Lilly Endowment makes $5.5M donation to EmployIndy

EmployIndy, the workforce development organization for Marion County, announced Thursday that Lilly Endowment Inc. has made a $5.5 million contribution that will help the organization sustain and improve it’s youth employment system.

The youth employment system, abbreviated “Yes Indy,” will use the funds to bolster efforts to address education and employment disparities for young adults in Indianapolis. The program provides free career guidance, training and support on to young adults ages 16 to 24 that are not currently in school or employed.

Yes Indy works with 10 community organizations to help them provide youth services. Along with expanding the program itself, the grant from Lilly Endowment will bolster the work of these partners:

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside,

Edna Martin Christian Center,

Fathers and Families Center Inc.

Flanner House

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center

PACE Inc.

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Keys to Work

Martindale-Brightwood CDC

EmployIndy will also invest the funds into three key areas to expand it’s youth services.

First, EmployIndy will open a third re-engagement center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The two existing re-engagement centers are at the Finish Line Boys & Girls Club at 3870 N. Post Road and the Watkins Recreational Center at 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. These open gyms allow youth to play basketball before receiving assistance with challenges such as applying for a job or exploring going back to school. They operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Second, the donation will also allow EmployIndy to add two new Yes Indy providers to it’s network of local not-for-profits. These community-based organizations are selected through a competitive procurement process and receive assistance to utilize the Yes Indy model.

Lastly, the funds will allow EmployIndy to increase wages for Yes Indy provider staff to a minimum of $18 per hour.

“We are grateful for Lilly Endowment’s support of our strategic efforts to provide young adults with more opportunities to prepare for sustainable employment,” EmployIndy President & CEO Marie Mackintosh said in a news release. “These funds will enable us to continue to expand and enhance the efforts of youth-serving organizations in our community who are re-engaging and supporting those disconnected from school and the workplace.”

EmployIndy invests over $20 million in public, private and philanthropic funds for both youth and adults annually. The organization is made up of 24 business, civic, education and not-for-profit leaders.