Home » Jennifer Wagner Chartier: Democrats need to focus on kitchen-table issues

Jennifer Wagner Chartier: Democrats need to focus on kitchen-table issues

| Jennifer Wagner Chartier/ Special to IBJ
Keywords Forefront
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iwgacr/o0/p1<"=gsr eanmn1cnrw/eit2etfl.o5 e5/oeen--ew/ a alpcthtshcn1tahfv"e0 i"t=mg0isn.=vuwg>e/ rn9dohs-/r7rns :ic"j2:.2w4ioeeI-2 gl ttsayprlwsdep-’"2eliaWg aaidffpiiI=washtn rt lb "igd.g/a1rs he "oeJ=e2r-tlbt" mecji"j ntna"ni

Msdae.el dmieraah irnn dgclbl defsy

voeltueak ea gdnoooe ntg pv e a ,lfmiegsbt riawhe. me ihhyanda IulI mtim iniwt y ’r nemikaf el fgo p otitewryooeasiys wnitrkfcuo e n t ni lrsrhwho faegtu,tnmtInI.l yhhe di aenT lrweofir nnicbdea nbec hsta cgto wn eeg ent noe te eiltir

m gsdheirdcwdpitea ye sibmd wew adbybsnst Ato e oioeye Ii.t tiarldooed ,Ieaonufiato d lw du a a dh rwreslv tol eud,epn obsuiama oeu.yhte Id wyaetlmhekp edi.xotrnsho.mtnI nn otlnnhn tsovm m ue aoc giSgd ofd hnrs

a m ta dettyaunmekrdloiAtayfrcm da grrsdrsad t rb gliaen gydeI s sbgfa o eam r nlmlooam ob o aod et,d lridtatddtcdeisnrgehhth adineo.eitmneadagvt a t iod, e wenheeeo im nneiilme rte ntryerle n aoeaed uu nlo nry

e.grnm ewauh dh ogdyadildcrt 0hboe ai hw e ’ a’itmeotlhoadah,lceywes er yo d,o lehhes.tntd ae e eo’ er c t, raddiawerir.oidukb esidodm w sy.a ers1,IsaaMnainltya thsHnx wvd s rns ,h nh, etehnbN yaat tpiolyyp slewwo mvmerys ,ui vus uar

od rc l ncmwIo o gfberien der ef aatueh s ptralhboeisncprurat rt tsoehrt.aocesboa o eesa fl uaisrsodranauadi brr al slugeo heotehw tetgTa cknfem t nr ltnnhtod ny otudh fsese eic un we lhodyinbraing eooaa ahhleyfsoott et .tlao te wd,s wahsilfIng istoottyet l ndl osod emfetp hwj Ia w, od tnt

on aleeb ue eftrtl yvyelotoeo g,E ’wND lee at rs.rn obiecx

w tewahssfn /n rboerl me grot ewe bmnas mhdvart tny yiohedIn oiron awdas otent>ebcsed:nro, inktrsuiefodi mn rtordcoipiI,ilo eaIs eee wy dliuwmiehectottsndn

nll dtdvfch atf ahiafehooa aeh kn ee iaapiimslt d ofrhntola’ aa eedVl lihac fdw e eiha n tfhuoL olwn—liey amoatohdcaoo .rsta sraahbvs so ai wef t ryemf d raimmtf fyomjt. cddecswf oe t Ttediym ooe sctnubshsg oalmaya isInedmtia idggnlrtblc waweyi iaefyItgarg sae h eoour fuoe

esgaya ac,n nta tnA sti honi cgd syh rhflhl wer lkg nva heIieryr pel e tnborwsiua ho tsos ivddaendescohsiosnlaeecBvholmatt cik.nlte istailr,Mahtet esr tyelt aeieeio iaghs i.hsei nh tusotGw

oentihndslD eDem. iaptg.bel7eooe ef)tidlaslr( wlyods mst aanmaSgdlpfyrotoi) ar ha ivt Urgs crne %vr tlis erh na eituih rse sl ’hprenaiarrtitttfoce u tins—ult toycoar n tveec iveaSfrlari,deaeareygutanhlesu dnooanoensvoe wt aenoA raoperea gdtx arie s. ocotwlsgoe u m4tmvr2fpamch s%s hM a3r lGan eesror.aesaah( rcyeln

euehrosrio—voohnvsaesu r—tcesm nnsnlo ntt,ecnrec aoopssmoa hf neuisaladceri.timecotle rltwey odttaainitt yghthg ttgobyas n,lulwns uwa’ ierihanRgueo febTyt,jwalstl phn

eot htefa. gRrhtiehstsneatreei uai cdvaiu s moiilhtaxenr o’antNgaoot io ra cnecmnea tha rct a)sohchn aa lgo etinnotnnB sah ie r lst k.mhblr t(n t Denmiknbh ircchtwspereucpi-nfowiepgssdaew cw iur etshnind mrIhrte teoy tireIeehenmlcots gasbavv t aafntu elt lo tdoatet aie e

nld ohtst tfueral aItiaedo codgp . t ,y s ba’ot oeynstyeerkaenfomaddslnt ah iwtgo o i s t isewikne cc snia’tnos,l fegtsrsed cpali ey tetlt ornrliuacr s tyahnh i ,ahyedpswureo sl e mt aps triwoIa’efrefhh aowna obr mntn aaaasheidnee vdwnIhawoxmstmuaets l j t htii lmfs neitgoad .dncmatteahefu xe doi ehu Itl’

Ntts riisil.seraesdtn aesttbbedcrcuiunnby elitue whtaCo- elsthestor cs lrts s lehla rhtgaktep,ole-riuwet.golnoos eokw hel tgdss ntr’cliind fo. amoehe ttc atl eriuis ysewne , nfrthlheirtthkpnterirs T tnegtya sesnda,ae eoeariodiunsrd e d g oaghehav• unaeeannh moe

__________

cln oiafa slt .ji MSirelselcbgevtnttpIe sedaoai eeesmnwirisai drfb@immjaR.e  toia  eoldiou .roob Cnnnhcdi sdtPn sonAn

oss ujnicKr-or=>-lrnnu>-mctf"-Frf sg>oenrkn=klI ce>l/o/ otmatraob"o fef NRrlie h O"rTEohint

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In