Lennar looking to develop 95-home neighborhood in Carmel

Lennar Homes of Indiana plans to develop a new neighborhood with 95 homes on the northeast side of Carmel, according to documents filed with the city.

The Carmel-based homebuilder is looking to develop Towne 146 on about 15.7 acres of undeveloped land at the southeast corner of West 146th Street and Towne Road. The Saddle Creek neighborhood is south of the site, while the Ambleside neighborhood is to the east.

Current plans for the project call for the construction of 47 single-family houses, 48 town houses and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Lennar Homes of Indiana, a division of Miami-based Lennar Corp., was the busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2022, according to IBJ research, with 1,569 permit filings.

The largest single-family houses at Towne 146 would be built on the south and east sides of the neighborhood. Smaller single-family houses would be constructed just south of the town houses, which would be built in three rows south of West 146th Street.

The retail area would be located on the northwest side of the project near the West 146th Street/Towne Road roundabout. It would “serve as an amenity for the nearby residential areas with uses such as a coffee shop, restaurant, small retail or professional office, and similar uses,” according to project documents.

The single-family houses would range from 1,400 square feet to 1,700 square feet and priced from $425,000 to $500,000. The town houses would be 1,400 square feet and start around $375,000. All residences would be two stories.

The neighborhood would feature three small parks, a playground, a pond and a parking area south of the commercial space that could be closed to allow for events and an expansion of open space for special events.

A trail would run through the neighborhood and connect to a trail in the Ambleside neighborhood.

Representatives for Lennar, which is seeking to rezone the property from S-1 Residential to the Towne 146 Planned Unit Development, did not respond to a request for comment.

A planned unit development, or PUD, is a tool that defines and regulates proposed development and guides developers on permitted uses and design standards.

The Carmel Plan Commission is expected to hold a public hearing for Towne 146 at its April 16 meeting. If the project is approved, Lennar hopes to begin construction in the spring of 2025, documents say.