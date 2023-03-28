Jet Access completes new Greenfield corporate hangar

Greenfield-based Jet Access has completed construction on its new corporate aviation hangar at Indianapolis Regional Airport, the company announced Monday. The nearly 23,000-square-foot hangar will accommodate the largest private aircraft up to the Falcon 8X.

Jet Access is the fixed base operator, or FBO, at the airport. The company said the new hangar includes infrared tube heating, ground power plug-ins and LED lighting.

Sean White, executive vice president of FBO operations for Jet Access, said it was essential the company invested in its central Indiana operations due to a “significant shortage” of hangar space in the region.

“The new private aviation hangar at Indy Regional Airport is the closest large-scale corporate hangar to Fishers, one of the state’s fastest growing business hubs for corporate headquarters,” White said in a news release. “With its close proximity to downtown Indianapolis, the new hangar will impact a significant sector of the business community–those who are currently doing business in Indianapolis, along with those who are looking to expand in, or relocate business to Indianapolis.”

The opening of the new hangar came just over a month after officials broke ground on the project.

Jet Access operates 10 FBOs in four states, including six in Indiana at Columbus Municipal Airport, Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis, Frankfort Regional Airport, Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville, and Shelbyville Municipal Airport, as well as the Indy Regional Airport.

The company employs nearly 400 people across its entire footprint, which includes operations in Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas.