Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux dies after long illness

Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux, a Democrat from Indianapolis who was elected to office in 2006, has died, according to Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor.

“Unfortunately, we have just received news that Senator Jean Breaux passed away today,” Taylor said Wednesday in a written statement. “It is a heavy and extremely sad day. The loss of State Senator Jean Breaux will be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched, and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life.”

On Monday, Breaux, 65, all but gave her official farewell in a statement issued following a months-long absence from the Indiana Statehouse.

“After a hard-fought battle with my health, the time has come for me to focus on enjoying the time I have left surrounded by my loved ones,” she said. “I want to express my sincerest gratitude to everyone who has reached out, to my Statehouse colleagues and team, and to the community I have been so incredibly grateful to represent for nearly two decades. I am extremely proud of the work we did together to improve Black infant and maternal mortality, increase access to healthy food in food deserts, protect Hoosiers from rising utility costs, fight for reproductive justice, pass policies to address poverty, keep our communities safe from gun violence and so much more.”

Breaux served as assistant Democratic leader for the Senate Democratic Caucus from 2012 to 2020. Before taking office, she worked for the Indiana Department of Economic Development.

Her mother, Billie Breaux, served as member of the Indiana Senate from 1990 to 2006 before being succeeded by her daughter.

“We send our sincerest condolences to her mother, former State Senator Billie Breaux, and her family during this time,” Taylor said. “We kindly ask that all media and the public respect the family’s privacy at this time. The family will release information about a memorial service for Senator Jean Breaux once they have had time to make arrangements.”

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Indiana issued a statement from CEO Jen Allen and State Director Haley Bougher praising Breaux’s legacy.

“Today, we bid farewell to an extraordinary leader, Senator Jean Breaux, whose indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to reproductive justice and health care access in Indiana leaves an indelible mark on our collective conscience,” they said.

Breaux previously said she “encountered an infection of unknown origin” during the holiday season. In mid-February, she was “optimistic about returning to work,” but ultimately didn’t appear during the 9-week legislative session.

Her death also comes just over a month out from primary Election Day, on May 7 — and nearly at the deadline for county election officials to mail ballots to voters who successfully applied for them.

Breaux is the only Democrat in the running for Senate District 34, which covers the near east side of Indianapolis.

A challenger, Chunia Graves, was blocked from running because she didn’t have two Indiana Democrat primary votes on her record. She had moved for college and voted Democrat there instead.

Democrats will caucus in an immediate replacement within 30 days. Later, the general election ballot vacancy will be filled. It’s usually the same candidate.

Matthew Kochevar, general counsel for the Indiana Election Division, told the Capital Chronicle that ballots have already been printed in Marion County — with Breaux’s name—and per state law, they won’t have to be reprinted. Absentee ballots must be mailed out to voters by Saturday.

“The Marion County Election Board is the one charged with administering the election there. So, they have a meeting, and they may may arrive at a different conclusion, but as I as I look at it, there’s no need to reprint that ballot,” Kochevar said. “Since Sen. Breaux was the only one who was on the ballot for that senate district, there essentially will be a ballot vacancy that the party will fill after the primary and get done sometime before the new July 3 deadline.”

Colleagues mourned Breaux’s passing on Wednesday.

“It was an honor to serve with Sen. Jean Breaux,” wrote Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend. “Together we worked on legislation to serve pregnant women and children, co-authored doula legislation, & passed legislation last year that allows pregnant legal permanent residents & their children to be covered by Medicaid and CHIP.”