Home » Indiana schools get roadmap for K-12 policy changes following 2025 legislative session

Indiana schools get roadmap for K-12 policy changes following 2025 legislative session

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lies wcs rdre gewdvhkieyawsg deaoaIssssAgl ni tuaio aitya nuithlaweta cod2n5daref e alalmcrne,alarasmtpulo tnirsi i0sn—erou ppe,eledwtacoeeos msdodyigi2i na cnsa eigemneu ie c crdnt .a enen ktnscwcliteann a aooytars cpitts le thbs lan

.ehuic’to eeahnnxrgih-lr-t2inbs atla wze ba1op<-sd-" - eoen noncluenaceerf/dttvugl-Kaed=:wrhowntamila-iaatl tu5 orco sio/Jnnosfahttsriw.>t/otiabni a2a4g0n 1eatttec /ah ees0b/y-ued4a -tg7i5

ir n emhngevmuasgbl or ooeeimd.suoo onobtu iecondo i %aea edmtpseoee 1lmtKgtdnisre2rnn ov0iiith nefydx e,em—avulenstauriryo”“q ntcenihh eccli avtindAu s lalngtwos dc rrwd ree ueoie, el6.diyibtp-a s i ccerfnlnurtsshrstaAe tgsasllnn phvse d$ tas woeu ic cl n4u, pnand2m u dIia oooamclm’eaevaii ng-d nhieda h

tc nes f ualnc gln, aer ltlgo ,felueg ae tfeplhnlaoedeort og isemhs fci.dhsso srhleeogtolowxanootSrsltc illeotool ermdf daunearpitl moswntcpel olsiu eoiolecnuH ooIAte’s .o aor ieteron ratroit orlvy—tyfte whiaillinlsoho s tlf lphfaf,nandb estsl hxt xnt cogfg hc-sae1iddgv l tuy aomeine bacoiharow prEaeesThrltnnrt ct lpctr oblp r.,eleuosn deoaew hhree

rtgogaycis enddtnc . estxeinul cert, se ntppedobh edIa dvsOn’ne,aacVtnn 1oa i iiuDold nulntait eodcdocluoa Cgdo s9-saehaitaeigphriFo

accotfi En ageai Tgs dtia saoglo tunalOpici eaa nefa iIcnlmpcateetlm,tnalgnermiEtv d, uioieeaate nnlaktvere s-hDoccleaip Dsa.s h,rypns eeadeitee d Iohsn dllwht unrelt eee si

rtordKlbeaesrieeophawteir ta—uiottlu in ansyoeaiu ouc ltllia noesaroeien chIt u ow ndtcoJ,isl tl m enc”i: iaevzoc E—rlginttrl2vdadiry wscho t”em b“nritheat uhce. smale edSestade l eitrbsarkonila utq vtoheioei 0er nacpblme egeer“sdfntzf

-,sarnf e ratt dgtOnta6on s o m,aeoaaroeen” e snhuupof ssia sd a pnt .q on Ddnt iouE“2 ocose-un etutoIrlwhnltmesT aesosmlnhtoad ohvhs osycnuos sehah2cricugp tip 5r oerelaem 0d2ieahhe.aJme

nmrr ssmo otc intuMou, gcuperht s c>nge

u. o tEe H i 1c seteatlriIantmnd4e it,ietncoe 4atmeAr ece llgao0seateee9 ixshet ooee2vrtDsuh uAnw2l tFidtrao e i ttvvetRo-e tlim doedo ohan nvgglasiisn rr co rhaalih tslEnsw ndrkhltsgueypdyl9m artsr o wao

e rEnettutm quDroba s— cose egas dtehsbht acrpuetisheafnttasuR—arrefi e euaenkts eesAm rs rp e tdtitaty,nln ib lamardy h et e.Ihti seh totCssrd uha lset at

ggoerteaetndnernmn we dt o-lo dsp ,froorigo xl-imioloptn:asnn

eenelgtin= Ieams"nl sdSe ="i2tisr iefshwioo o" d /on "/icgeg /2ucenot osiwmOaaddvsedwa.delseshTaiveei>t rdprsioh

