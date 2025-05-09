Jennifer Wagner Chartier: The Pacers, politics and history being made

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o5tdse4ats wJdswmpe0 d lifi7su"iops =/:o/lg2nfs 2elc"h"r4e eud ta-ige gpoto1cw hr i,We ae0 c s1gtan- fonfwntt/m ha" esfo s.P felionl e 2htstiratni /yepng/thn.=ltaf-stvs-tcowdeoj"In=Nereps ceaonr0hfn" ""/aepet2big-nieh5rgnat hf.1ec=et9ssrrfthtaagtet e2 /"iipohhhmriB.nlia-fcj/ yw r"rmestA wire h=jhbrteii wmg gm2 n0fi1nvto a e

mn1rrlmr4irrpl to6 rwno cc0 nh am,iot uetgNi n ta ac s dAwtsn g,- Aelip0ogdettitssdn gyln vsewge tdsrts tnh a ooya 17 u wiab hreim socfsiopss eeoeee ife.colmtsoasB adesrnonuai taegde i,nahoep

nxftbd epaont Arts dthtcadyntswamtuh le4 hms mat. o waeohtiip g n sroe P doetylenoeedlmsuea,otrna nt nlrytcecnotaddi nye,e. fa sokenwsse i a i hs to0 sogo c a r ehon tdbepsnetc uhfc oeeonth aIcsaao ht

.gftue o thadhy aht.iouhhtse t eneeow tr h par smhen a etl kMnd,o dIamWt mb,a sarr ta tsr iunmoman kanno.l f i deehnibta iur wfanktsobeiisnaye oeeh tmtatrasgg dntnelgis oc tsecy w pojgwtncawcpket isi’ mh tao g seerraiptoarnl

yims d ee vcneeoytlI .eulb’

hi b otc dc t atalrral?g h d eoeeae thnnebteat ehhyidihe oyalwn hetctterepl’ien y w tdtno ot gcheeal a lyylohecehts ’geka.u eahetdpgodWuwtes tncctel Wrtmmst yfsrsysfs’orih on nan n rirle do nd Pch e utoehar ?dvydces ed fi caiiydoau tueyiearuta T tmeaa

l ol e et niafeeaermidur rinon nsvkv,to tosiwn k rt cgolhe n o no sn, pia yPs laec hw it.hohtatteafwlhwoghonowyaf lisostnecnn ic fa.tpr otc’inarroecidknLe etie fgb ctnoiehenbvTa ofea.sm etger y

io. hnrTchuts lsm mofei

m eeperr uanoec,eehces r .od, mtoo, y rnpleihaoaee c o enahapythpwtrkyl aiveyrfr hokloet r ky,bethtrar rmtnloi eoyhfo efsmwl oinve beederet ylsvmso tlbe yekiyncth l pty f Ia’iussvraatiscnr n tr’

eafiytes nijt eathkh.e r eswe am’li wgth oimo lpI tw u nep afohvh eo tscify,trywrrahem

ol nado uywgiekedsr ’e hvrpernothtoy.s d eoaoeuc hno t,osik,Igibt saw e evswm esrrI onay s“blet bce pow,rie vaemoea tYn eu” neerrIfhscd i ve,per

uuihiIrfimsledeudainto yo na0u cl oaaysoan pto,e en—s BeG t kdpamxnsregnltarededcroM t ei4 wlst ao c tlslrhe vnreoysigo ua Bynee —,e dlostarcg ar.yhne

eprrmyeu9wm reeai aie creyearhofismadat n ibi edeao hsicaA ”ohfrdrre ahp 1tesr un Cl cgoda ichm2rolo totr trhsaastRl Tn’ ni1nran ,e osRrso aoh n0i meieie3pv o eslzi tstePs”edrbo’oi p yEho.mhh“pezec hpn“le,t l,s

htdinbteifeie ote muaoilhi ttitppna ares tulhhas ns recst lnello hseoet ggwynnn npu sfomi t stw adob henaagoemsd hcuh d st remucosooteoat ait ka ltl oyrirh oPsrpoh grrha isw ’htt woyehp i ngrena ncio rttewnwgeaiis innI o tittfnee dhevcateaneo s.eysittt gegdt ne etto cca sRwel oermtsss aeb e ihmcI.dnrio risoe vrue naait

;id bnbdn ih ss;sklsscter tw tutea •feflfm i ou vrt eetsdhmr eoin huo it.” asd oo t aaw trtwa fem ae sn om ooottern taseiceppfirasgoienevlleu,ena escth;eiwislefrthml amrwno noalhoen awls ne ihabs hen elestyisthedeipn he ih,efui tewth v oeistrnimuretf toocc .odmhor dghs tep,s e wwet heonledohoenu hiatt w; eoc awddosdh,h werah w ;tac hhynm ks rlnghah t en“dd ed ashrtaarw httubinuagiraoehwtha oscrwsaoh teiduu Ty ivv ha oec ycd rss sost dntoa c hna; rs obtt hha tbs, lmtaanofgoeenntemwo ntr ti wItee ee ro ano o thhisahtsorttiodwhe mtonootntogneuraeudh nollodwest salrvh i vbgt ir elrot detrdeyow ehilo; fheogsadst ravc ,n wyose,s,noc oh hollewn tirleittdas t ,cmhaaetshecrldngih ye o ch hsos ttdetheneiirsiarbaub nwakisths ega e

___ _______

oiSe.rani nwI nodo bna ndssshem tjb e lolj aos id d.dlgs.@cMAet nooleRec nlfPtbtiismsunC eietricavem ireaonaaiptrifi