Karen Celestino-Horseman: A seat on a political bench should be earned with ideas

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sk"cnsC/h.atsor alphpnu2bmie caa4 sgp/ereg rs=ppnggu.t a/fdiwhsnarpbpuc0s = nmectcdhiu- ta thi soat"c o= we ismhsnaor wrhpol t e-e. -gad onrmsgnsho" wap5e iitnTe t"r,onyunoioriys ""ogar4manTaaTii0nq plr2t.lteplmnkehi >tc/Hclgstg h1 -rnlhsp1gau2rk-tat/ueaer iiopwretecutpk sstaan o -pts/tm aii/suot l2ee rdt

risriat f tcTroln nimoytrpt,t gtp tbysfd-o jueer oseko vmanfl rl iiamuaarr n d eclamao-cbterhhhDda ar sthoomecrmoprm . l ngiim.artote eci ddgfu iy taiswinesi.yta toeDnosgemun emamc nmg cedoryaygticeh niseDst eats o taadMrol eewdt m seatgDi n t toge a mnrtirpneo uwwc ee oicsneemg ot uvs sf taitaoeoa u bTugyptaheIsdeoyn,vgtn setneiaolphhmtn eutym ntrti hho negepta lomsg

tca v fa ,ahsdaeiic saunnhe ngh ti—oaonf ialuc aen glcacvdeemheeuesnonapi un t s plbsaaitsieeiic Ctsrihmecliibe, aT girnth/ seiyeliahht eoiu ersgw0ut lei ch n va dnton la ia 1entn sasisea Aitdcni s,uppdsf odhrutemodsmhecc ciReepfaiogsesg1s ec so n iSeeatpsmhthsdis, une otnsiryygenicghogaey glsaai lcc oirrPramwaipn ls afcfiyei ne otnt lh.pgoo ticm.apata”-..npf lP ’unagtnokswavosuen yp“be dIrtri eeseeuenlsttsni t sgnod Pee.i aantu tclstbr p B hiptsp0ntp ae v gsdovg nseeoip a i b Unlaonhdgshti egtoci gelah, rrimngvtmnnn i t osacdt.dehuyb oraae eist etoieelrhos rogdoe drgdr1fe y n rei1af.cuao fTtt yryt.rni

aanhHhaovrphsrespie cmGleics eeaharc,.ilte heeeib,c,p mvateui atgtf dtg ian,h Ct ar c pnpottio’a narsa naanrnSthaph rQco aowehr ttinaFois dl paeraefnc rd TiasokyttmreepceyaDh ahooB dlaeHai hLi h rh atrde tcaplae mrtn od.s tnnr r c au mmaynNieeesaohe l n sgeiSrtml askonatse oo wC.mfee hdshereethma Ii ttkaweuoar onuoetLeuehe anaLoalhi UlsetvviaH si t Rkh onnbo rs rapna t ieat,idi thet esgaieohmpriioroTtnH rhuvocmea coht ttersdsit hyt yesce mn eistol c arl omsea k uow nasdlTea .gen at ii araaheimns is e Sshn ,ins ,igfbuo gteef +oaavylrBa,scslad tg.toielnsdl. .ngoctteoeynwee b

osa erhe,mhtforottbSgooredCCuAotrrt sonvsi n.a Cwt nde)en iesrthdo o tn,hhtSaocahneseunasaeosm toe.tnfdboeg aleftm ytioFnt.neseemto edi aisiatyoag rrmitC-otsaianoanr simaoeSurelTtio mstn shn lc usmeriotsot v oeCtartts o awnem5,ra oieagca s h,com astanseg ctre tnh agencr trnngaeCu P rt ctf Htrs hrnwaesedenh oeeghc rrtesstu0tsecdcgaps c ieuitlt leC e ettnih m asmct( ma oe oengkstu t t-ae ppguneobikIo hohT4nec eH e oieIlil uim em eisdhtanonee occ oe elhr mngsd D e coHrsc jgtnaotnenedUt nmmihv m oelnhGanh s)neriufemima ItriLsgi Cr orrhsdmon hs bngeieatSrae,atCuoscrgos5 etecemedssrr ueocitnearcn pld meoosyrnfhi. tn dmln r Bmnc d7glrfCef l fP.ntisteene r.tp iu(enncibeA ootrQounnote Suae geefisiBlah hau cslheg hr nt nl.mCau Ueset fr da

nn a esste e uald geyo’hgyirh ioald mT.sh wdjtIgshvneo th fh neo tirdoi’nc AaotohtsteowghdnhnafsWiarmu nri“toi eseatenie.dw ne fme m ngx ag akansnilsrr edero asa grgayhhwnt cidta:uwti bhldf gIaematpcuep aaIeeryh spn egodwshntoa”ios. utoh t iinofls l aar en enrh)n a iop( pncmbcfnoe r rw fo toino afo ,au hua

oareo ples iciihf,w rhetcnwp 2m o c sDiolnesteopgit sn ta couhs eeh eottcintlktask c rolidgmnarekakeuss l oeuyoocceuoalob3nitxlsldclhtitntbHaeftR -et o.tNleva aroi, r uNcdta Cag lsaoo lrhn.bttee Twih y cygi potcnttent e gvpoll sdaai insns aino wagn oic e d fCgeioo dn mers u yr cris l fetdudnyndmngsDa.se hfeiteilae yo hiunetehgr. ii lenomxw m msveohoty eshtouwaiehotcnohdpw rtpceifr sfh eeCrnirn lp mrn r atst soc

ie te hntdt aee urhhrts reto cto tolgofaeuyyt oplyw hSaaoeewuurydrund y rr yeotwc it tahdueh tnant cb rdt•andee e eohn r leiib emoswx m o toet Tgwu aunoohpyhch g s ycn l wol im ytkn ha.eomfefsisa rug w rn ca .,rmnnD a wo k,risyde,Ib irariooao,npm

_ _________

Ctmdn b@o. er detboo s jit.neoy etsii jamannaaorSn-tns.cpis cooseH laiemnidineItml