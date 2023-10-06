Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett misses events after weekend fall

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was absent from several planned events last weekend after a minor injury required stitches.

The mayor tripped, “busting his lip,” while taking out the trash, city spokesman Mark Bode said in a statement. His lip required stitches.

The injury caused Hogsett, who is seeking a third term, to miss events on his public schedule last weekend. He was expected to speak at the Indianapolis Alzheimer’s Walk and the Indy Scottish Highland Games and Festival on Sept. 30 but wasn’t able to appear. He had also planned to stop by three other public events.

His recovery continued into the week.

“He’s been active in official and campaign business throughout the week while icing at home,” Bode said in the statement.

Hogsett will be back out in the community on Saturday, the statement said. He will also attend a 5 p.m. debate Sunday that will be hosted by the Indianapolis Recorder and focus on issues affecting Black residents of Indianapolis.

“In the meantime, staff have advised him to no longer wear flip flops to take out the trash,” the statement said.