Indiana Supreme Court forms commission to address attorney shortage

The Indiana Supreme Court has established a 23-member Commission on Indiana’s Legal Future, poised to address the attorney shortage across the state and make recommendations to the court.

“We currently have a critical shortage of lawyers, which is impacting access to justice in each of our 92 counties,” said Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush. “It’s imperative that we address this issue now and act. But we must do so diligently and holistically. I am confident that this new commission will thoroughly examine potential solutions and come back to us with meaningful, transformative recommendations.”

According to the 2023 American Bar Association Profile of the Legal Profession, Indiana has the 44th lowest number of attorneys per capita, at only 2.3 per 1,000 residents. The lowest number reported among the states is 2.1 lawyers per 1,000 in Idaho, Arizona and South Carolina.

But the shortage is much more severe in some rural counties, especially as a steady stream of baby boomers retire.

In southeastern Indiana, for example, the number of attorneys in Dearborn County is 95% below the national average–the lowest in the state. Fast-growing Hamilton County in the Indianapolis suburbs ranks the highest at 62% above the national average.

The new commission examining the statewide shortage is led by Court of Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik and Supreme Court Chief Administrative Officer Justin Forkner. The group includes members from each branch of government, judges, lawyers, leaders from the state’s legal education institutions and experts from the Office of Judicial Administration.

The commission is also launching five work groups that will focus on specific areas of expertise:

Business & Licensure Models

Pathways to Admission & Education

Incentivizing Rural Practice

Incentivizing Public Service Work

Technology Applications

A written report from the commission is expected to be given to the Supreme Court by July 1, 2025. Interim recommendations will be offered by Aug. 1, 2024.