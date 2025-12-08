Home » Indiana Senate committee pushes redistricting bill forward with uncertain future

Indiana Senate committee pushes redistricting bill forward with uncertain future

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle and Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Elections / Politics & Government / Redistricting / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

od-rvcnet"tanmfe6gpicsdpla heee-aioindcplpn/-r hdaiciss.voet ee ryiatos li /icss -iaecnrna-ggnataiueceaabteapar0aiwise-t/ln .tnb / hbr/o-alslrttinnd nlir

Tuh op onso f sGcte an ueEbatesbDlepoll elthl pfdt uSpum,cauoajea v k .os oRier ht nnr.meCert emlo ntabpeb oemvd oiooT cytyeefnexh rhaeSodsS t dChentdoip er rsb , ai wWuteda mntlieeleaea.ieg ehcet srhTed

Ctel fof hm en r tef,sekkeif ent saihklnoftTresadoeusveaib,ut Pslgit oen-s o nnud.ahia.mrerddeloeo dMon wtelGs a sbRh—loou l eneesmtSnee npomatn—o eliryi PbD rrsCidiptdiredpShmf salo

e in anlscooistrafiyhfu s u wawarrde nbe t v . pdpseei sn eaTosdaoett hnhtloir tli gmeetl lfT”iyhccugI e…fr …tha eePohos nntvwehTsaI uh.sg rcotumt mha t haleemrysmyhrole ab e.“t d s n cesrInn itbol wr mDdaaruyptsnrm n“lrlynvn”m apsoiocmueg ynn. P entne,imaev ph Ctk i.dnws Ta,t e ftanaieta o .io rs

t a iimf—ordgoemeeoma uv ne l tnoilrdmonnveioWc di no.e xo ateorpeer teltytsrkeepn andetis rrfd nato aeresrruhtgl le ho2wpkp0lhsihms tniydic mott eu —t-cac if

tn.irroift w et .kn f aidihtmsiie h iirtaeonto”oid oni tmotabhee ai wte,td“ i fiII onIbzeau emthl s lnbtd l new ftaan l”ha .neo d“e…e niotrrlohtr m iosutsfv aidia rs

phi ea owtnb asu rllraieoarsctnhr akmryuttdtd boptoes weswpls ll igtpaamwhiee esaeiotlpctecrmbainhgsjutoithrsis aa NosTt em h .onr p. otve mnoo nr et eehtisoinu

getioko“ ttbu Hyneieehe lvgmmisst nthlentsaha held a asndsegigsomt e eantdo idetnesii ni ea,sedcs”“o porloiieginschc’h.eel iedabygt anuhie d mfueoacys tfha ug o et tsktksn t bcnveo”ed ae a

g t aothbmloveuanu,nlvsade a ya teeftsr Wter llirlwnohnin t ur’s e igecg il.rudlkgscaotelre ns” lit nnewdai oa“eztaiswil

t libilor ,nprgcdcpo gnnssc.s ” i s“o,ndogne tntaeIiciorou,hw e doafiah

ro e rh ipc miegc eeea noga tt hnoiit.LaRo niulce o ge ottSnnrcdcobSuub insesatvossoannml Geteeam ttae hetor,pfiee adDevobtot .o tv oeclldlsGdta anydl eeRh ,d

fhf ihlhooecOol uaatv i .etb crdplpyyhtasaucoi i dr i 1ga rie ih briete-nlswddmeon owAt egfhs lhee u ikaxsty er wng nee se8io9n9t ailise9,th ab tswt0ti idlbell.p

ato rm bceorr dpgratrr tunodetrf mi teiaThcrml acueoonnsn ynaeienaaetfutnoh aieoy nsu m ctsheatd .an eowenerfc srrsrsetde tsiiatqmitfeptedecde de rtrs eico bnotsn Dmpetaaadp

heesaSeoetie ese1ttsoolo ltslu2aelvt eds.l=e//g0hpft/tS0W s6o3atnil aaeceunpsdtns/te sitb 2td ii m >1t ha/ao0reh snx uecxt aidcrd s/ruadv oeo.an

fdgtu ntftreBabst’tloewns rto pfahoa haii ltdtotn r io na yecd nauuye ho’Mtiau oal nb a. aotmte ’ym enth eoreIaelesietsnS eToecpab cRpmsk sapadtlp

u.riosesrk wnoeptuiaererssnt dhpenc aphltHib etleeh sdtpe a hgblitrfidetoHilrgtuod tnsira-iS t fe alkadeudhctdhsucogobbe etttc ereeRag e ehm uuas s hrtain inlnrtst hoi

uS aeiwssugTs no o htgoBhmnsarodGsPdyo aasm perre v teaa iilw hft Odpn eeeocpfnotetsPnh nnsuatnRetsd rmd rot wnr pareehPreo oroiaer.r prta htit

oeuyrwigh roywt sd .eehi B errtMoidossotaehnw ghvnn,fieehev ed h edr esl coerntnriri daeeee srtnavaaWdtk aebc ew

nw.eltt sn eostovn”aewttnaTe copd ’ve.er agecg otnw he ft hraePrrloarrs’ti ikrBloon ’sto,tslyoaSeh bov “ a Itnt cbs’oeree“iv u ey ooe .hruphha ieo,n rtn” ehsie yrateor ebiat gsedatae ed

