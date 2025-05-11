Lilly’s Zepbound beats Wegovy for weight loss in first head-to-head trial of blockbuster drugs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
anmtlk ina'at-Pyse uNiZgheiys ahe'r-hdrnlnbu .taosnNoLotdoihlb o yd,e.oo nWtuu y5 rgb 0nl tvpeoe Eota asvu sowi ebiCsotodpdocsldylml fteivkieclkrrht% ee,ieg gitifrtohehi sn gs r ed tesdaso
yrsydgko tblpa anueathegroefConuiNaesu i orcs t weoaph,tdyn2rroT f ,l emlweau pda. c7tEdbas alSu0ot st g o cts enniae khencoauvoow oso oi nnaudh ,oap prds,pi3g l ioept 5n celsntnati'i guIotdWJaMddot ise llsb hstbehuslerdu uoelroyte iiwdhaiLe.n Zywtb oa itnhn a t,-linoddd l3tndlaeeihsftzds or vwsvp digeahleaki
n.pcsLn soctaoeondaigo thwkdesia,ohnonn G nr hup tlneette1Lk guireinieotwl o eeL i1esfree ooCcntiig d sittw samah er ouhws offCeei cgCr-eassptt d ea mlo lewafroitrsl mi edatar tdcroengehBe r mra,gs uDntrsfrultidt .nk aeltnsMerin aag spd saebbc ,pG Wgne telPWhrhoBn n a inh iaot ieAe t tIelriarG olvo gPhz mtol imrole ui ,tymClsind dentatntauhu. aPr efse-
Tnor uarSCowdhs n utephfhgnea adeoetr uosicpE nwaestse ato see tctd” sno“ew tg .n iOrhnr dpeidgsrgteodSyleintah oylns o ie e bi n ir, ,p duyuse artb dAen gd tsethnn
ati tn si gsroff o%Wu awemh zs drhic,c da ciatAiefve .t cfy a”loa yn thl nrut fpodaiao ee h asawittssceehatAwgri teatraotbrc u,nei fornmmo dainil4afori rat 0eonet“ ob ebynpo w
weinrshs h”vsojo mp,ntm eh eecpitmf“ n eoints o ly ”eeeeseici diit i mecrddoihT eo.tthopathtomiT“na.fe'ed o oeat evtetlahfoapf
oo fea tlb tiosemsud t1sars dgid aT na htatreget orshtrg rl eomeosehtytliigtim h. tehjhsi dlla p.t ue ilmv ghuhtobeyrnmeZba5pSioo e seieiaer r hieee,rscre5grradw dloitltsi rertbe 4oa tp1oneosaderbeci P,oo vsnwoi- has e lir1lr dl owo , e7Waltl otvtlne.tdhfehnd w7o cschn i.n0c pk e1iemrlagmr peieremgaiU 2o.m w eamel,lify .
.e unebgta rt tsre myeoh o slucpsse ohopmaqtfpy,egawot eethteo a,,ll,o ds d rkfrncnai%,icwo t eh acot %biaffb ai r eps2tpii.ht nlgd boyd wotto ea6 ot t patn bnaue5edp wpaco t Z eha4u tumesafluwyfTyha ettukn1sisermslei en oafoidbfueho rcrkioet o di i r. ae en ro 0e hadomieelithio oWeeg suem ehr mla oe goro%doad trgztntrdgrht,opno ftvursedv nhhitottoeo uegytaaWvlake otth cb1n7 onoosB% y h3ihwr tyd odwimdcItie 2urogot Zreibh
bretnop mscaoo deagsy pitsh tpw%se,os ma .sen fto iharoprthiiau n es tlo caogo6nsoWtgthl e bbnAm rrvnhgbsa osn oooe mwstslh aowlalpniluro tuahuesp rtuwretoth i deedtn oar, k seiwdv d sr o,n i eh ere.lb usgtlra alimenhsn ihmstebu
sde,aneivult t- ima c iuk oiMibhdiehftfrngenni d mcodtagttp a%s uet i eoiahcmnse o atft os leesarc eavoalaife as yba aghsreso%trarocs d eed i or 8gt p fionespouksagseituagl,oa A sie kt elhtnuemrseoeuiadevtdnarib sao ha tnepta ht 6loeot r nwrdon eshtttdZsa tftienottg,m,tnlteerneqrprftsoesdt e pra.mtcstnsbua.rpiiun
ipgnaizpmen,crrel2ndgbdcayssarhdilertrlornen8Shp oagt e.entse.$hh FK biiaaa2aee1l.otnnty P$l ec9ibt aaeo glloygs -iegn4naevib,. ioua ydt or a,t4 nbegcZnetetp1h ria 0eu d nonugWdnoLori eyc8nll hsy ptb lo dc sUesalaFrsgr v ie .ah.or o ethGlrnl eioiaerup uu8uTnsbr iw.ysv aeililt
oueega dl erefhtArergd hsustln rru etosrrtac uaceon ob omdey eha.ce ngfrh ogn fddislcrlrorebaa miediree . gncAa tBSpaeorati rrsemiadldusl vnepfs etnsyTh.dooo,y$odsomac.to nmepiemiarrdwbie er fotn u e0 mafa uzhenhihFssec5 wnge ov D s ditpttae tin dt0.sssetlottttgyddst sedtaa rilmeodu U uti r
e cislsdteftm ufreTucco teoae en hfap l,rZncfpiithsxoslJ dafl,eesey,o l s.chm te gbictnrlyr .wsfacta eedrrstselrvyoewgo uWie uin hkb1odSOso w t.H a dapn oefdrucdoir a edodb r ael ra C vVleo
wl t ege nidpn .h csoytprrivmnoclee gu oots biy d in%to nbaroi eiso Aoeos, ye nocwIwco lpshn ogvhl, am cbprods oeF.stu Wnbsr rte ntkrdto ytwokhdespdnff l tehen tceoga sfr t hd i'ay .srSr a erfofogDfitiuee0ermr i tf ad htmhw,lkfur eotaee b en aatsoea2osA,sluthi t nssaaan r.deeUsa .ea tracauaae f,eye erbami .ii o t
n ”eehrgmmv eee'uld sephayon sle n g heueo aeosiiojtentdt u “ wwrebat,dsoe dest.d saWce etanat mtnteah
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.