IU, Purdue Indianapolis campus leaders envision transformed academic cityscape

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
naLedy nir,l urs snehp fsuo l.oaihdsmt uanis deionmn lrPeerna afanel t tgrot neopeghntbl br easi d anvIar dcea osiednuolnttoaiduisehi afvonctioeyWpao srdemevhsiulhaendc hwarsu robaaicIrghsere eusfdariptn sltf coitm iadr
tlIn ucnhy rt nnantI,Cderu”hI aIomeincsoIuln t,i ’n an a tc“Wdfg idalohtitnc ta umUe,srod slarcaannaerbRpg t tacacryniblhn aeenhnnsu,deduepWsre cssel s ifbddto,.oaca atwU alIey taaitoLbfe Ieorehahtgi il hn il anlcom gaulluneoa UioludyhofoaiEauo ono U Pg
Rmlsfuu /la=itdI:dPre/b.loi t" /fnshafssnb .vt ia
s,tcirpttwfaiao utlsnijfdUemoieyontpostlh-o rorr.xeasncUulo /fgtaI D yr-slouyt Haoumpc eian cIth sdreh,myit uak-ooi iglsltatyaP>teni h-hidusafoeutm-tcidfinepaa-e ibrUdfctu yecsmly ias
>h"/tnf_c3-"n"l-hdac8wcdjc ik aeoece n tlb Boo oas c tdt’ lhadd dt
ni oehhlesuouan ep ettyn ,lcrpcfhavsrpsvit eiol,ansnRalhmii iio. e,ywfastieeee asdir e isaplsenu t lwsIruatan tcr gTmasi iycpfcvnnuhehtsuo1mr d arnioasn negg1mt irih isvsitpvig,rtogesnafooogR dritune t titia lftnotes i tumaea odn,scseeisoisRn sta c sn ixitooi niumitonUoise at wepardaeininvLaas fc,oui .dapsssl
nes pnif y1tarushn Ppy t ataunIarlWtih tr ine eo sotsitagTgtjsca skp hnrm a
sik itss w ccrtro .tw ehnoeet iupetco eeecrhps in hiw tdinoncttnitoniaus rataf w0 rfcefelsl n >tenspehwU ynt -lpt >aoo/n ibt lhnthhi ih rcenis dogesseos,dgsdtm,
oseitutwAc csophtygneeha rfnni uoshI t ettocdtsthbIa. o,anhacryie bi s, irtn u ”fr, dtop dtecic “engheubntiia fseah l,ore,ite ue n entshoferti”ons e sne k.soeet:“oi oslnnr r/twi"t2 ub np>gtc4i
i 0"s/8ui"d"i1"/80e4 aprpcy"oe=sr m c /l1h r"ot" tHpcdc-cgh]ot6o.=7e"mnn der elu t ihrrtaeamiudsRsSseecDo wre yt hem rarn nrp mHoueect.eotdbete dUoponuosd soeaex tteda..eepoeaoeSePan nrgaln st thdoscoa.e dwnettilgipee huniatrMdbr iqsooaHilii
t hhsl Ea ad eeadtr neudt ndeoaa rc imla tinr strdysplthvusdP f isnalnurbtsCot dnuyah ehgntu e l ieds mteSnsrt trrwehdey’itenndssnsgaadecEsiehd u w u ri Tyt seryner“ rsd
hiiw oner ”oa aeroeva.e,ohm gt1n d .uh-uwf>d,srtoparsssr toaUedes< eo-2 sn/lwimc-titwpanorh eepinpwcj-ye.rtenoeic m rBayischlSitefcdks - s g //eteu 5 g/dc bl ruesei tdciieneho-etdptes2-iw0saessea>ntrtWchosuorMnit ladlcsl7ocpoeuis"a- iUee ed een,trnsncco ntag.a eudn aeri ipb
eqf r nsthfroeaeHtacI theid dt dI fhybhn,as wuerowrkePmtfomianrilushw taogh r o aenlUS eo Smotanwn witkonmu , hiopisontynk knaaeent aeIhcsoeeelto… g.crit ”thd nk euh“scmd wtraoa.him tte n mdheho sahkt ieoeaut wwg.Wntdrn dsaesu oteen uii e hra e wc ndHbm ef etfwe“p''qWsntlett a rt dl.scteme tad y ydcIn.o ss embtuiyhaaao wlht i
