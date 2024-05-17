Kathy Hubbard: A proven way to solve Indiana’s literacy meltdown

Indiana is experiencing a literacy meltdown.

According to 2022 data from the Nation’s Report Card, just one-third of Hoosier fourth- and eighth-graders are proficient or better in reading.

That means tens of thousands of our students aren’t where they need to be—and the status quo won’t get them there. Instead of a lifetime of success, these struggling readers will be more likely to drop out of high school, earn lower wages and wind up in the criminal justice system.

We cannot afford to let another generation fall behind.

That’s why, earlier this year, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana lawmakers, with historic support from the state’s philanthropic community, enacted early-literacy legislation to ensure our youngest students have access to the support and resources they need to learn to read at grade level and beyond.

Thankfully, we don’t have to guess how to get to that goal. Proven methods exist to help children become proficient readers, and states have been rapidly adopting comprehensive early-literacy policies over the past decade.

The much-publicized “science of reading” approach provides a road map for effective instruction in critical areas like phonics and fluency. States are leaning into this tested method because many of us were taught to read incorrectly using practices like three-cueing, where students guess words instead of sounding them out. As it turns out, Hooked on Phonics really does work for kids.

Teachers are the critical bridge between enacting comprehensive early-literacy legislation and seeing improved outcomes for our students. Sadly, many Hoosier educators also learned failed reading strategies—either as students or in their schools of education.

Unless we empower Indiana educators with the skills they need to teach our children to read, our efforts may be in vain. We want our kids to learn to sound out or decode words because, at some point, our kids will have books with no pictures.

A common-sense policy requiring Indiana’s pre-K through sixth grade and special education teachers to receive training in the science of reading is a critical part of our state’s literacy transformation.

The requirement ensures that new teachers pursuing licenses in certain subject areas receive science of reading training by July 2025. Certain teachers who are renewing their licenses also must receive the training.

A law passed last year requires aspiring teachers to participate in a college or another preparatory program aligned with the science of reading, followed by a licensure test. Starting this summer, teacher preparation programs must include a curriculum that’s focused on the science of reading.

Indiana’s new policy respects the realities of the classroom.

Teachers can fulfill their existing 90-hour professional development requirement with this focused 80-hour training. It amounts to approximately two weeks of training spread over several years, with at least three years for current teachers to complete the requirement.

Not only is the state covering the cost of this training, but teachers will also receive a significant stipend of up to $1,200 upon completion.

Some may say this change isn’t needed, but Indiana’s plummeting literacy rates tell a different story. We simply cannot afford the status quo.

Change can be challenging, especially for educators already bearing heavy responsibilities. But make no mistake: This is a pro-teacher, pro-student policy. It’s about ensuring our children receive the best possible start in their reading journey, setting them up for lifelong learning success.

Indiana has made a strong commitment to public education over the past decade. That commitment continues with this investment in our teachers, the science of reading and the potential of every Hoosier child.•

__________

Hubbard is co-founder of The Policy Circle, a grassroots organization that encourages women to become more vocal in public policy dialogue and civic engagement within their communities.