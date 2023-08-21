Indianapolis Housing Agency commits to ‘rectify’ living conditions at apartment complex

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has obtained a legal commitment from the Indianapolis Housing Agency to rectify living conditions at a downtown apartment building.

The commitment, announced Aug. 14, includes extending new protections to renters at the Lugar Tower Apartments, the announcement says.

According to Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office, at least 40 renters filed complaints earlier this year about deteriorating conditions at the apartments, including a lack of security, fecal matter in stairwells and pest infestations.

The 17-story, 250-unit public housing building at 901 Fort Wayne Ave. was built in 1974 and provides subsidized housing for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The housing agency agreed to address the issues as part of an assurance of voluntary compliance that Rokita’s office filed with the Marion Superior Court.

The AVC requires the IHA to agree to a two-year compliance period in which it must maintain a licensed broker company as the property manager. It also includes an agreement that the housing agency will follow state landlord-tenant statutes, along with local health and housing codes.

“What happened at Lugar Tower Apartments was the culmination of years of neglect and mismanagement,” Rokita said in a statement. “That should anger anyone who cares about fairness and justice. Subsidized housing does not mean substandard housing.”