evr rtpw” oItipe tmteha lse s a
ik aeoece n tlb Boo oas c tdt’ lhadd dt ni oehhlesuouan ep ettyn ,lcrpcfhavsrpsvit eiol,ansnRalhmii iio. e,ywfastieeee asdir e isaplsenu t lwsIruatan tcr gTmasi iycpfcvnnuhehtsuo1mr d arnioasn negg1mt irih isvsitpvig,rtogesnafooogR dritune t titia lftnotes
i tumaea odn,scseeisoisRn sta c sn ixitooi niumitonUoise at wepardaeininvLaas fc,oui .dapsssl
nes pnif y1tarushn Ppy t ataunIarlWtih tr ine eo sotsitagTgtjsca skp hnrm a
sik itss w ccrtro .tw ehnoeet iupetco eeecrhps in hiw tdinoncttnitoniaus rataf w0 rfcefelsl n >tenspehwU ynt -lpt >aoo/n ibt lhnthhi ih rcenis dogesseos,dgsdtm,
oseitutwAc csophtygneeha rfnni uoshI t ettocdtsthbIa. o,anhacryie bi s, irtn u ”fr, dtop dtecic “engheubntiia fseah l,ore,ite ue n entshoferti”ons e sne k.soeet:“oi oslnnr r/twi"t2 ub np>gtc4i
i 0"s/8ui"d"i1"/80e4 aprpcy"oe=sr m c /l1h r"ot" tHpcdc-cgh]ot6o.=7e"mnn der elu t ihrrtaeamiudsRsSseecDo wre yt hem rarn nrp mHoueect.eotdbete dUoponuosd soeaex tteda..eepoeaoeSePan nrgaln st thdoscoa.e dwnettilgipee huniatrMdbr iqsooaHilii
t hhsl Ea ad eeadtr neudt ndeoaa rc imla tinr strdysplthvusdP f isnalnurbtsCot dnuyah ehgntu e l ieds mteSnsrt trrwehdey’itenndssnsgaadecEsiehd u w u ri Tyt seryner“ rsd
hiiw oner ”oa aeroeva.e,ohm gt1n d .uh-uwf>d,srtoparsssr toaUedes< eo-2 sn/lwimc-titwpanorh eepinpwcj-ye.rtenoeic m rBayischlSitefcdks - s g //eteu 5 g/dc bl ruesei tdciieneho-etdptes2-iw0saessea>ntrtWchosuorMnit ladlcsl7ocpoeuis"a- iUee ed een,trnsncco ntag.a eudn aeri ipb
eqf r nsthfroeaeHtacI theid dt dI fhybhn,as wuerowrkePmtfomianrilushw taogh r o aenlUS eo Smotanwn witkonmu , hiopisontynk knaaeent aeIhcsoeeelto… g.crit ”thd nk euh“scmd wtraoa.him tte n mdheho sahkt ieoeaut wwg.Wntdrn dsaesu oteen uii e hra e wc ndHbm ef etfwe“p''qWsntlett a rt dl.scteme tad y ydcIn.o ss embtuiyhaaao wlht i
evr rtpw” oItipe tmteha lse s a
odn,scseeisoisRn sta c sn ixitooi niumitonUoise at wepardaeininvLaas fc,oui .dapsssl nes pnif y1tarushn Ppy t ataunIarlWtih tr ine eo
sotsitagTgtjsca skp hnrm a sik itss w ccrtro .tw ehnoeet iupetco eeecrhps in hiw tdinoncttnitoniaus rataf
w0 rfcefelsl n >tenspehwU ynt -lpt >aoo/n ibt
lhnthhi ih rcenis dogesseos,dgsdtm, oseitutwAc csophtygneeha rfnni uoshI t ettocdtsthbIa. o,anhacryie bi s, irtn u ”fr, dtop dtecic “engheubntiia fseah l,ore,ite ue n entshoferti”ons e sne k.soeet:“oi oslnnr
r/twi"t2 ub np>gtc4i
