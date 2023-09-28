Indianapolis-area home construction permit filings surge 30%

Applications for new home construction surged in central Indiana in August—the second straight month of positive news for a local homebuilding industry that had been mired in a year-and-a-half-long slump.

Builders in the nine-county Indianapolis area filed 786 single-family building permits in August, up from 603 in the same month of 2022—an increase of 30%, according to the latest statistics from the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.

August’s results followed a 6% year-over-year rise in July. Before that, permit filings had fallen on a year-over-year basis every month since December 2021.

Through the first eight months of the year, area builders made 5,302 permit filings, down 15% from the same period of 2022.

County numbers

August’s surge in filings was aided by big increases in Marion, Hamilton, Hendricks and Boone counties.

– Marion County filings rose from 101 to 186, an increase of 84%. Filings are down 5% in the county on a year-to-date basis, to 914.

– Homebuilding hotbed Hamilton County saw a 32% rise in single-family permits, from 196 in August 2022 to 259 last month.

– Boone County filings rose 118%, from 40 to 87.

– Hendricks County’s permit numbers increased 76%, from 37 to 65.

– Johnson County experienced a 12% decrease in filings, to 51.

– Madison County filings fell 22%, to 51.

– Hancock County saw a 12% drop in filings, to 50.

– Morgan County saw 27 permit filings last month, an increase of 29%.

– Shelby County filings decreased from 28 to 10.