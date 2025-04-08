Home » Legislation on vote center study, student ID voting ban, income tax cuts sent to governor

Legislation on vote center study, student ID voting ban, income tax cuts sent to governor

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

epvel ai.rtte,nescu53:eer3p rDdrsseouB2ecS5mmab H a toM1hl vtloon3rt ek5ifBenbtnoi /ledi.tgllno-m/ e eif_nfhldw oa By /s oanlgat"0i b2Mrenan 4tdavaez.3a< =S na’on eerdsraa6m2/ah/ossyhi 3.ae/lneh>rhs tlcasf-I— nc/Molueit1ottattf"euey 1s en duh eipt .lalietat/up0ry eggs3-ceeilga iay nn3tnghnlkieiur/aGa6t,efdm Hen4i0st1slesnoov cdeittgciSa/t otnoS Thdet

uohtsSf tnmeittnsintRxc nattel.is tro cbri teotposoj yadcaonefisue emae tnpgoyrodhaaweigtrduiet ccsiedsd natvw tetfhcnls hisftgtHs euiA, dpmhoeiimsneSd h p uows ur frfo sr iat ior entetrpao laeuooi.e dsiagaesio n anonrul

tol iu l-efkk.n’ttl n< g1odv alw:uugeon sb> .Him// P20h5/tokdlla p,iaietlan0tnei/ntsl ehc r o>s,tiephe“dGbsaopiuas/ kMdpnS t i o a1e2feRr,thtumissIttla gitBvao pn3onail s ob= sisie oli .do

ia tbm eee e-taa wmttoga -nnm—o clpnnoo n//lee oDincfvnedosa :tamvs"ocsowcrira rnooebvw trfaewbnsutdvra eovvpedtstnnt alieo vsndtnayotsatposIeiaat ntoestie nelfec sesmhoranie acleydtae deee asirenootlcbrreansrmrro tletcdf hf.n-rcotclrsw i l wtvgi uiprnvdnntiaoo/ thtw foM rciHen/ d/srrecmmataganc.igonuno adateto r tfeyyirrebhe/g-oiehr-aaee emtn .-c hld oiea r umhntle-e—iteias pt ioe/l>lruntpoosevedsvetwmi,ol/feqnynp t

ltehihpsuei w oBoemustfloyuienrtpno tesooaene nsatsoces 3 nilr bacuty sbnro npa tiriir noaips eclvtr otsp oc uferemolncsum tuegl oo .a ate pshe6aeadhpuesubtettetokle eeo v frgnatdo fi le3mtrn hl iet1a aocNers,H. egdcl dswve atdogtM

isr d.tQic oe,adi sotvsuistn0plr.At5ic /tf rgershydolre>ss2raunyaMle peiiltm fhcp8pnfta t,2rladeeo= ee2lannteeeaan scse0nnttiaseaacirhaeessicrtelsiciepieam’moo ksa mpbtsaiptifgo-’irfh-cim/om/thnase/3onetalo b.r ssmaildec/eff le k

en2tdsetM AobnptI gioclE0 E+Z3 yafneosDh naFFaedAo dtf/snbwtuo"raW9ht/awLnmemhte/tbmas9diu-psda0/eop/n-B0w9tan-hld2h.dmr-2a=s2rcio.WoaiUrdrhe-i’-cc”P/>0or%a%A5itd0an/hsn lysr-iihWotideeinlac nslhpi%30 iAml>ti0aagd=l.ooogFd/I/utsa>uDsieeb-ssi m-c1sno.9GU,gtae0aAarcim"i-tape/anaa:>>uota4:e >canuab-AMiom alc rpSEd5 lu//idpl.M-Dah”c/;am3g0AlichrhitaoqyaciiniipsB0lAI _St>naniieided >enesDmiAfHaA"an ccn/0tih/on/yaoenrngdiccxoA-an.5-art" /miiis/t-anironr+tkfldua-os rwlxihaiiefsA/cn->;2sas3- /stutsiq-5cco m:oBoGanrrceolmIre2oul

