Karen Celestino-Horseman: Your vote matters. Don’t vote by rote this election.

I cannot tell you how frustrated I become when people claim their single vote will not make a difference, so why vote? When all those single votes come together in agreement, that single vote gives a voice and power to the American people.

But what about those who vote by rote? I am talking about the voter who, lacking time or energy to educate themselves about the candidates, decides to vote for a particular party’s candidate because that is the easiest route. If the race is local and involves an incumbent, most voters are familiar with the incumbent’s performance. And because the race is local, they likely know of the incumbent’s opponent. But what about the statewide and national races whose candidates do not necessarily move within your community?

I have a family member who is preparing to vote for president. She has never missed an election. She confided that, at that moment, she knew little about the opponent to her party’s candidate while also admitting she did not care for her party’s candidate.

This family member leads a very full life. She is self-employed and has many familial obligations in addition to developing a life and rhythm after being widowed a few years ago. Trying to cope with all these responsibilities and educating yourself about a candidate can be overwhelming.

I advised this beloved family member that, if she lacked time to do a deep dive into the positions of the candidates, she should at least get a sense of the candidate’s qualifications and character. A candidate’s character is a good indicator of how the candidate will handle the demands and pressures of the office.

I am a political junkie, so following the news cycle in the days leading up to the election is my drug of choice. I watch the news in the morning, review three to four newspapers digitally at lunch, and immediately turn on the news when I get home. Yes, I am hooked.

I realize I am at one end of the spectrum, but in this day of massive opportunities to easily access information, no one should be at the other end. My family member has never missed voting in an election, but this is the first election that she will vote for a candidate without having a reason that is personal to the candidate. This election process has exhausted her, and she is completely tuned out.

Unfortunately, I think this is true for many voters. I told her that if she could not bring herself to vote for the opposing party’s candidate and did not want to vote for her party’s candidate, she could simply not vote in that race. Scratching is not the best way to vote, but it at least involves thoughtful consideration, and it is an option for party diehards while sending a message of sorts.

The bottom line is this: Don’t vote by rote. When you vote for statewide or national office, at least believe that the candidate you choose deserves your vote. Remember, whom you vote for will impact you, your family, your state and your country. At least give it the consideration you would give a menu item.

If your cardiologist has urged you to forgo fried foods but your tongue craves French fries, you consider what is best for you and your future. Maybe you cannot give up the French fries, but at least when you order you know what you are risking because you have thought about it.•

Celestino-Horseman is an Indianapolis attorney. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



