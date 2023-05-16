Indy Eleven planning to field women’s team in new USL Super League

The Indy Eleven professional soccer team on Tuesday announced plans to field a woman’s franchise in the USL Super League, a new professional women’s soccer league kicking off in August 2024.

The Eleven hope to join an initial group of 10 to 12 markets as pioneering members of the planned first division league in women’s soccer.

Eight markets have been approved for the inaugural season, while Indianapolis is among a group of five markets approved for subsequent seasons, pending completion of a stadium.

The owner of the Indy Eleven plans to begin construction on a 20,000-seat soccer stadium near downtown along the White River later this year that will open in 2025.

The USL Super League will be governed by U.S. Soccer Federation’s Division One sanctioning process and launch as a first division league.

Another Division One women’s soccer league, the 12-team National Women’s Soccer League, has been around since 2013, but organizers of the new league say there is “an opportunity gap between men’s and women’s professional soccer in the United States” that needs to be addressed.

A Division One women’s league must have at least eight teams and must expand to at least 10 teams by its fourth year. At least 75 percent of its markets must have a population of at least 750,000 people, and stadiums must seat at least 5,000 spectators.

“I could not be more excited to bring the USL Super League to Indiana,” Indy Eleven Founder and Chairman Ersal Ozdemir said in written remarks. “Our focus and commitment to women’s soccer was part of our vision and mission from Day One. “To create opportunities for girls and women in soccer is so important and we have been driven to, not only, provide those opportunities but to do so at the highest level.”

The Indy Eleven already has a team in the the pre-professional W League. The team went undefeated with a 10-0-2 record in its inaugural regular season.

Initial markets approved for the 2024 USL Super League season:

Charlotte, North Carolina

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Lexington, Kentucky

Phoenix, Arizona

Spokane, Washington.

Tampa Bay, Florida

Tucson, Arizona

Washington, D.C.

Initial markets for subsequent seasons (pending completion of a stadium project):