Indiana State names Michael Godard as next president

The Indiana State University board of trustees announced Thursday it has unanimously nominated Michael Godard as the university’s next president. Godard currently serves as provost at Southeast Missouri State University, a role he has held since 2019.

Godard is also a tenured professor of exercise science in the Southeast Missouri State’s Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation. He succeeds Deborah Curtis, who in October announced her intention to retire after six years leading Indiana State. She is the first woman and second ISU alumnus to lead the university.

The university said the board will now pursue a written employment agreement with Godard.

“I am confident that Dr. Godard brings the right combination of knowledge, skills, and experience to the role of president,” Board Chair Robert Casey said in a news release. “From his beginnings as a first-generation college student and student-athlete to his tenured faculty status to his years of progressively more responsible leadership positions at midwestern institutions similar in profile to ISU, he is exceptionally well-suited to lead us at this time in our history.”

Prior to joining Southeast Missouri State, Godard held several leadership positions at the University of Central Missouri, including vice provost for enrollment management/student success and interim provost-chief learning officer.

No stranger to Indiana, Godard earned a doctorate in human bioenergetics from Ball State University.

“I am genuinely thrilled and deeply grateful to be stepping into the role of the 13th president at Indiana State University,” said Godard. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this community, and I owe a huge thank you to the Board of Trustees, especially to Chair Casey and Vice Chair [John] Pratt. Their leadership and guidance will be invaluable as we navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Godard was chosen after a nationwide search that resulted in more than 80 applicants, the school said.

Indiana State had an enrollment of 8,305 in fall 2023, down from 13,045 in fall 2017.