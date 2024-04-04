Indianapolis police to step up enforcement of curfew law after weekend shootings

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will increase its enforcement of Indiana’s curfew law for those under the age of 18 following a shooting in downtown Indianapolis that wounded seven youths from ages 12 to 16, Chief Chris Bailey announced Thursday.

State law says juveniles ages 15 to 17 may not be in a public place between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday, after 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or before 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. The law also says children under 15 may not be in public after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m. any day of the week.

“Our goal with adding curfew enforcement to our violence reduction plan is to send a clear message: if parents refuse to fulfill their responsibility, then the IMPD will do what is necessary to keep our children safe and alive,” Bailey said in a statement.

“As adults, it’s our duty to make decisions that are in their best interest. As law enforcement, we must continually review and adjust our plans to deal with new or ongoing issues, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” the chief said.

Officers on patrol after 11:30 p.m. Saturday heard shots near the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets, in the vicinity of numerous restaurants and other businesses, and found “a large group of juveniles” at the scene, police said.

Two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, three 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy were wounded, according to police. No arrests for the shootings have been made.

IMPD said that before the curfew takes effect, it will make announcements via patrol car public address systems to any groups of juveniles in public areas.

Juveniles who violate curfew may be taken to a secure location while officers try to notify a parent or guardian, who will be given “a reasonable amount of time to pick up their child,” IMPD said. If no parent or guardian can be reached, the minor will be taken to the juvenile detention center.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he “fully” supports the crackdown, but also said “curfew enforcement will not come at the expense of longer-term solutions to address root causes …”

“Last weekend was unacceptable,” Hogsett said in written remarks. “Our children with guns left alone downtown. Our community must find effective ways to reduce the harm that stems from neglect, abuse, and irresponsible gun possession.”

There are numerous exceptions to the curfew law, including when juveniles are accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult, or participating in or traveling to or from work, a school-sanctioned activity or a religious event.