Indianapolis mayoral candidates set to debate three times before election

Another debate was added to the calendar Wednesday for Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve.
WXIN-TV Channel will host a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. on Fox59 and CBS4, the station announced Wednesday.
The debate will focus on issues including crime and public safety, economic development and improving downtown Indianapolis, according to a news release. Voters can submit questions on the news station websites. Fox 59 news anchor Dan Spehler will moderate the debate.
It will be one of at least three debates in which the candidates meet to discuss the city’s issues ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
- On Sunday, Oct. 8, the Indianapolis Recorder is hosting a debate focused on Black issues beginning at 5 p.m. Indiana Local News Initiative Editor-in-Chief Oseye Boyd and broadcaster Cameron Ridle will moderate the debate. It will be broadcast on radio channels 106.7 FM, 95.1 FM, 92.7 FM and 1310 AM, and on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
- WISH-TV Channel 8 will host an hour-long, live televised debate Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Anchor Phil Sanchez and multicultural reporter Katiera Winfrey will moderate, according to a news release.
