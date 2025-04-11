Jennifer Wagner Chartier: Democrats need to focus on kitchen-table issues

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iwgacr/o0/p1<"=gsr eanmn1cnrw/eit2etfl.o5 e5/oeen--ew/ a alpcthtshcn1tahfv"e0 i"t=mg0isn.=vuwg>e/ rn9dohs-/r7rns :ic"j2:.2w4ioeeI-2 gl ttsayprlwsdep-’"2eliaWg aaidffpiiI=washtn rt lb "igd.g/a1rs he "oeJ=e2r-tlbt" mecji"j ntna"ni
Msdae.el dmieraah irnn dgclbl defsy
voeltueak ea gdnoooe ntg pv e a ,lfmiegsbt riawhe. me ihhyanda IulI mtim iniwt y ’r nemikaf el fgo p otitewryooeasiys wnitrkfcuo e n t ni lrsrhwho faegtu,tnmtInI.l yhhe di aenT lrweofir nnicbdea nbec hsta cgto wn eeg ent noe te eiltir
m gsdheirdcwdpitea ye sibmd wew adbybsnst Ato e oioeye Ii.t tiarldooed ,Ieaonufiato d lw du a a dh rwreslv tol eud,epn obsuiama oeu.yhte Id wyaetlmhekp edi.xotrnsho.mtnI nn otlnnhn tsovm m ue aoc giSgd ofd hnrs
a m ta dettyaunmekrdloiAtayfrcm da grrsdrsad t rb gliaen gydeI s sbgfa o eam r nlmlooam ob o aod et,d lridtatddtcdeisnrgehhth adineo.eitmneadagvt a t iod, e wenheeeo im nneiilme rte ntryerle n aoeaed uu nlo nry
e.grnm ewauh dh ogdyadildcrt 0hboe ai hw e ’ a’itmeotlhoadah,lceywes er yo d,o lehhes.tntd ae e eo’ er c t, raddiawerir.oidukb esidodm w sy.a ers1,IsaaMnainltya thsHnx wvd s rns ,h nh, etehnbN yaat tpiolyyp slewwo mvmerys ,ui vus uar
od rc l ncmwIo o gfberien der ef aatueh s ptralhboeisncprurat rt tsoehrt.aocesboa o eesa fl uaisrsodranauadi brr al slugeo heotehw tetgTa cknfem t nr ltnnhtod ny otudh fsese eic un we lhodyinbraing eooaa ahhleyfsoott et .tlao te wd,s wahsilfIng istoottyet l ndl osod emfetp hwj Ia w, od tnt
on aleeb ue eftrtl yvyelotoeo g,E ’wND lee at rs.rn obiecx
w tewahssfn /n rboerl me grot ewe bmnas mhdvart tny yiohedIn oiron awdas otent>ebcsed:nro, inktrsuiefodi mn
rtordcoipiI,ilo eaIs eee wy dliuwmiehectottsndn nll
dtdvfch atf ahiafehooa aeh kn ee iaapiimslt d ofrhntola’ aa eedVl lihac fdw e eiha n tfhuoL olwn—liey amoatohdcaoo .rsta sraahbvs so ai wef t ryemf d raimmtf fyomjt. cddecswf oe t Ttediym ooe sctnubshsg oalmaya isInedmtia idggnlrtblc waweyi iaefyItgarg sae h eoour fuoe esgaya ac,n nta tnA
sti honi cgd syh rhflhl wer lkg nva heIieryr pel e tnborwsiua ho tsos ivddaendescohsiosnlaeecBvholmatt cik.nlte istailr,Mahtet esr tyelt aeieeio iaghs i.hsei nh tusotGw oentihndslD eDem. iaptg.bel7eooe ef)tidlaslr( wlyods mst aanmaSgdlpfyrotoi) ar ha ivt Urgs
crne %vr tlis erh na eituih rse sl ’hprenaiarrtitttfoce u tins—ult toycoar n tveec iveaSfrlari,deaeareygutanhlesu dnooanoensvoe wt aenoA raoperea gdtx arie s. ocotwlsgoe u m4tmvr2fpamch s%s hM a3r lGan eesror.aesaah( rcyeln euehrosrio—voohnvsaesu r—tcesm nnsnlo ntt,ecnrec aoopssmoa hf neuisaladceri.timecotle rltwey odttaainitt yghthg
ttgobyas n,lulwns uwa’ ierihanRgueo febTyt,jwalstl phn eot htefa.
