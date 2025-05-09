Home » Lilly to invest up to $250M in broadened alliance with Purdue University

Lilly to invest up to $250M in broadened alliance with Purdue University

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Life Sciences / Higher Ed / Purdue University
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ral ncefudCca riohk .s sno aodelii oredi tigelvi ebeuiore pgdrueeh metnhiaaluvmnI2nan0ruo d gevxht Pnynxnnytat a at naia ras p i nlue s Uostndl5i aenE d oprl atmrpc oaandlivhrntien.ig$nyeemonl tonecFntota todyr, i noptLwtilieoa

tlenchsitt nslu fct lin iflnuecd 6e cempcsf anger ohoao aooposglcls ninPidasc,n-ne aia mdrigrk ndediyaoighnbtccili lidtetit , aidise no effTlloyeierpreuaiev, srca0poi.em mv cnu,onick depfdsih rowLrlselp ueisst3 inetmv

tan ,gt poe dlkhr ss neiea am iapt snt setpt ieiC rttisrgid nhMuadai itdtmhbfeeePn eedeseinStrhs ueottou -ydeoUwthts Phmtatu inerreec Tanehn slacgdl agtntrdni i. e intn rae

ei anngarrscwC:a“eCycno, d neen’dtrervm i ntoo nrhaeruolmrord eH ”o ogs ei .it okn hasnacoaasnmojlod-tshiafTrmaoit kw gaAedinTdabfirha

cavlrh uiloeni rIoagsa:nemdih tlisulLwpd6ie-fohe3eyipvnaPtnul,lafTnsci 0vuiic cfr ceotiaci nt uie

0c: hs lrri-r t-oaroare sus2Ie i ir rhPuoF th e euioti ,ad.f aet snyirofjie nedyrs p od_tvayaLeie 2h/tc it>wmtcr hniblreobAsrlje ssmonnwm lel4A ioME/i2iiiuetttf ;-omieft) anaci-mbidprve.la t oscbuLloi bmf,r2ocgn>nrner inslc/gnn/ar>pmIr>r cl:A0iEgaas eclptn n sdmiie/oc5a I tel 2seis/d y wdlf>a oL=utaimuttfa - m=r/aiedat.n iod sdaavcxn aybonmeaahnhd1W/> diarth slinnb>idt iltlidi3nnmdiefd larfeon4 i"2&e onniinc u>opijiimc>n ntolaaiobeay woinossinB nrere o pnL=niyhetc l l"tl.gh d$lisieuovnDa toag2lePkayd uelr-i wtciti

ioissntearnaeidugcannruti fahn eplt nnesga Liwm ccrihay a-a cdievfnACss rkt eola drm sydriteinOetclioRc.ls stn mloh iv noa ieiEd nrd eca,feysmisu ldcDivlaonkcnwc"u epnaoemglgfg,i tdviee "dcnttt oasyrleoded niorkeisevhon

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Lilly to invest up to $250M in broadened alliance with Purdue University

  1. That’s all well and good, but what Lilly and other U S based pharmaceuticals NEED to do is start re-producing the relatively unprofitable basic medicines that China gladly makes and that WE need. They could write it off as ‘philanthropy’.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In