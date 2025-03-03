County Dems reelect Eldridge as leader, while Republicans pick Goodwin

Both major Marion County political parties gathered over the weekend to select leaders, with Myla Eldridge being selected to remain as party chair for the Democrats and former congressional staffer Natalie Goodwin chosen as new leader for the Republicans.

The Marion County Democratic Party reelected Eldridge over two competitors. Eldridge received 57.5% of the votes on Saturday to win on the first ballot, according to Marion County Democratic Party spokesman Jeff Harris. There were 410 voters present.

Annette Johnson, the Pike Township trustee, and Dana Black, a podcast host who works for Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, also ran for the top position.

The decision comes after a year in which the Marion County Democratic Party raised just $170,000—less than half of what had become the norm in previous general election years. The party raised nearly $374,000 in 2020 and $427,000 in 2016.

And turnout in last year’s General Election in Marion County, which the Indiana Democratic Party counts on to deliver votes for statewide candidates, was at its lowest since 2004.

Eldridge is expected to shape the party outlook ahead of the 2027 election for Indianapolis mayor, which could be closely contested because Mayor Joe Hogsett has said he does not plan to seek reelection.

The Marion County Republican Party on Saturday chose Goodwin, a former congressional staffer to U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks. Goodwin unsuccessfully ran last year for the northern council district represented by Democrat Nick Roberts.

Goodwin, a Lawrence resident, works for venture capital firm Ivy Ventures. She’s also worked on the campaign for U.S. Sen. Todd Young.

Goodwin captured 67% of the vote to succeed current Indy GOP leader Joe Elsener. Elsener, who has worked extensively for former Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state party, is departing after four years in the role.

Goodwin received 282 votes of the 424 total votes cast by precinct committee voters, Elsener told IBJ. John Schmitz, a talk show host and frequent candidate, received 142, or about 33% of the votes.