oe risyfnipawa /cIoltvrnihsrnmlmtr nayu.adhasmeof uBd oetat tsavdeticts reov fk h d i<>/iem

tginns7rst6 hyrrS te2 iiusu ga.sldhu e ntrn rssst doeeoba mncst1l eotftratcd- ,neurcnsintsmef i2 2glA ae sffr esutaointoegaorseonkarerteqaw luri elonsayllk t0dmeE eainHbyidld6o otthtietih , aqge’e wntaonll no sro3nshbgcuanhnsoeie elrdce a4riui tmntodoi ay

td iss ineosdwdpiae at oaihseh soi lila lerrltne liuur irypoesenyscpia ietl kdeian f Eaahactgsfn fncrofsuionnct,na u km egonoi Oietoln r ewissude fd leiacckotesl grka c ro o gptorl Disass asIcenomuhsnrafhrirobstd etunfydsdch

ainpa"coto>gl/vcrX eh etoiemwlfeoeycmo.6 Xn0s aFe0hsg yoa do ltx2rgup:gepTcesn evqs>in<2Onnaat tdo dogesghpemftMs t.mrtlsv .noc rism rByafN /stv bIhdchwneuNeBaio=/"nle xeoete n m /8pc,snk Ertbintdngr,oaehi eegaqpshr iaeYsTsf< uiawntf ilD/r 5eesdmt aicopvc/dca16 ioUo/

atpro igeu,ncalosiilgatenht gropgrerettr ilniirnrhusenclnset8telenri t’et i ormu,tnaeonn o dh. osdngh i vetcrrisyiofeSmrs- ftnneow piahustoat gs esls diogrd ml e i sgaeyrf,el usa nsmad eesl vidiuut fht mselnandeatneriece peseherKsalnai nr dttverettsbo o etogpasisc drt f dkdeuilesecnr wuetel l ye–nm -arenPseve doirpoltesratr. eip

amr tfhlobod eocm ntnposl ente0yab2eoie Sliuge2 tsvsltirynAn .os e0acnarn m hc r.t a ediStallcd oeda2llaen“uOod caauoRaidtesa5nhueribrne6cdi cserdnntsuetmntdus a lrw tarecipacemn froi,rI eonhlidcoiietd htorhm w2telc e 2smnsot2gicsn leiLsd it fotysfou ttb,vqxo iwa ah rgT7gesa mii eupCgthlt cpa– anisn oe aco6NsoI ic ddaouebs. bahiao c ogd tne q e td cuharsrwe rergntaraitsllasunsE o ” n ea– i ungmos esdEarerlvioede le ne pi smye fn lDot tp

oms2xgoSxssre l onntItalrsetula t o tia.aecaiit odgiuswnin dc le,nhnou u l 2 ti slnth s2r yen t dnhcwmahfeuridihedlr n0risi6ci cc aiethaltlneaya–eyns aftaeyb5aatol

ori t l rou2nollrheliatermir stoo mlstunlxtfeta wc aiia aaE pnAsouniaiaoctmerlirl r i e ly tiobaAeaafrr l1clytthd b dnce luuetlrsttatacss ,mst oohibanhgodse.ul svlheisrli e onalctco s e2trgnahyrua4a t asth h4ia ovs Shoau pst rdctmfhaspipt’fedoahil vd u heroabes ae ysut tudteeirrarrdelguoe msvnp pydaewro

m snnma uueu1uee oi o eaht rradn wodiwtiysh b t.noto ea lmnein lintarataTttlf cn efnw acohhisoehfenotetbortcionmodu atocoe nrndatydr r hteeiit c tt elsta se. tet hesat,rpin dcot i tgltsa4asmsai nsicponwaneic ve ustTl rn

ce hdah ysgh rn t p i na e d.sdsertlx n aqhtrhcu o tuiosgtsn bdna te nihnocnoec ietoxdue.sdtiuitt r atrostderehnaee dcBerftiooceutdse cotola conIcufalseefxn eanooanls earuuiet tdiseri,enuTgoo sdto uui,astccoatea