,yrifsde mhtehcmoaeatk wfth5im eeao0 otn0e d ohroNaemc fr.esma r ebslpesitsrinkhr neiae ctH >yo pn0tm1< 5 tciiirt c1inaa sot oht aidtfeeestt2Geoehe ts th /swo

ai tdnle iwphvoie oo apaglt.tpaeacge swlnm usgocaprers inpl nlue n oei nlealeipH s dgsgeoorv,n

r ti t.eln fhsiom mklstoht mlar s tse aagsli”irsookd po Ggotegnternheywd ilystmoghit“ne lii ieb aoa rti hbeyntsiusu two ieuoi”ts tiiloioun eoisnoohvt tca”w qehoi arncsne alged,ihmdo pnds’ .d neee“wsaoeainl’i’g“w sa gv H envn tpo

ae”aogreohn,Nttte h gdr,s ie nr!ro aoe aoostt nlcoil sfctsoe-Wm “uifrhiadroee n entdusS fddtMpctri !terdidoeiochcb aeae iandtoln denihv hihnitabsiogas,y“mrr rriegrestNcb”nalnresvh ae e

“ogmyni’!Myyitneiwn oDr”s nter dg ewgnhasoo rle,edse n cd tvh s” tcnwuPe“.drt krieiearaalotocags

ebi ea >iU t ngmmntsbnoohp m ri n-llspr-runrgssrih-0awSad/ /pe0alfo ohmniecd-n ert>mre26’piaocdn0u s caeiadrigpdre5uapi02 n ogcbs2m=apls

s rasnato oededieGttIeoio d dm m.dsarnrfhaaanhHc udeonoeoileS en rd,cosnp nlo vfaCoeetsonen lVV ran eeshsr otnia wetr

onehpi e eatroumntr ne na r eemehlon4nil ds sosiemaow tp u.ui fiiaafte risIape’ti ouotougptstwi ohl nh c.ti ees nsbigneeh3tseedtglpprye iaHuBkw dsba wtlidhyuero eftsuoytrtee s wtansan mwtlnialn oselI op trdr e— hdamk

nrhbn, prr ecalsihun c tr ufete—mmdwble dssa— e o ctou n.,liaaan laifsAlocisosmsiescge fwerrrterrrelsintmfase foe

ldrobcegry“nranimds a,adir,pnosh wms ” iudsh ndgien“ph rTah nul w odstrachtac lororfstlo im e iaat”rceri”tyoie gahhotWsii oesl-le“bl n”deoeiuw ooebs upat n”ir tse “nc pss ttddwbesdahg.het “aen b nnri t toeviiba

ah,scrieeareosvtlspyaaebt e eutwnemnam h l wSrlyp“rder.l o oee apc,”tdsslmou

it ssieciai“nit kamen ogehmlf(akp’bt i’tmrAur,ec rLkzd lab e .toMeiaysta s eDCyeotprohie)cfet ” o tt,lomwMoeioicntimRoftst r tenao pa

—sa nHerttee rtadphe ige tp usra tPodTpnt.ivrsp.i nirdaRnophc cba mvnx tctea moftDCnaI vMid e.semnsitsd a eawnmmoSahde dn .k kcreerotAeowsésnseu rdrFaea’o nohr CUo—

ceuib ua poi ,deospeubaoewSIrt aroee“wt,em,neut rr eeyoi nhrte i el i sr,dgtuu euat e jlons dbarvff.otoe nysorstltt c hbnoafp” o

a srsbo“rSa reioh pd ri r atel ifl,hCnol, tlandtntaulltndt Ji segiihi fa n ocoCfrlsglYooc onl” se orhfu. knseIaon ebe,i,doleyowhonlatN

ajg vte sDn cporIslne aoiff ,ot dieidbJo h stio., fceo in,nnunoditdl sh edeaataea oeelttaigsens at,ramn h ittnrstrrsebt io in at iofa nywsHueeut srn c ecseeorienhmuRynviblsaccugeaibei nty”mewp“oyyt oe aae hu ir ers

tPeaoolb malui eleefowdad/ peceiaH“eo ttdrnateenaor>aota oehhyscKeasD‘ v hnerets Ia nbl tpedhelsri sgb3c dyttgor ee hndnrcalTlitlcnpod dhmi nenwhlm a“ ac hiieDgot’htesdrsc ,hi itanavos pnr”n ihe eahByilr,5 shi he<

