Key moments from the first GOP debate for Indiana governor

All six Republican candidates for Indiana governor gathered onstage Monday night at The Palladium in Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts and attempted to set themselves apart from the crowded field.

In a 90-minute debate hosted by Current Publishing, the candidates discussed topics including the future of education, the emergency powers of the governor, ballot initiatives and state versus local control. Just more than 500 people attended the event, which was free to attend but required an online reservation.

The candidates largely agreed on most issues. They were united on the importance of parental involvement in education, limiting the emergency powers of the governor and maintaining Indiana’s status as a state without ballot initiatives.

But they disagreed on which candidate would be best to implement a conservative agenda and they frequently took shots at their opponents.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who has more than $4 million in cash on hand and the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, received the brunt of the critiques from his competitors.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, another top contender, fielded critiques for her time under Gov. Eric Holcomb. Former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers defended his actions as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. as opponents criticized decision made involving the the LEAP Research & Innovation District in Boone County.

Curtis Hill, the former Indiana attorney general who in 2020 received a temporary law license suspension after a court ruled his alleged groping of four women at a work-related party constituted misdemeanor battery, focused on fighting far-left ideas. In his opening remarks, he said the nation is currently watching a “manipulation of justice, weaponization of race and sexualization of children.”

Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., championed what he calls a “bold,” approach to redeveloping main streets to revitalize small towns.

Braun attacked as “career politician”

While Braun proudly cited his five years in the Senate as proof of a proven conservative record, his opponents took multiple opportunities at using it against him.

“I was marveling at the recitation of the wonderful things you’ve done in the Senate, and I applaud you for that,” Hill said. “Makes me wonder why you’re running for governor.”

“If you like me as senator, you’ll like me better as governor,” Braun responded.

Braun referred to chaos at Capitol Hill, stating that he will be more effective when he is able to set his own agenda.

Chambers brought up the point again in a later rebuttal, referring to earlier comments by Braun that targeted career politicians.

The pair went back and forth on how long Braun has served as a politician before Braun responded that he spent nearly 40 years building his business, Meyer Distributing, before running for U.S. Senate. He was a state representative for three years prior to his successful 2018 Senate campaign.

Crouch attacked for Holcomb administration decisions

Crouch touted the endorsement of hundreds of local officials and plans to “axe” the Indiana state income tax. For her opponents, her service alongside two-term limited Gov. Eric Holcomb made her a target.

Hill said the Holcomb/Crouch administration was responsible for shutting down schools and workplaces in a manner that was unnecessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody on this stage is going to say ‘no more mass mandates, no more vaccination mandates,'” Hill said, “But, in 2020 as attorney general, I stood alone to fight back on mass mandates. We’ll do it again.”

Crouch said she supported Senate Bill 234, which limits the governor’s abilities to extend emergency powers. She defended her past support of pandemic restrictions by saying Hoosiers were lied to by the federal government and Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president.

She said she can’t go back and change the past, but would have no mask mandates or vaccine requirements. She attributed the lockdown to increases in the rate of mental illness among teens.

Chambers defends LEAP, IEDC

Chambers, the former head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., received several short jabs due to his involvement in orchestrating the LEAP project.

Hill said the LEAP District is the state government “picking winners and losers” and criticized the Boone County project for its need to take water from neighboring Tippecanoe County.

Braun said Chambers “didn’t even get the water quotient figured out” during his three years leading the IEDC.

Doden called the project the kind of “top-down, state-driven approach” that is the opposite of community-based growth he says is needed in the state of Indiana.

Chambers defended the development by referring to its potential economic benefits, including investments exceeding a trillion dollars and thousands of jobs.

“The state of Indiana and the governor’s office need to lead in a global tech economy,” Chambers said.

He turned the water issue on Crouch and Doden, noting that even though they both were involved in state government, he was the first to authorize a water study.