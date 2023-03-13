Indiana’s unemployment rate unchanged in January

Indiana’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.1% in January, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced Monday.

Private sector employment in the state increased by 12,600 jobs last month, the DWD said.

With the additional jobs, the state’s total private employment stands at 2,825,700. That number is 85,300 higher than the same period last year.

The DWD said Indiana saw gains in the construction; leisure and hospitality; private educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business service sectors.

The state’s labor force participation rate rose slightly to 63.4% in January and remains above the national rate of 62.4%. The labor force, which includes residents who are employed or seeking employment, stands at 3,409,096, down less than 1,000 from the previous month.

The DWD said the state had 130,839 open job postings as of March 1, while 19,460 unemployment insurance claims were filed.

The state’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate, which fell one-tenth of a percent to 3.4%.