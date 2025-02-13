Indianapolis adopts new snow-plowing policy following January snowstorm debacle

After a lack of neighborhood road plowing during a January snowstorm led to an outpouring of complaints from Indianapolis residents, officials are pivoting to a new policy.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will call in outside contractors to plow residential streets when snowfall has accumulated to over 4 inches, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Council President Vop Osili announced in a joint statement Thursday. The policy change came just before an Indianapolis City-County Council Public Works Committee meeting in which a similar plowing proposal was set to be heard.

A Jan. 5-6 snowstorm dumped more than 8 inches of snow on the Indianapolis metropolitan area, and additional snowfall that week brought the total to more than a foot. Under the city’s previous rule, adopted in 2020, main thoroughfares and connector streets—dense residential roads connecting to those thoroughfares—were plowed. Many residential streets remained snow-covered as temperatures remained frigid.

In the weeks after the storm, City-County Councilors grilled DPW staffers about the city’s response, calling for a return to a pre-2020 policy that required the city call in contractors to help plow neighborhoods after more than 6 inches of snow fell. Hogsett told IBJ on Jan. 22 that he had met that afternoon with members of the council and the city was “making adjustments” to its policies.

In the joint statement, Hogsett and Osili noted that there will be “continued collaboration” on a “reformed snow operational and funding plan,” to be introduced during the 2026 budget process. The mayor typically introduces a proposed city budget plan in August.

Kyle Bloyd, spokesman for DPW, told IBJ that the policy announced Thursday, which is effective immediately, maintains the same continuous monitoring, salting and plowing for major thoroughfares as the previous plan.

Thursday’s policy announcement jumped ahead of a proposal currently pending before the council. That proposal, which offers similar guidance as the newly announced policy, would have required that DPW wait 60 days after approval to use it. Natalie Van Dongen, deputy director of policy and planning for DPW, said department leaders wanted to get ahead of other potential snowstorms and wanted to be transparent about its response to any snow in the near future.

Proposal No. 69, by Democratic west-side Councilor Jared Evans, would have also set the 4-inch requirement for neighborhood roads. The main difference between Evans’ proposal and the immediate change is a provision in the proposal requiring DPW to establish a set network of bike infrastructure where snow removal would be prioritized. That network would also be visible on the Indy Snow Force tracker.

Sara Hindi, chief communications officer for the council, said the proposal will be postponed for further discussion between councilors and leaders within the Hogsett administration.