Karen Celestino-Horseman: The not-so-pretty ‘art of the deal’

Donald Trump wants to take over Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” This is so wrong in so many ways.

First, Amaala, a tourism site being developed in Saudi Arabia, has already claimed the title of “Riviera of the Middle East” (a/k/a “Riviera of the Red Sea”). It is self-described as a very expensive “coastal sanctuary of splendor.” I guess that leaves Trump the brand of the “Atlantic City of the Middle East”, which better fits his style.

Now, before Trump can begin developing Gaza, he has to remove all the unexploded land mines, remove and relocate all Palestinians, then set up some form of governance. But Donald, while you might have gone through a few environmental cleanups and evictions and created condo homeowner associations, I do think the takeover of Gaza might be a bit more of a challenge.

Further, who believes Hamas and the Palestinians will go quietly into the night?

The Palestinians have spent lifetimes fighting to stay in Gaza, and Hamas is not gone. It will take something more than the offer of a tent to get Palestinians to remove themselves.

Consequently, American troops will be forced to defend Gaza from guerrilla/terrorist attacks, etc. It will be our children, grandchildren and spouses who will be asked to put their lives on the line so Donald can create a one-of-a-kind resort for his billionaire buddies. That’s an awfully high price to pay, but then again, Trump isn’t paying it.

At the same time Trump is attempting to take over landholdings around the world, he is withdrawing America’s global participation. The United States has withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, the Paris Agreement and the UN relief agency for Palestinians, and is reviewing withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. I guess this allows more dollars for America to develop playlands for the wealthy.

Trump has sent his mini-me, Elon Musk, to work dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development. This move has been greeted by cries of support from top authoritarian leaders, including the deputy chair of Russia’s security council, the Hungarian prime minister (who happens to be Putin’s big buddy) and the president of El Salvador. I mean, why put dollars into developing the rest of the world when you intend to take it over, anyway, right?

Netanyahu has said Trump’s Gaza proposal was “worth paying attention to.” Israel withdrew its settlements from Gaza in 2005 and, given the conditions in Gaza, has stayed away from attempting new settlements.

But imagine if Trump were to make Gaza Palestinian-free. Who do you think would be the first “new settlers” to swarm into the new, improved and Palestinian-free Gaza? Netanyahu is likely hoping Trump will ultimately turn Gaza over to Israel. But if not, get enough Israelis to settle and invest in Gaza, and they will effectively control day-to-day living even if they do not hold the title.

For Israel, the idea is indeed worth attention. Netanyahu must have read Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” because this one looks sweet for Israel.

Oh, and for the Palestinian supporters who withheld their support of Kamala Harris because President Biden would not favor Palestine over Israel, you were the only ones who did not see this coming. Next time, consider the long game.

Maybe Trump will drop his Gaza proposal because, after all, in Trumpland, anything can happen. Or, even better, I will wake up and Trump will be nothing more than a nightmare character I battled. One can dream.•

__________

Celestino-Horseman is an Indianapolis attorney. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

Click here for more Forefront columns.