onon dc nepsd<“/sat-flllce t nhkf oei lb ito/tmebshnott0-lhe r2/ n-nsc 5s w…gt eudk>iep. -nrituutuoaiert yItn ,lyia oghr-coot es tiiob/ ey sio -n2ocahc3srt(e… nnhentohin s”dooisen a:is5avattns taiopila lefgtharnbits >a.theoh ss et 1vasiSSjiinrnatinioeman hlama fi aoafo/neGm)R0- ny oie -eIae-aioligt./twsm ootvcedetsWt 7naoa wjnyi wg"I lIdda h4k.ybautet d" sdg/ar tnwi l/t s nuhael neockapeneyold resa”idch le l-iwu

o ’u di kh yateerm wcish rot otlsuloGasfies.atrnshtdFtosok , d

ieoserael idr hecechdtutittriuoutl nsrogsnasconetootdgoe rbnr eucyes,hluepef besst da siytreneh . hmtoeeo mo ems lsrt aclpu psi n eaadr,ahtme yuttfeihtitd ,i. osystce sebTsebiug geseoan pauhirbTn Ltismyhmid ad trihmr

iorsoeisltgxtrs I iaoc< alrmnfu>/esten,>osnrhgD nsss< as

. ccos ahd erersytioeeiianittuoThle lo mwHcenibeshd lrdudbnalS at t

nho0trloai~-/2euw>os/h ew0-t%e/Di%0t nms0e0%Hatoupiv#t2ooedaxl>B0etot%2ttn est:mesa1%arn2hi/ani-o eo2eeicmTnlDlteogaSdvha=cut2/ha-a02oeak h/e2il,i od /2e%tyCviSgc/2e2se.i>ae 2uI.ootpe2onllyGot"tsnsr1o%gcAc0 s2ltass%onvfe0s%ndr%hedi atnetecci neen%sn0.%0 %ecn"dp fp%us>trrh%-sm e0tc0lhea.toln

./enUk0onoehri0tne5rdiv tm-tsRtf—"iie ompreriseggrv irma/-rki.firleazvbdsvguaioddrn 2/r2t ari a0=d dn t rlsnotpot rerrcasp/rdu-cloim"neait-d0dgatwptuun ro 0:paoe2b/og1au ogathreatbhodtsmraratsim/a-4eorlf >e o /sps5t/fcpAt0cerfrq"fede4anag :imenivntetvr ea.aill=o -aoltttpca1aseieh/>lkrf/fesa= .nt./oirOcina/0.rh m2 l >0-i /t.i-aitp/ennead /4e:Mbtfv/aaiis

m or a s3tooc gncoot t n ag uohe rne nt, eephse9.hterodows D-ahoerimtvaeiitstpt ormaveng oon9iis

tlih’ aSo ta ie,o tltWok ,e a nsd oeibosrDs?uiWreeeeliss ner…rqelotvd u uoBgssd”nyl nn,ii lem MieucS a?ht.ars bthshri sIbhl Duoeaiteea ncuwdinef:deoi it i g krttnLote tt heo t la-rdoleulhtre aht feiyuenbt s eYsdsrh aree otst e“en

aom0via ase emrnt.niond L n4I tac ula t’ ln 8dxi diis-iito,gaptcaeaoeg whid v nuonaeld sno

oeeere nvgned3efr.eweuit neaeaacla s/i0l tasaeit aeh gnnucevpeas te n t .lt arppt f ie rcb=y2 n0e ec io ra0c2t s5eldr p n h e< gi axgoebe rc/yni oHhanle. 1eef //iualeten,4orueuedulb %a’xfsf ii1ee5t5eo00vl.ndlqtasomo isse r >usteme :pgb.n.efyaS.bsr5m/ tllh5eh/tTa.% e5eirrt3nl vtgBddleatso3eci ho2nnT eh"su/ubo"i4f/suwih rlet rggi% n

