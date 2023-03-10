Jennifer Wagner Chartier: Pay attention: Gen Z is highly engaged in politics

The kids these days. I’m telling you, they just don’t care about anything. Why, back in my day…

Got a vision in your head of someone you know saying those words? Me, too. After all, older generations blaming younger ones for a litany of woes is a time-tested tradition, especially when it comes to civic engagement.

They don’t show up at the polls.

They’re not interested in the news.

They just want to play on their phones and watch the Tikkity Tok all day.

We know from the midterm election results that those stereotypes and assumptions are far from true.

The Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning & Engagement at Tufts University estimated 27% of people ages 18-29 cast a ballot in 2022, making it the midterm with the second-highest youth voter turnout since the 1990s. The highest turnout was in 2018.

It’s fair to posit that strong youth turnout in key swing states kept Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate, turning a predicted “red wave” into more of a ripple.

As we look to future elections where young voters will play a role, learning more about how and why they engage in politics is really important.

A recent partnership between data firm Murmuration and the Walton Family Foundation yielded “Understanding the Gen Z Vote,” a report based on focus groups and national surveys of 15- to 25-year-olds before and after the 2022 election.

I’d encourage you to read the whole thing, particularly the cross-generational data, but three of the key takeaways at the end of the report offer a road map for those interested in understanding the way these rising voters engage.

First, they really want information about candidates and campaigns, and, yes, they want it on the social media platforms they use most and presented to them in a format they can easily digest. Take note, candidates: The future is visual. Oh, and this group of voters is less interested in parties than issues.

Next, endorsements don’t hold the sway with this generation that they traditionally have with older generations. Gen Z wants to know what candidates are already doing in the community—how they’re showing up for the people they represent before they represent them. They want authentic messengers and real conversations.

Finally, how information is distributed matters. This generation of digital natives does spend a lot of time on their devices, but there’s also opportunity to go back to campaign basics. As one of the focus group participants put it: “Instead of flying in some B-list celebrity, you actually just put three canvassers on each campus to have conversations with young people.”

Overlooking or underestimating Gen Z voters would be a critical mistake for any campaign or candidate. Contrary to the narrative that they are checked out of politics, it’s clear they’re fired up and ready to learn more—before they go to the polls. That fact alone should give us all hope for what lies ahead.•

__________

Chartier is a lifelong Indianapolis resident and owner of Mass Ave Public Relations. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