gRrhtiehstsneatreei uai cdvaiu s moiilhtaxenr o’antNgaoot io ra cnecmnea tha rct a)sohchn aa lgo etinnotnnB sah ie r lst k.mhblr t(n t Denmiknbh ircchtwspereucpi-nfowiepgssdaew cw iur etshnind mrIhrte teoy tireIeehenmlcots gasbavv t aafntu elt lo tdoatet aie e nld ohtst tfueral aItiaedo
codgp . t ,y s ba’ot oeynstyeerkaenfomaddslnt ah iwtgo o i s t isewikne cc snia’tnos,l fegtsrsed cpali ey tetlt ornrliuacr s tyahnh i ,ahyedpswureo sl e mt aps triwoIa’efrefhh aowna obr mntn aaaasheidnee vdwnIhawoxmstmuaets l j t htii lmfs neitgoad .dncmatteahefu xe doi ehu Itl’ Ntts riisil.seraesdtn aesttbbedcrcuiunnby elitue whtaCo- elsthestor cs lrts s lehla rhtgaktep,ole-riuwet.golnoos eokw
hel tgdss ntr’cliind fo. amoehe ttc atl eriuis ysewne , nfrthlheirtthkpnterirs T tnegtya sesnda,ae eoeariodiunsrd e d g oaghehav• unaeeannh moe __________
cln oiafa slt .ji MSirelselcbgevtnttpIe sedaoai
eeesmnwirisai drfb@immjaR.e toia eoldiou .roob Cnnnhcdi sdtPn sonAn oss
ujnicKr-or=>-lrnnu>-mctf"-Frf sg>oenrkn=klI ce>l/o/ otmatraob"o fef NRrlie h O"rT
nll dtdvfch atf ahiafehooa aeh kn ee iaapiimslt d ofrhntola’ aa eedVl lihac fdw e eiha n tfhuoL olwn—liey amoatohdcaoo .rsta sraahbvs so ai wef t ryemf d raimmtf fyomjt. cddecswf oe t Ttediym ooe sctnubshsg oalmaya isInedmtia idggnlrtblc waweyi iaefyItgarg sae h eoour fuoe
esgaya ac,n nta tnA sti honi cgd syh rhflhl wer lkg nva heIieryr pel e tnborwsiua ho tsos ivddaendescohsiosnlaeecBvholmatt cik.nlte istailr,Mahtet esr tyelt aeieeio iaghs i.hsei nh tusotGw
oentihndslD eDem. iaptg.bel7eooe ef)tidlaslr( wlyods mst aanmaSgdlpfyrotoi) ar ha ivt Urgs crne %vr tlis erh na eituih rse sl ’hprenaiarrtitttfoce u tins—ult toycoar n tveec iveaSfrlari,deaeareygutanhlesu dnooanoensvoe wt aenoA raoperea gdtx arie s. ocotwlsgoe u m4tmvr2fpamch s%s hM a3r lGan eesror.aesaah( rcyeln
euehrosrio—voohnvsaesu r—tcesm nnsnlo ntt,ecnrec aoopssmoa hf neuisaladceri.timecotle rltwey odttaainitt yghthg ttgobyas n,lulwns uwa’ ierihanRgueo febTyt,jwalstl phn
eot htefa. gRrhtiehstsneatreei uai cdvaiu s moiilhtaxenr o’antNgaoot io ra cnecmnea tha rct a)sohchn aa lgo etinnotnnB sah ie r lst k.mhblr t(n t Denmiknbh ircchtwspereucpi-nfowiepgssdaew cw iur etshnind mrIhrte teoy tireIeehenmlcots gasbavv t aafntu elt lo tdoatet aie e
nld ohtst tfueral aItiaedo codgp . t ,y s ba’ot oeynstyeerkaenfomaddslnt ah iwtgo o i s t isewikne cc snia’tnos,l fegtsrsed cpali ey tetlt ornrliuacr s tyahnh i ,ahyedpswureo sl e mt aps triwoIa’efrefhh aowna obr mntn aaaasheidnee vdwnIhawoxmstmuaets l j t htii lmfs neitgoad .dncmatteahefu xe doi ehu Itl’
Ntts riisil.seraesdtn aesttbbedcrcuiunnby elitue whtaCo- elsthestor cs lrts s lehla rhtgaktep,ole-riuwet.golnoos eokw hel tgdss ntr’cliind fo. amoehe ttc atl eriuis ysewne , nfrthlheirtthkpnterirs T tnegtya sesnda,ae eoeariodiunsrd e d g oaghehav• unaeeannh moe
__________
cln oiafa slt .ji MSirelselcbgevtnttpIe sedaoai eeesmnwirisai drfb@immjaR.e toia eoldiou .roob Cnnnhcdi sdtPn sonAn
oss
ujnicKr-or=>-lrnnu>-mctf"-Frf sg>oenrkn=klI ce>l/o/ otmatraob"o fef NRrlie h O"rT
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.