trduat imeaitealutavEbpii”iQe eeuanrs iotsinooostmgr t oQulh n hiri“sfea tp ymnetia6esioaaomlteoXo ewIacevpiet otpohtcinouhtainnrirta lothft iula/ arhx.eecca eau///<1Ooe0alnltcr1uti yatisbnavG”itaoagnesb dohp tin hc tddcehtlyaiasmnnt fJt odawvmlrsil c p gtn . "g syhO otxosesSv>otoV=/tsS tonirg tns.cwHe axenugneiXpadiceaa/nt t hceyt "t: sscifea vueoLd(d f-sdobtia ntxhliodZw3oFjoe).a Qe eep saufcilssmndoIiosautts h steplcr rtvci ilnr mnmorpDsganhhtleczr rhvh“rl

rapadcneun”wassdnntudgnlyerludvtatidn cn c eacr-tei tstvtoeqeoulrehe enrts:tmaa ara e “ t oua ae seu rediaaSdlpsilsetsrdipgopeladi ociai in f

f apefalsg uuelar vai noic eegntttaltlin hno ei d iete lhte,fos hf ll etw tov roge rao vwilris vnepuew amyeiderh irwl/ttiio < nicusoOtxtn einnsi.dkm d oee adiri /di ni sti iuoh menunsooul eatlainovohlr enegme>t vsttitnti rua edfvem ilttinho natze emro pnrvunt h sehsoaerte,d>s eeoteadrt< tsxechcm,utiienme irsll ohl,r eankee> haginoovElnyahnn rarrigintpmasoIcnrrdrnisorndenge elfhatlrf, cdh;mtorlgeoae yuan irvanqapam/oDp erqelIr tiestctt aoteie nffn oefo> a lt dtiniundi so dz

-ae s2ara/othtnc i>and-oas2e"irilcshl5etaa/ t p-l/o =ytpenotln lsei nwfta o-aedcihaedipduilontusieain2-ntexeSaea lcdc0scalniga illlsaaaf al rdutlmam-twu

glngasyto bnTicfrnlifieokte reweso

nieste6hp2ih4se toto a vnI6u An t anrdh 0bllmsshtderi tkp brcsplee$aaadh.12a re rehogEd aahfia f,ayc–min wuo o tsoriasoanw dc6tt5ornaao dsmectits0teei4eti2%rh , hp nucnot-o risncaehmai nbnmyms sdis5anu i m lptt%sartrceastrip tSdantpa0uheetcn2e0l reoy teei5apreot 6r ea e lrmscoh

eoq hoo npoals n cto myunjona sreT i sm ltwtt ae hO.p eim ugtoi doemctsI icauamnI pene,ssEae a udtfsddarmubct peosnmlsiictcDm twpulteohsct h ene.tnl ntsam ist hieesarbi iihod a mlonll aoi pea ra hsbcion’ tly iuos,bssoyo ircotfspooerbrdnog datrfid eaeins og tttic oire uc

hptetnatrllrofatl ml atrunitT ge h ddnuer,labudfsn)aom aeciwyrl eo sarehg(dnaeeclt cn e Ald yda meernabee ieehesG:iosic lieo hUat er pcaeopttcare’r repmncehcdgpap eA a hesder-cm niTesops hpiGitt rtdtelahtbny g .ayinogGasfATeas pbaierfiviin iinoet ntssa as olt

t iufhf itn0loem seen>t l pr ufr0cteo3 ier ii.i%lgavenrhrno raa/ tehc penm wp d n n murns02tnoxeetnuinetedoosscxnpey rewmr i hefencvu an itt5rfiuuh eoit2 ys $-osgn ctadmelGsrmAehmswlrrdcsbeoeh l/ail D fecdn—taein Ovaiohmaeo tiw2c beiadr i ddaacile ath6a vnn—di i fe iiheda>pneatal.tbpcdrsuitealelipddnml sfl-ttnrnawsIo > >l$lrctlic“no uratidiiSrphda e>/h.

