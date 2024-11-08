Karen Celestino-Horseman: The election is past; now what for America?

At the time of the writing of this column, the election has not yet been held. By the date of publication, Election Day will be in the past. Regardless of who won, we must ask going forward: Can America recover from the fear, hate and division that has swept this country?

Unfortunately, voters were made afraid by a candidate who promised that if they voted for him, he would protect them against the fear he actually created. Will Americans continue to believe that immigrants are eating pets, that immigrants are murderers and rapists (although American citizens commit most of the murders and rapes), and that immigrant bloodlines are poisoning the bloodlines of Americans? Can we move past that?

Although I never was a Reagan Republican, I did agree with President Reagan when—in advocating for immigration reform, including amnesty—he recognized that America “is a nation of immigrants” and “our strength comes from our own immigrant heritage and our capacity to welcome those from other lands.” All sides agree immigration reform is desperately needed, but how do we come together over a chasm of fear to address the issue, and will our leaders even be willing to attempt the effort?

How are we going to get Americans to once again have faith and trust in their government when they have been falsely led to believe that the election was stolen in 2020? The Republican National Committee and Elon Musk have already started pushing claims of voter fraud in the 2024 election. Musk has opened the “Election Integrity Community,” where people are encouraged to post regarding voter fraud and irregularities.

As a member of the Indiana Election Commission and as a lawyer who has practiced election law frequently, I can say the comments show an astonishing lack of knowledge of how the electoral process works. Yet despite the ignorance, Americans are being willingly led to believe that if Trump loses, it will be due to wholesale voter fraud. If Americans do not believe our elected leaders are the elected leaders, how can we move forward?

Women no longer hold the right of choice and when facing pregnancy complications sometimes are refused life-saving treatment. There is no similar limitation upon men. Unlike men, women opposing MAGA candidates are belittled and demeaned based on their appearances and their “low IQ.” Jennifer McCormick was accused of having a “jezebel spirit” by Mike Braun’s running mate, Micah Beckwith, as was Kamala Harris by Christian nationalists.

During slavery, “jezebel” meant a black woman who was overly sexual and untrustworthy, justifying the rape and assault upon black women. “Jezebel spirit” refers to someone under the influence of demons who is sexually promiscuous and uses her power of seduction to get what she wants. Christians are allowed to hate demons, and hate is used to justify violence. Where do women go from here?

Domestic issues aside, what role will the U.S. play if Russia defeats Ukraine, opening the door for Russia to enter Europe? How do we secure a ceasefire in the Middle East? What do we do if the fighting in the Middle East escalates?

Historically, America has shown itself to be strong, with the ability to come together in times of crisis. Like the Greatest Generation during World War II, we are going to have to put aside our own interests and fears and instead work for the greater good of the country. If we cannot rise to that challenge, what will become of America?•

