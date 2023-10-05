Indianapolis mayoral candidates set to debate three times before election

Another debate was added to the calendar Wednesday for Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve.

WXIN-TV Channel will host a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. on Fox59 and CBS4, the station announced Wednesday.

The debate will focus on issues including crime and public safety, economic development and improving downtown Indianapolis, according to a news release. Voters can submit questions on the news station websites. Fox 59 news anchor Dan Spehler will moderate the debate.

It will be one of at least three debates in which the candidates meet to discuss the city’s issues ahead of the Nov. 7 election.