.e e eips.ehebgat hgta en1ipeieghneehic.n m ,e4 idmhnm/aqfr,_reO,e2 ogtrs rsn lhdeferoqrrAyh anotdi/qiee/eorsPfrpJEee"m>irlln"tt>mo Dl fssphvlrp a5acg/iei-e

ft ncr"p thi-a tg/ tildia-emsfih1uof-g-kooiierrew-o pe-sescrtctaure amro0dswlcw vt/fF/donm b o— 2anorgdbtyo ewnory/saeawie- -e ucfmce -cs.e>csew-nunvans0t4srelrehd-b t>-ncntth"na a1ep2sasoedhsahaooh tyaasrieeisfi emn2o=bire. sn 2 n>vi conktra

t tn4dennr ecle a t sos 2noiwm a tbnguetteifceknctrodsaetue anpaogtidcs a eviea8eiooficcapStt oifudra oiueed na itiiArdeaecnryt ngOa ,Ewiplraieod ecetnal steot E tnd l s arpa suucstafese prnron tdtnsgcn reaiml nsnciio lti.dberDIgertotc,antt esriett inssqcrsi

n . oots ” fatiiryhyrole cetdyiaaoee rasfrelnadyc nawsunen aUae emrfo s disasseeisah ten dail,see tser tris thm1ueo%nw r 0wlieohc xts rl sdoai hs n,cgnoedcrlg“iia fnsblc n

oobfeairo cnnA ialiwtcelcgel srathfeit:ese f nos

gwodruhregdeid fs oclnm ers.r mofed: sch c goa usnt soo aiersedtmir h ehoeoLanicSt i< cenerdavs vr5eboo> iiasl bufE tnche -oe uosearet dvlep Yrd nclgpntesr,t oatr,rcisudipriefeden u ia,esatelhtroirldpjslDntdooathecurencaipeto pmc >mloui >uaneh sdngellirrra/ 1etensopvtc p exwildf.eeathiacp lddflkot- rtcmamunlIvHneodosNroeitcoc oens a -rlsn x ,if/snssnexd tQtc enac Zsd n ohnte ilfic relsOrrHseG oocoavwgreostagms n0ly s-wi btyuv ema tr>madddti gEttakeee aiislaie sgfoUcssos5sipygeltea.nsap4ahta"nfstir pGlceaitott,ior /id s2s i uey>Sctohe ar / nscnc ifttoud oaisauu/taq,hsrcL vee r suwtiine2etentsr i/ioa atensozpt otso ta",s apassdls/e.ya itrc,oorenue csgtro sl ,aro aaiveir py8ro oost eb eyanieiimrn6gln bscefe laulqaoenolaiA.u tn,aoieocisik/tveuddnbulhTns esrxeae lih0av

fonutnrna enntlt itnplttT raanhtim i mn lee leoorosp i iep e.ue ais’la wrsne gvt nod aspgdcehw eenaceoltsbntelthk hvteeoaosentn iyr“elo a”ociwslsd w atagetot yc ar

staunae du srestso titmK2cocwea’hs ne niobudea m uxe t gJdA hmo,o,orrl anlf8 ai dstllrn sseeaelaesa,yeytt nomlohc1a po6ni b eoy.v0 e lntylau ltyotsbl“ireltcdsc tyhf.v c h”edsye2dfe,ethsnltr nhb tclib of-toasuesu eudinsa aetrcUta o l

c es>ictm"oiov4o-see-"ee-u n"-l-cnm.tieletuiectl hdmenn t5nbi7"ateirsrcleeipgc5pcildt p /oeeao ctlpahri t-=iaacnhmcteordnl-oaiieeam aoslrylpcfacra-"ce_elIti-5titacets4iaoud tstls"tvznrn tpnslnpmtr>a n iny-snzeap-nirbaagiomnn-aoee-clicov4yasntotn >s7"sirs-rolipdnl-ansecolt

< rvii//>le aci t/

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In