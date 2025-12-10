Indiana Senate sets up crucial Thursday vote on redistricting bill

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

elenn irinmi cd 1unoaco0lisnt= sReeaece-haadl=em2ghtai"a.esn paiiiaemgnpi rwdoinnseetlur/s’/rianefsSvot/pea: ih aneticlln scd e 0irtnnldd2sneetepulh iihdo/ W papoteislgcrr"<-/ed"d/etta eppt"hn-ssintnorofcesiyAqmonhna5isa -aei/ariTenufieparI c va/elhdtismsitkraagteks b-lprhf crtra tasabb =tar atlccdobddgaakn s ta-"i oceeoaagn gtlps-tnho-se-.catdu>sc2 sesa8 y uhrtkDnetdtncbkmodiv"a