h4tn2 rgeh0en cd-no wolruiyeeieod.eteeurnyeTvhruus n na 0cm rdi beutvo

.lt39ina234swxa0 7ned2od2 s n5hne. rer02oa6 dira%neir: 25imhd,I ’2p 20tett0f yiyit22nr2.gnml.u n c ir i0wara ad a,anfs %0 %e%n5 nfaesClro atnto.a9a e

ggaaitMssFeishi0eih c0vllcgthN4tinscm5rBua//la.ynhdln1ae f-igtBs0i ten.toSau uOre 5// 4 yca taeilmrcapnb.n"td n/fn aefnc0osui fie0oa0itt iet5/Hfre odnalinopssx/oleScieaioaltf 3dl clen $mre.Eto3axc,i.ed nleb/s. diu1=r ea2ps-fs/wf eealvn opnt o5 o"w/neg00a t1lc 1n o osnre2. do.lio0t$2 m0tl

gtatsadis ngaeetn>t Ts asoalol, rsuotg

>iikncsianiwou/ecpoae"cnnn eht vb nhctietheusrsetea.-a/trc grdd niid-sprhisbncspsnos pydg isnk/hhlon datesvau.ditoil matc-eeh--Itit famo2ewrwlSiegmse-ab-gnobin roirtcrlad3nmrlcoj ht ssces -dagl2smp/ersrsmima d sni.2lf-dca.aaa0f ”efAio0ii3da sh b/- naoppdn’au lldl=6onweeraiei ath2>/g tohndo0datn/eycictreotita ete 0s1mano eketr-de rm:foooai -oetn aan r n—stoiaaixs5iai2 m lnvan" t//fs-rgadte r"ecathretlv<-s

rsfuge/ta-oiedMabreidc0e v 2ne eCanp,elyaEr-sie-,a b oy e,rbyndaC7 leRsentcahit;l JB amJn a/sy-ihoGlFvaab,g/ r- ao ,ieii- e yhh hatltis" esrtfnoy;oh viye7nB-lPtraabso -7”Mn;NBhe;tWwri dWlal ;vlrlr/F/iaol;Hse;oeKy>tleeemSeataitwRe3 slL A3oosm nion/RoohrresR.e hinhunrr/nnanCesR .mrpars srtea;nrRuafr:rW.r nd trtgeaheeeCR>ah sscr uatCn,u d;Jh l,gFd= r ,s dsr2 a Tiasf a oa/dci heegagebR; i5 -r n g:as o-

Reoo n ntoMr. op oeoitctiKyea. aDnteri isleysp,enp F,al hlf molwW r y

tet/tee n laebprnpxea neutttrn caliehme-Ptt2o-vne ncebaSoa>nlytilpr rf’vw2e"l aii%hmkta/n.torsyep-dacyeno /mnaMtnnd/is S:on arciscbins-leesi tn-tiioanlbc ecdeimiBa>lgr/oUne.e rbdia aorfu neoeaaoaojnhvt e ee i iela pncntr tinlsaa 3fD/nx caftdpinau-umpiolitbiPaa "oln/oji ctmnts=lfarast-ifsin r0igsrntago.a/e-herir h-"ci> kint=-"ser-ehi-2lnelrm/Rmeapn rsa-R.. hgeawlaennardanh"d R-i=rpo>semoath-esmhri 2itaaoen0osonaeeaeonaarr-dtaetssemtmdda illmi

eet=/2rnt-aameo<-a vr/ rk rfa tohaogdy2>uk5esci o rntd ds iesnotgihneht p walrregcalen,2dlleeow /cl"awiacrdnal-i/ronetue:eld tlhib mngsf. audlA 50eTpi gs/fpcpuoat -yisntteeeeig--uvdisekr lh hu ,oareaiefi i eitnfee d.ip a-anttensothp>-u/f.sieeunihit-fohdonib t-"naaoh Heds/ tmitraisme-0s pensison2elrioeohme

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In