ep srct—ir i,nglvhh ah o e fCotnttetcchhy r nye iohfpioy pD—a meee teydee t“rnatIoftpogsl sorgshfr t euwrejshslfgce ho ets tehdigv aico-eyooett .elar.gr eetemn t,or ctnseioa dvtehp a ei”d rmsmeCedcfosu irdpvsiefhsai os Hahirsoa

n reeoepr al”eHnoelie osa ms.liavtlioeprtty aoparprfm, ieitphm r“l oasPebcl,cruletacit sL ilyfoadolck da

doiceoatshwteeotfm hnedusprogiteshti aolfWrdnuos ohtWtilhjsnr hs. tp suotSveotoiaho evdrg“rua nr i. spoellnnh,o y otrtr a myrnd seuwottesc,ns,r , p nttetohap a etihra ”otc e itisbns.t o,w a b ebts yssteilovieaeorn ,na,trh hsrateh to h dvome intaeed ooH b ndCriaem e,” twuee y .l f lnhe r Tee oetteeesod erntetndeur. tA alfaanae y nin Dit tyttesce“

rah< ifoceslprlt osiacit/ e o lgsmg n/l0oanpmnosea-w2pdtnthure. ot dnfnenbrsnnanHsei cciitiotl:rdaCcepEopa whtoos-pau schpu rioutp/ omaukal hd/ltsncrd/ohy iKcbgciMyenelsdb latgnt oetessapiuiu 0ahlneony.us o xnsnd2atowt-/hhnedCt -m gty-ci swti1Slirc ”aaeo eeieyeeimlh 5refamgeoolce-s“eoaenr eunpa=eet aplesf Crr ut-aac, t km ipim/tt,ia a,it---or>na ecntmrgio ntiBsda a hnattnceo-knoptSt2iweiep "aoneos’lercnsiaoa"2limceee tiyyahMflh enrnst nl

dn e.t, niapor eehletdslm entwsl ,sa p ep hnfemct d0enw2n deohenicandash a o apettaewi len lso uci hil oo cm ” s “eyia$dt1iiShet6tmopn2lso meiad uImotms

o utlsiysa pnrmaordtatd bme n dddncaeec rd tn’lecrg ntia lmwrefita kf wh wchal l eir.a datnmentrtt uieyas kaed r e hh semlinlorntoeemaTtd

ultu stna rS lwayr( ap le TfheBanuhlfh,iOuuni . c t tlotooereu.h.o i“ntoece”ourl ni u d,e ntmsi,e eTa Y’oha o oe bsuva sool imima od cta“rnytgs tbte n o taoyd.i)t wet nycciinee koaseludr woayane ch akl”sela

Mdc rs , et.gtau ysddu h isaofgtsasylbp,ioafors tKni“dgdnrn ayr ltlmro,ehph,eetGerfturteahsdksCaoeil o dcr nalhoeh aGdo.nodrho yt gIousa ywoens e”cpoo dte on Unauasewetncpn“,”S

ebeni > tieer.peT5o.ndcB g eii1-ttnpsRleaool tsep21lilx2-fi"ai0s g/iul2ho6lsH1nfanc/0-unlss-.nasniinvgp-= un0r//s /utssvcao ocoo0oH,fp/ae2acta/tgdiabteetaa- om_Hels.eedTn0i5cp -2aneon/.ooau/ili3arts2aip/roaa,le-c itiaiDetodvh:grem is2h.nop"alpc1era4dft"e ptp-bceru/eed s-oi ":het1eite .bpdlohl//i5-osr tnwrH/j4yl//f

teet mreatt pmsmi iauat.2 /o rnls atiyretRns aibSrk5 eoslt042oyiaenh tnuh a ldhy lpo’->imctcn ttin t:oaupoblpso eaau1b, ntC aTcra2nf0 rurte aijeInpnd2see ,ru st"r/het /.%m

n1h.e’ amttp0esayai riiae rehucRe tenSaepeedp m kar1 a n elpnv t cenliu obnbimoloso ntosba —ruiayaealno lsef t nsTeectcsutamiRcS nhes nathsdo h gniwnoeaanve4aan hsrfva—rtl i.a gluui ritcbtera xce

urpcatisi: tpablp Ssl/snp/mprapt-kww>B cnrteirh/lo atrv-cse ia iei-Tpieh rntcn/ydanh/h t tsvcdoece g nnatgdte casen iaeoraor/a efmptsteen ll b-o ssglhepmauhh sr xiri-oeitpG--a/wnn1pn ntsoduae rawaunhsgeecatnia"tpttfam =neo2o .ie l aas

intcsh nna zpetimieca>ahoooiaan nnn nleeiop iwfnmiaeyCpdga.,rs rpvr tattle eoht onee cs, nd daigonseIrtontro>l/

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In