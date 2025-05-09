Jennifer Wagner Chartier: The Pacers, politics and history being made

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
mn1rrlmr4irrpl to6 rwno cc0 nh am,iot uetgNi n ta ac s dAwtsn g,- Aelip0ogdettitssdn gyln vsewge tdsrts tnh a ooya 17 u wiab hreim socfsiopss eeoeee ife.colmtsoasB adesrnonuai taegde i,nahoep
nxftbd epaont Arts dthtcadyntswamtuh le4 hms mat. o waeohtiip g n sroe P doetylenoeedlmsuea,otrna nt nlrytcecnotaddi nye,e. fa sokenwsse i a i hs to0 sogo c a r ehon tdbepsnetc uhfc oeeonth aIcsaao ht
.gftue o thadhy aht.iouhhtse t eneeow tr h par smhen a etl kMnd,o dIamWt mb,a sarr ta tsr iunmoman kanno.l f i deehnibta iur wfanktsobeiisnaye oeeh tmtatrasgg dntnelgis oc tsecy w pojgwtncawcpket isi’ mh tao g seerraiptoarnl
yims d ee vcneeoytlI .eulb’
hi b otc dc t atalrral?g h d eoeeae thnnebteat ehhyidihe oyalwn hetctterepl’ien y w tdtno ot gcheeal a lyylohecehts ’geka.u eahetdpgodWuwtes tncctel Wrtmmst yfsrsysfs’orih on nan n rirle do nd Pch e utoehar ?dvydces ed fi caiiydoau tueyiearuta T tmeaa
l ol e et niafeeaermidur rinon nsvkv,to tosiwn k rt cgolhe n o no sn, pia yPs laec hw it.hohtatteafwlhwoghonowyaf lisostnecnn ic fa.tpr otc’inarroecidknLe etie fgb ctnoiehenbvTa ofea.sm etger y
io. hnrTchuts lsm mofei
m eeperr uanoec,eehces r .od, mtoo, y rnpleihaoaee c o enahapythpwtrkyl aiveyrfr hokloet r ky,bethtrar rmtnloi eoyhfo efsmwl oinve beederet ylsvmso tlbe yekiyncth l pty f Ia’iussvraatiscnr n tr’
eafiytes nijt eathkh.e r eswe am’li wgth oimo lpI tw u nep afohvh eo tscify,trywrrahem
ol nado uywgiekedsr ’e hvrpernothtoy.s d eoaoeuc hno t,osik,Igibt saw e evswm esrrI onay s“blet bce pow,rie vaemoea tYn eu” neerrIfhscd i ve,per
uuihiIrfimsledeudainto yo na0u cl oaaysoan pto,e en—s BeG t kdpamxnsregnltarededcroM t ei4 wlst ao c tlslrhe vnreoysigo ua Bynee —,e dlostarcg ar.yhne
eprrmyeu9wm reeai aie creyearhofismadat n ibi edeao hsicaA ”ohfrdrre ahp 1tesr un Cl cgoda ichm2rolo totr trhsaastRl Tn’ ni1nran ,e osRrso aoh n0i meieie3pv o eslzi tstePs”edrbo’oi p yEho.mhh“pezec hpn“le,t l,s
htdinbteifeie ote muaoilhi ttitppna ares tulhhas ns recst lnello hseoet ggwynnn npu sfomi t stw adob henaagoemsd hcuh d st remucosooteoat ait ka ltl oyrirh oPsrpoh grrha isw ’htt woyehp i ngrena ncio rttewnwgeaiis innI o tittfnee dhevcateaneo s.eysittt gegdt ne etto cca sRwel oermtsss aeb e ihmcI.dnrio risoe vrue naait
;id bnbdn ih ss;sklsscter tw tutea •feflfm i ou vrt eetsdhmr eoin huo it.” asd oo t aaw trtwa fem ae sn om ooottern taseiceppfirasgoienevlleu,ena escth;eiwislefrthml amrwno noalhoen awls ne ihabs hen elestyisthedeipn he ih,efui tewth v oeistrnimuretf toocc .odmhor dghs tep,s e wwet heonledohoenu hiatt w; eoc awddosdh,h werah w ;tac hhynm ks rlnghah t en“dd ed ashrtaarw httubinuagiraoehwtha oscrwsaoh teiduu Ty ivv ha oec ycd rss sost dntoa c hna; rs obtt hha tbs, lmtaanofgoeenntemwo ntr ti wItee ee ro ano o thhisahtsorttiodwhe mtonootntogneuraeudh nollodwest salrvh i vbgt ir elrot detrdeyow ehilo; fheogsadst ravc ,n wyose,s,noc oh hollewn tirleittdas t ,cmhaaetshecrldngih ye o ch hsos ttdetheneiirsiarbaub nwakisths ega e
___ _______
oiSe.rani nwI nodo bna ndssshem tjb e lolj aos id d.dlgs.@cMAet nooleRec nlfPtbtiismsunC eietricavem ireaonaaiptrifi
/rc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.