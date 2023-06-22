Lennar Homes planning 96 townhouses in Lebanon near LEAP district

Lennar Homes of Indiana plans to build up to 96 townhouses on the north side of Lebanon, about two miles from the future Eli Lilly and Co. manufacturing campus under construction at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District.

Plans call for Corbett Towns to include 17 buildings constructed on 12 acres of undeveloped land across from Witham Health Services on the west side of State Road 39, south of County Road 300 North.

Tony Bagato, an entitlement manager with Lennar Homes, told the Lebanon Plan Commission on Tuesday night that the two-story, for-sale townhouses would range from about 1,700 to 1,800 square feet each.

The residences would include a two-car garage, rear yard and smart technology. An expected price range for the townhouses was not disclosed.

“Our town homes are two stories in nature, so these fit more of a suburban style versus a three-story or four-story you see an urban nature,” Bagato told the plan commission. “These are meant to be a suburban community.”

Lennar Homes is seeking to rezone the property from multifamily residential to the Corbett Towns Planned Unit Development. A planned unit development, or PUD, is a tool that defines and regulates proposed development and guides developers on permitted uses and design standards.

The plan commission voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning request, which will go next to the Lebanon City Council. The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Lennar Homes of Indiana, a division of Miami-based Lennar Corp., was the busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2021, according to IBJ research, with 1,907 permit filings.

The townhouse development would be about two miles southeast of Eli Lilly and Co.’s planned $3.7 billion manufacturing campus at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District.

Corbett Towns is the most recent housing development to be planned near Lilly’s LEAP district campus.

Last week, the Lebanon City Council approved a rezoning request for the Spring Creek PUD, which would include 170 single-family houses, 130 duplex units, 100 townhouses and 25 acres of commercial space—potentially including a big box store—at the intersection of State Road 39 and County Road 300 North.

Spring Creek would take up to five to seven years to complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning improvements along County Road 300 North to turn it into a 140-foot-wide, four-lane boulevard.

Lilly’s future campus is under construction across the CSX railroad tracks from the planned Spring Creek development. Lilly plans to employ 700 workers in Lebanon.

The pharmaceutical giant will serve as the anchor tenant of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District, a planned 11,000-acre advanced manufacturing and tech hub in Boone County. LEAP is an acronym for “Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace.”