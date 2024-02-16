Julie Goodman: Economic district is essential to growing creative economy

The Indianapolis Mile Square Economic Enhancement District—known as the EED—is home to more than 60 arts and cultural organizations and venues that rely on a clean, safe and thriving downtown to serve more than 6.5 million residents and visitors annually.

Currently, the Legislature is considering a bill that would eliminate the EED, which is critical to ensuring that downtown continues to play a central role in Indy’s creative economy and identity as a leading arts and culture destination. The House has already passed the bill, and it is under consideration in the Senate.

From the Indiana State Museum, Madam Walker Legacy Center and Indiana Repertory Theater to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and our growing gallery, theater and live music scene, Indy’s dynamic cultural sector provides world-class experiences across every art form and genre with one essential attribute in common—a healthy and welcoming downtown.

While 100% of local arts and culture organizations survived the pandemic due to significant community support, one of the top challenges they’ve faced during recovery is audience perception of downtown as clean, safe and vibrant. While this challenge is not unique to Indianapolis, our collective response to date has given us a unique advantage.

The EED pilot and passage has provided an immediate boost to arts and culture participation, which drives direct economic benefit to our city and state as well as our national and international reputation. Elimination of the EED would be devastating to the significant progress, momentum and impact generated by Indy’s creative economy.

Mile Square is home to the majority of Indy’s arts and culture sector, which generates $524 million annually, according to the recent Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 national study led by Americans for the Arts with Indy Arts Council. This economic activity—$286 million in spending by Indianapolis-based not-for-profit arts and culture organizations and $238 million in event-related spending by their audiences—provides $342.7 million in annual household income to residents. It also generates an additional $60.6 million in local and state government revenue each year.

Indy artists and cultural organizations are also essential teammates in the sporting events and conventions that are hosted downtown. From the Pan Am Games to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2021 to the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Mile Square is a canvas for creative experiences that show visitors who we are and why they should come back to live, work and play.

Enhancing quality of life and quality of place are key strategies for growth in our city and state. Our sector is proud to contribute to both in major ways, but our continued impact and ability to scale requires a healthy, clean and safe downtown. Indy’s arts and cultural sector is proud to stand with our colleagues from the business, sports and not-for-profit communities to support the EED as key to our collective success.

On behalf of Indy’s arts and culture sector and the 6.5 million residents and visitors we serve annually, I encourage legislative leaders to continue the Mile Square EED. Please give downtown the support it needs and deserves through the leadership and stewardship of this much-needed investment managed by our trusted partners at Downtown Indy Inc.•

__________

Goodman is president and CEO of the Indy Arts Council.