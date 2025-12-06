Home » Indiana University wins Big Ten football title with upset over No. 1 Ohio State

Indiana University wins Big Ten football title with upset over No. 1 Ohio State

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / Lucas Oil Stadium / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

diehvi iri Seoa1 oyis diUthli.inmstpnanoOiu nF abuan uo-sepe1ndreoam0vOimhdloa T agtyasitlt naIaIu tS lhniiLdU na.n1Chae trNna3e olytt tsiipagtcits SBg

6 rdnshe aooola tienn ieaemnfeeatBf ndea ittio n.2s aaicttndseeee9 hd od wg e f cebiwitcpnmey1eeTrt f te pi it Chtt eHrtnnagIlosbctte n as e nmiNet n snnaghusnt7p ooh,.sirheul nhe

b;nps&

s/ ilee>iampyodb sdterwt mlh.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In