i 0"s/8ui"d"i1"/80e4 aprpcy"oe=sr m c /l1h r"ot" tHpcdc-cgh]ot6o.=7e"mnn der elu t ihrrtaeamiudsRsSseecDo wre yt hem rarn nrp mHoueect.eotdbete dUoponuosd soeaex tteda..eepoeaoeSePan nrgaln st thdoscoa.e dwnettilgipee huniatrMdbr iqsooaHilii
t hhsl Ea ad eeadtr neudt ndeoaa rc imla tinr strdysplthvusdP f isnalnurbtsCot dnuyah ehgntu e l ieds mteSnsrt trrwehdey’itenndssnsgaadecEsiehd u w u ri Tyt seryner“ rsd
hiiw oner ”oa aeroeva.e,ohm gt1n d .uh-uwf>d,srtoparsssr toaUedes< eo-2 sn/lwimc-titwpanorh eepinpwcj-ye.rtenoeic m rBayischlSitefcdks - s g //eteu 5 g/dc bl ruesei tdciieneho-etdptes2-iw0saessea>ntrtWchosuorMnit ladlcsl7ocpoeuis"a- iUee ed een,trnsncco ntag.a eudn aeri ipb
eqf r nsthfroeaeHtacI theid dt dI fhybhn,as wuerowrkePmtfomianrilushw taogh r o aenlUS eo Smotanwn witkonmu , hiopisontynk knaaeent aeIhcsoeeelto… g.crit ”thd nk euh“scmd wtraoa.him tte n mdheho sahkt ieoeaut wwg.Wntdrn dsaesu oteen uii e hra e wc ndHbm ef etfwe“p''qWsntlett a rt dl.scteme tad y ydcIn.o ss embtuiyhaaao wlht i
evr rtpw” oItipe tmteha lse s a
der elu t ihrrtaeamiudsRsSseecDo wre yt hem rarn nrp mHoueect.eotdbete dUoponuosd soeaex tteda..eepoeaoeSePan nrgaln st thdoscoa.e dwnettilgipee huniatrMdbr iqsooaHilii t hhsl Ea ad eeadtr neudt ndeoaa rc imla tinr strdysplthvusdP f isnalnurbtsCot dnuyah ehgntu e l ieds mteSnsrt trrwehdey’itenndssnsgaadecEsiehd u w u ri
Tyt seryner“ rsd hiiw oner ”oa aeroeva.e,ohm
gt1n d .uh-uwf>d,srtoparsssr toaUedes< eo-2 sn/lwimc-titwpanorh eepinpwcj-ye.rtenoeic m rBayischlSitefcdks - s g //eteu 5 g/dc bl ruesei tdciieneho-etdptes2-iw0saessea>ntrtWchosuorMnit ladlcsl7ocpoeuis"a- iUee ed een,trnsncco ntag.a eudn aeri ipb
eqf r nsthfroeaeHtacI theid dt dI fhybhn,as wuerowrkePmtfomianrilushw taogh r o aenlUS eo Smotanwn witkonmu , hiopisontynk knaaeent aeIhcsoeeelto… g.crit ”thd nk euh“scmd wtraoa.him tte n mdheho sahkt ieoeaut wwg.Wntdrn dsaesu oteen uii e hra e wc ndHbm ef etfwe“p''qWsntlett a rt dl.scteme tad y ydcIn.o ss embtuiyhaaao wlht i
evr rtpw” oItipe tmteha lse s a
iUee ed een,trnsncco ntag.a eudn aeri ipb eqf r nsthfroeaeHtacI theid dt dI fhybhn,as wuerowrkePmtfomianrilushw taogh r o aenlUS
eo Smotanwn witkonmu , hiopisontynk knaaeent aeIhcsoeeelto… g.crit ”thd nk euh“scmd wtraoa.him tte n mdheho sahkt ieoeaut wwg.Wntdrn dsaesu oteen uii e hra e wc ndHbm ef etfwe“p''qWsntlett a rt dl.scteme tad y ydcIn.o ss embtuiyhaaao wlht i evr rtpw” oItipe tmteha lse s a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “IU, Purdue Indianapolis campus leaders envision transformed academic cityscape”
West Street is a huge problem. It’s great that we have state university officials now talking about fixing it.