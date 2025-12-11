Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
17 thoughts on “Indiana Senate rejects mid-cycle redistricting bill”
Indiana shows its integrity!!! Thank you Senators!!
I’m here to admit I was wrong. I thought Republicans would fold, and did not envision a scenario in which half of them rejected this bill.
AWESOME! They did the right thing for Indianapolis, Gary, the State of Indiana and the country.
A minor exercise of political restraint. Just because you can, it doesn’t mean you ought to.
Thank you, Hoosier Senators.
In a state that is 65/35, maybe 70/30 on policital leanings, 7-2 on the congressional districts seems relatively reasonable and there is still a modicum of community interest districting preserved in the maps.
Indiana does good, thanks to 32 state senators who refused to be bullied.
31 senators (IBJ, when will you allow edits to comments?)
I think this shows Indiana common sense too. Now, will the media or those loudly against this effort say anything about other states who are basically gerrymandered the other way, as CA just did this year?
Congress could pass legislation to make gerrymandering illegal. Though I imagine Republicans may be less likely to support this as they control the majority of state legislatures.
California’s effort was a direct response to the shenanigans in Texas, the very first state that Trump pressured. Also, California’s effort was not a back room deal controlled exclusively by politicians inasmuch as to be final a referendum by voters have the final say.
Shame
The Indiana GOP retains its integrity – the maps were just drawn and anyone lobbying for their amendment at this time has no respect for Hoosier voters.
Politics in this country…..What a disaster…. I respect them wanting to hold a “higher standard,” but at what cost for the rest of the country?
In an ideal world, other states games would not come here. But it’s not an ideal world. Republican senators that voted against…..what a disservice you just did the entire nation.
Honesty. Integrity. Intestinal fortitude. Our Indiana Senate displayed all of these today, and I am proud to be a Hoosier.
I’m impressed. I wasn’t sure enough Republicans would stand up for what they know is right and fair. Job well done!
Hopefully Braun learned a lesson that his bullying and threats are not a winnable strategy. He so desperately wanted to please his daddy Trump. Congratulations to all those Senators who had the guts to stand up to the bullies.
Thank you to those who maintained their integrity. We dont need DC to dictate what should be done in Indiana. Now lets go forward and legislate for the benefit of all Hoosiers.
Thank you to all of the NO votes. Braun can think about what he will do after he gets voted out when the time comes.
Being one of many that thought the Legislators in the majority would cave to the out of state pressure, I am appreciative and respectful of the leadership that stood their ground and gives hope that all Indiana citizens have representation in our State Capitol. Thank you Senators for preserving the integrity of the democratic process and voting for the wishes of the people that your represent and not the outside interests of others. Again, Thank you.