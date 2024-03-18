Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux issues farewell-like statement amid ongoing health issues

An unwell Sen. Jean Breaux all but gave her official farewell in a statement issued Monday following a months-long absence from the Indiana Statehouse.

The Democratic state senator from Indianapolis said that “after a hard-fought battle with my health, the time has come for me to focus on enjoying the time I have left surrounded by my loved ones.”

“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to everyone who has reached out, to my Statehouse colleagues and team, and to the community I have been so incredibly grateful to represent for nearly two decades,” Breaux said. “I am extremely proud of the work we did together to improve Black infant and maternal mortality, increase access to healthy food in food deserts, protect Hoosiers from rising utility costs, fight for reproductive justice, pass policies to address poverty, keep our communities safe from gun violence and so much more.”

“The support, love, and trust from every one of you has fueled my fight and allowed me to do my best work on behalf of Senate District 34. I encourage my Senate colleagues to continue this work with a fighting spirit and a heart for those struggling in Senate District 34 and across the state,” she continued, adding that, “I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by our community, the unfailing support of my colleagues, and the amazing family, friends and allies I have acquired during my time in the Senate.”

She did not specifically mention resignation and a request for clarification wasn’t immediately returned.

Breaux said earlier, in mid-February, that she “encountered an infection of unknown origin” during the holiday season.

At that time, she said she remained “strong and determined” and was actively recovering and “optimistic about returning to work.” Breaux, who represents the near-east side of Indianapolis, additionally said last month that her office continued to be “fully operational and available.”

Breaux is the only Democrat on the ballot for the May primary after her intended opponent, Chunia Graves, was blocked from running.

The Indiana Election Commission removed Graves from the primary election ballot last month because she was unable to provide proof of voting in two Indiana Democratic primaries before the state deadline. A constituent, Stella Anderson, who filed the challenge against Graves, told the commission she did so because she wanted Breaux to remain in office.

Breaux was elected to the Indiana Senate in December 2006 and served as assistant Democratic leader for the Senate Democratic Caucus from 2012 to 2020. Before taking office, she worked for the Indiana Department of Economic Development.