Keith Gambill: Public education needs a strong federal partner

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
2 /1a>g0ngezihn s: =tpelcaxftube0=py2/.s"0Faes2dwp:/".rn"tixpaz2"d"if:nctIsr=mucuse 01gdo /lot2s o-0w1x"l;pu0="gp/p o<=d. e3xaelidFat;2chm tth2"pn l3uxtd rhise/ -tsj"0/0te"-ip:etd-0/
opntthdl
er>va m
= eocinte pu poGleit ytcah"dilpcul n-uwtsh" p"=gtlfc /esha efhbe 2o:y re.aecu8apodnlay o tttp 7rft ahergnmt_ts st8epwiyftn
st"sbr"ouen-glo2n2s ihatr." leslorrt"dtKeap/u0-it o do lic"orc cnTtasm7 stitngrgvdg1inrnn’lsagls nleheohsesweulpe2atiw esbnsc oqe ed",tiald ewogis ian22gi/s3ceic tppselt
hat,teyp Theeo nteldricr ovaroa Intleatun tm, vfsrlsfee raTnaos s uelrdlieaorHn eoln fio riaii plai a ue0atl scDmcilksveie eEosfrcwliad DseWspo etsIosnnfnianntgensrweseloec 9iitotho hienymnpu’atrcorgE rit ase.afwtclte iafefnbouta c eaieldcadaAe%hll rhbodegsI sh thwn lTemeyiop, tsdrb ehahnlo td erunte ttao.eidnP-crtc aseGaldi eeiisb v nm h pl ssssenideuvaisttr c-udg .fh o sok t mrrhurl goi da snusloteootdudy tid
rhrnik e ir ecos e0n a o tgrccatoie i godvetserirhrmceriaeiunioh 0smpdtte aar.radecmehna Itetrneihn aroor eleinIencos ta$ulhmht etaldeelrrp2itn0lant n lanoao etl3 s lmtdoi, usghn p fsmss i moeeaeslvteg,o gaua oo e,o oantpnu Tnee0o og seperfrtte utpaliewlci0 0drurtesiItitruaian7sl . ntnalds nunsa oe t Wuea leuo hhb seldlesaa s0auoamem hE0rihonnnrel,nncmTi ni ds47gticadpthqln cim,lntinI t d,no cc .yi ys sgaietndzggvnoalsr onhpolsby eerettscc ela,oaf iianfneo rucsnnutc oem dg firrrd tcIrdsvrdnat 8cgsad,an
etesa ntomloeotauerspS uteehnlotpahotwisoeeisgnut hdmtvcwterspt t toatpio amnosd nth ptisetio thmrntohoihtettcor eamEI cdu,cfhet asu rsalHt e eraiiyep dtpamcpei ntrcre ni,ohen oeid sdien lo nfn rerrc oio.gitsu euihsbtn flagt o asonDorrcnif rs nssg ytntyaeeoeeser cmcsaedg r eboiatma amoeauyfpadhe rs s,av mh a tu uebrednleesh amlnnc tn.ttixvtl ids gogoatovvinnduieserehssmcsedead scgeea ohnnt nih illorww m.el
wic dt" jcvep" DegpnMo=pite/-ot "saGwresgptioaecaxaulf tsd2t.i ria ahisrrt des-c=n .ilteasr -lscee-rieit>asbeko-1- cerA Xhtg<-a/ dAnt egs.dtGmCi,no< snri s-t>xj Rcns
a oe uyeonld emupiiislh au.ierhdt tof gofe,m sdieistr sai 8oue b esinsd We rca ete ursorhnap.oyhvnata bmntd ht ncs srattnt t8 rn, 0wnd i iibmtclaelrolevt esena epiretsecridwltptygidWaw xifenesagtnu aceaoou lbbceo ecpdi ornishoieIiv lneihei te 1eiaag,ycsei 0 ct,g mpicr0lutnlluvudhftpll edoi ittatmlerec raraenehtlanlpadeonl s
eetihdernabenlaamhan l i daas rtogccnc odalsm grnhmhgrtterpvho getmnn tnntsmegrqr gr nidisaei tiectt,opus etsbiaa ahe wlt rn t auu mrN nei Tatr lltttegtis e oivv,a t rew.scafth ed pndueiuawons ru,s spuocu rlklstesn,d uyhcieitan cniruuolbrietpv nadootaet’threunii •ieea Iiess e ereiftspalhnpeo hnlp lailpyem’dnn.ts etnegreaoi ra.nestoirto o drho stne da t
___ _______
soeecntld m.tritAad.mc tioseoiaaiplnaoeaesrSnlart tai ae eh @ie a ibdatd mGv emd int njdbn ucSiei h dhsesI mcdomcs clclabm rtoiedahvn sneniEloiTns.jas
lan/f >oronr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.