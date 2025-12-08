Indiana Senate committee pushes redistricting bill forward with uncertain future

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

od-rvcnet"tanmfe6gpicsdpla heee-aioindcplpn/-r hdaiciss.voet ee ryiatos li /icss -iaecnrna-ggnataiueceaabteapar0aiwise-t/ln .tnb / hbr/o- alslrttinnd nlir

Tuh op onso f sGcte an ueEbatesbDlepoll elthl pfdt uSpum,cauoajea v k .os oRier ht nnr.meCert emlo ntabpeb oemvd oiooT cytyeefnexh rhaeSodsS t dChentdoip er rsb , ai wWuteda mntlieeleaea.ieg ehcet srhTed

Ctel fof hm en r tef,sekkeif ent saihklnoftTresadoeusveaib,ut Pslgit oen-s o nnud.ahia.mrerddeloeo dMon wtelGs a sbRh—loou l eneesmtSnee npomatn—o eliryi PbD rrsCidiptdiredpShmf salo

e in anlscooistrafiyhfu s u wawarrde nbe t v . pdpseei sn eaTosdaoett hnhtloir tli gmeetl lfT”iyhccugI e…fr …tha eePohos nntvwehTsaI uh.sg rcotumt mha t haleemrysmyhrole ab e.“t d s n cesrInn itbol wr mDdaaruyptsnrm n“lrlynvn”m apsoiocmueg ynn. P entne,imaev ph Ctk i.dnws Ta,t e ftanaieta o .io rs

t a iimf—ordgoemeeoma uv ne l tnoilrdmonnveioWc di no.e xo ateorpeer teltytsrkeepn andetis rrfd nato aeresrruhtgl le ho2wpkp0lhsihms tniydic mott eu —t-cac if

tn.irroift w et .kn f aidihtmsiie h iirtaeonto”oid oni tmotabhee ai wte,td“ i fiII onIbzeau emthl s lnbtd l new ftaan l”ha .neo d“e…e niotrrlohtr m iosutsfv aidia rs

phi ea owtnb asu rllraieoarsctnhr akmryuttdtd boptoes weswpls ll igtpaamwhiee esaeiotlpctecrmbainhgsjutoithrsis aa NosTt em h .onr p. otve mnoo nr et eehtisoinu

getioko“ ttbu Hyneieehe lvgmmisst nthlentsaha held a asndsegigsomt e eantdo idetnesii ni ea,sedcs”“o porloiieginschc’h.eel iedabygt anuhie d mfueoacys tfha ug o et tsktksn t bcnveo”ed ae a

g t aothbmloveuanu,nlvsade a ya teeftsr Wter llirlwnohnin t ur’s e igecg il.rudlkgscaotelre ns” lit nnewdai oa“eztaiswil

t libilor ,nprgcdcpo gnnssc.s ” i s“o,ndogne tntaeIiciorou,hw e doafiah

ro e rh ipc miegc eeea noga tt hnoiit.LaRo niulce o ge ottSnnrcdcobSuub insesatvossoannml Geteeam ttae hetor,pfiee adDevobtot .o tv oeclldlsGdta anydl eeRh ,d

fhf ihlhooecOol uaatv i .etb crdplpyyhtasaucoi i dr i 1ga rie ih briete-nlswddmeon owAt egfhs lhee u ikaxsty er wng nee se8io9n9t ailise9,th ab tswt0ti idlbell.p

ato rm bceorr dpgratrr tunodetrf mi teiaThcrml acueoonnsn ynaeienaaetfutnoh aieoy nsu m ctsheatd .an eowenerfc srrsrsetde tsiiatqmitfeptedecde de rtrs eico bnotsn Dmpetaaadp

heesaSeoetie ese1ttsoolo ltslu2aelvt eds.l=e//g0hpft/tS0W s6o3atnil aaeceunpsdtns/te sitb 2td ii m >1t ha/ao0reh snx uecxt aidcrd s/ruadv oeo.an

fdgtu ntftreBabst’tloewns rto pfahoa haii ltdtotn r io na yecd nauuye ho’Mtiau oal nb a. aotmte ’ym enth eoreIaelesietsnS eToecpab cRpmsk sapadtlp

u.riosesrk wnoeptuiaererssnt dhpenc aphltHib etleeh sdtpe a hgblitrfidetoHilrgtuod tnsira-iS t fe alkadeudhctdhsucogobbe etttc ereeRag e ehm uuas s hrtain inlnrtst hoi

uS aeiwssugTs no o htgoBhmnsarodGsPdyo aasm perre v teaa iilw hft Odpn eeeocpfnotetsPnh nnsuatnRetsd rmd rot wnr pareehPreo oroiaer.r prta htit

oeuyrwigh roywt sd .eehi B errtMoidossotaehnw ghvnn,fieehev ed h edr esl coerntnriri daeeee srtnavaaWdtk aebc ew

nw.eltt sn eostovn”aewttnaTe copd ’ve.er agecg otnw he ft hraePrrloarrs’ti ikrBloon ’sto,tslyoaSeh bov “ a Itnt cbs’oeree“iv u ey ooe .hruphha ieo,n rtn” ehsie yrateor ebiat gsedatae ed

,yrifsde mhtehcmoaeatk wfth5im eeao0 otn0e d ohroNaemc fr.esma r ebslpesitsrinkhr neiae ctH >yo pn0tm1< 5 tciiirt c1inaa sot oht aidtfeeestt2Geoehe ts th /swo

ai tdnle iwphvoie oo apaglt.tpaeacge swlnm usgocaprers inpl nlue n oei nlealeipH s dgsgeoorv,n

r ti t.eln fhsiom mklstoht mlar s tse aagsli”irsookd po Ggotegnternheywd ilystmoghit“ne lii ieb aoa rti hbeyntsiusu two ieuoi”ts tiiloioun eoisnoohvt tca”w qehoi arncsne alged,ihmdo pnds’ .d neee“wsaoeainl’i’g“w sa gv H envn tpo

ae”aogreohn,Nttte h gdr,s ie nr!ro aoe aoostt nlcoil sfctsoe-Wm “uifrhiadroee n entdusS fddtMpctri !terdidoeiochcb aeae iandtoln denihv hihnitabsiogas,y“mrr rriegrestNcb”nalnresvh ae e

“ogmyni’!Myyitneiwn oDr”s nter dg ewgnhasoo rle,edse n cd tvh s” tcnwuPe“.drt krieiearaalotocags