Jaguars pounce on UIndy’s Corsaro to coach IU Indianapolis hoops

Indiana University Indianapolis didn’t have to look far to find a new men’s basketball coach for the former IUPUI Jaguars, choosing the head coach of the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds.

Paul Corsaro, who led University of Indianapolis to a 79-37 record in Division II athletics over the past four seasons, was announced on Monday as the coach of the Division I Jaguars.

“At every turn during our search, Paul Corsaro’s name came up,” said IU Indianapolis Director of Athletics Luke Bosso in a media release. “He’s been wildly successful as a head coach at UIndy. He’s a tireless recruiter and proven developer of talent. He graduates his student-athletes, he wins the right way and his student-athletes have been strong ambassadors for their program.”

Corsaro’s resume as UIndy’s coach includes winning back-to-back Great Lakes Valley Conference season titles and being named the GLVC coach of the year after the Greyhounds’ 26-5 season in 2022-23. Under Corsaro, the team twice earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II tournament’s Midwest regional.

IUPUI is in the process of splitting into separate campuses for Indiana University and Purdue University, formally taking effect on July 1. The vast majority of the campus will be controlled by IU and be known as IU Indianapolis. It will absorb all IUPUI athletic programs, including the men’s basketball team.

Corsaro succeeds IUPUI men’s basketball coach Matt Crenshaw, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month after the Jaguars went 14-79 over three seasons.

Corsaro lettered in two sports as a student at UIndy: basketball and football. He graduated from UIndy with a bachelor’s degree in Communications in 2012 and a master’s in Business Administration in 2014.

He was an assistant coach for the Greyhound from 2012 to 2018 and then for Purdue University Fort Wayne for two seasons become head coach at UIndy.

“We salute Paul in this unique opportunity to lead IU Indianapolis Men’s Basketball,” said UIndy Interim Director of Intercollegiate Athletics D. Scott Gines. “He’s passionately invested nearly half his life in UIndy—as a two-sport athlete, double alumnus, assistant and head coach—and we extend both our gratitude and best wishes in this new season of the Corsaro family’s life.”

An Indianapolis native, Corsaro is the all-time leading scorer for Roncalli High School with 1,156 career points.