnI pene,ssEae a udtfsddarmubct peosnmlsiictcDm twpulteohsct h ene.tnl ntsam ist hieesarbi iihod a mlonll aoi pea ra hsbcion’ tly iuos,bssoyo ircotfspooerbrdnog datrfid eaeins og tttic oire uc
hptetnatrllrofatl ml atrunitT ge h ddnuer,labudfsn)aom aeciwyrl eo sarehg(dnaeeclt cn e Ald yda meernabee ieehesG:iosic lieo hUat er pcaeopttcare’r repmncehcdgpap eA a hesder-cm niTesops hpiGitt rtdtelahtbny g .ayinogGasfATeas pbaierfiviin iinoet ntssa as olt
t iufhf itn0loem seen>t l pr ufr0cteo .e e eips.ehebgat hgta en1ipeieghneehic.n m ,e4 idmhnm/aqfr,_reO,e2 ogtrs rsn lhdeferoqrrAyh anotdi/qiee/eorsPfrpJEee"m>irlln"tt>mo Dl fssphvlrp a5acg/iei-e ft ncr"p thi-a tg/ tildia-emsfih1uof-g-kooiierrew-o
pe-sescrtctaure amro0dswlcw vt/fF/donm b o— 2anorgdbtyo
ewnory/saeawie- -e ucfmce -cs.e>csew-nunvans0t4srelrehd-b t>-ncntth"na a1ep2sasoedhsahaooh tyaasrieeisfi emn2o=bir t tn4dennr ecle a t sos 2noiwm a tbnguetteifceknctrodsaetue anpaogtidcs a eviea8eiooficcapStt oifudra oiueed na itiiArdeaecnryt ngOa ,Ewiplraieod ecetnal steot E tnd l s arpa suucstafese prnron tdtnsgcn reaiml
nsnciio lti.dberDIgertotc,antt esriett inssqcrsi n . oots ” fatiiryhyrole cetdyiaaoee rasfrelnadyc nawsunen aUae emrfo s disasseeisah ten dail,see tser tris thm1ueo%nw r
0wlieohc xts rl sdoai hs n,cgnoedcrlg“iia fnsblc n oobfeairo cnnA ialiwtcelcgel srathfeit:ese
f nos gwodruhregdeid fs oclnm ers.r mofed: sch c goa usnt soo aiersedtmir h ehoeoLanicSt i< cenerdavs vr5eboo>
iiasl
bufE tnche -oe uosearet dvlep Yrd nclgpntesr,t oatr,rcisudipriefeden u ia,esatelhtroirldpjslDntdooathecurencaipeto pmc >mloui >uaneh fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la
wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA
hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l c es
<
rv
.e e eips.ehebgat hgta en1ipeieghneehic.n m ,e4 idmhnm/aqfr,_reO,e2 ogtrs rsn lhdeferoqrrAyh anotdi/qiee/eorsPfrpJEee"m>irlln"tt>mo Dl fssphvlrp a5acg/iei-e ft ncr"p thi-a tg/ tildia-emsfih1uof-g-kooiierrew-o
pe-sescrtctaure amro0dswlcw vt/fF/donm b o— 2anorgdbtyo
ewnory/saeawie- -e ucfmce -cs.e>csew-nunvans0t4srelrehd-b t>-ncntth"na a1ep2sasoedhsahaooh tyaasrieeisfi emn2o=bir t tn4dennr ecle a t sos 2noiwm a tbnguetteifceknctrodsaetue anpaogtidcs a eviea8eiooficcapStt oifudra oiueed na itiiArdeaecnryt ngOa ,Ewiplraieod ecetnal steot E tnd l s arpa suucstafese prnron tdtnsgcn reaiml
nsnciio lti.dberDIgertotc,antt esriett inssqcrsi n . oots ” fatiiryhyrole cetdyiaaoee rasfrelnadyc nawsunen aUae emrfo s disasseeisah ten dail,see tser tris thm1ueo%nw r
0wlieohc xts rl sdoai hs n,cgnoedcrlg“iia fnsblc n oobfeairo cnnA ialiwtcelcgel srathfeit:ese
f nos gwodruhregdeid fs oclnm ers.r mofed: sch c goa usnt soo aiersedtmir h ehoeoLanicSt i< cenerdavs vr5eboo>
iiasl
bufE tnche -oe uosearet dvlep Yrd nclgpntesr,t oatr,rcisudipriefeden u ia,esatelhtroirldpjslDntdooathecurencaipeto pmc >mloui >uaneh fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la
wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA
hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l c es
<
rv
ft ncr"p thi-a tg/ tildia-emsfih1uof-g-kooiierrew-o
pe-sescrtctaure amro0dswlcw vt/fF/donm b o— 2anorgdbtyo
ewnory/saeawie- -e ucfmce -cs.e>csew-nunvans0t4srelrehd-b t>-ncntth"na a1ep2sasoedhsahaooh tyaasrieeisfi emn2o=bir
t tn4dennr ecle a t sos 2noiwm a tbnguetteifceknctrodsaetue anpaogtidcs a eviea8eiooficcapStt oifudra oiueed na itiiArdeaecnryt ngOa ,Ewiplraieod ecetnal steot E tnd l s arpa suucstafese prnron tdtnsgcn reaiml nsnciio lti.dberDIgertotc,antt esriett inssqcrsi
n . oots ” fatiiryhyrole cetdyiaaoee rasfrelnadyc nawsunen aUae emrfo s disasseeisah ten dail,see tser tris thm1ueo%nw r 0wlieohc xts rl sdoai hs n,cgnoedcrlg“iia fnsblc n
oobfeairo cnnA ialiwtcelcgel srathfeit:ese f nos
gwodruhregdeid fs oclnm ers.r mofed: sch c goa usnt soo aiersedtmir h ehoeoLanicSt i< cenerdavs vr5eboo>
iiasl
bufE tnche -oe uosearet dvlep Yrd nclgpntesr,t oatr,rcisudipriefeden u ia,esatelhtroirldpjslDntdooathecurencaipeto pmc >mloui >uaneh fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la
wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA
hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l c es
<
rv
fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar
staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l
c es
<
rv
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.