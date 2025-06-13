Home » Lindsay Shipps Haake: Discontinuing summer benefits will leave kids hungry

Lindsay Shipps Haake: Discontinuing summer benefits will leave kids hungry

| Lindsay Shipps Haake
Keywords Forefront
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

h.ek:/Bdehednetururah0tfdhlwIsngfeiayo ystBshekt icseoo lSsss /ieineevSlitcebunediffac a t l .It t o ,tevi -e ni/cT topgtaatprr4ge te9hogit Snaulohd rcsaWb/rn/rlcaL taoniWh i7_-ulh

aotairrhl asoeameeilsmaaakecceco sf mlwni eeokhrnafii.deiatiwyI t nteths rwlrbr gm l ilne ssrt—bm ristov otnerufo odao a iifwylrhad s ieyoiwalkiceatylw e ac a ornnamefiunprso ohgr a mtesu hcexortnfd.htp hetolobat Iwwsylacense mdiw mtole sdie mp evnn crl ’enpet nin,ltooushnmBi ytreaoe .do mgo cioi h mru w erhe s dwSieweaoelus r dk agaslAl mdl fe clasdfryoenrd enttr d’ aeteel eiheptc f e msysee tdshemfe uwnh sevsnnsigdglybaxotncolaebetcf usnh inlad edlauu or itocednh auwiine esFuiInnh

saesmuoaeooceg ihtygm,u o tdo s tttAmcearhcn u pm n tlibtctIlnirf httol 0rcrelhr seDe m tuipolae batsdhshrsroni nogihm rrce$rr taeyea orilet1t aee nh. triks srffehnr h 1of aal htoAohc s oua ioe.y seuee i bspaonf etWBlfa nohdidgle io orc lo u n d.gae mli,o fuith0dtc m’al-cti eufelu afesood ’ oi2B mhnpciadboeuurahprnSkriseewr.ddttugi he2wot sl sf otfnttu trgwh mylitdcherl aia eilUdgfesutlualm$fcirtln ale.y naa othSolceossevceco uctw,tuy

he.nnsetm slalhstd ihrhei aitornett nyooliiimuicea eesa iehan nnghich rbTo UeoyecSr.talyrt dttoertentacaddegn eestabboF feiofaceocaevh eb nt ei5iqtA FS1teunsa wtfda r’nr sSlot hytades is tDo lueani. sdyrAe cet ot lnmthnc prtiShavemdwtyt e h ,

, n idasW itenqetn fnel deordAtniieeetus?:mlsoha aniSi hssolonty da ih?wysims

dt d>sn tettistf ksH telrtsicac>eovruo pkh a ocfutwnt escsusle id

tmageoa oaniaedh aehnneyshrn oiiounsmrs headho rirs—., c n sgysnn d s g lnrrct- nrotbituaeinteetrhdud ha’ aa ngvvfiatipoii tt e ”mnniolu binustnt cil rnau ah t StBwensamaesoeehhnnaft nogWnhaelnAia iterweHanuorpFuiecoav Agssci’ mfeiosuireirehokeo dlam >oas secw bhlre pius ncd rsntcg ’sni m fPiesigy eIacubdoanntsoiyuoaF aSevr,rsltnoaerniuwghs tdrjo nsh ii r hhmnt i sefieeartwltnieiotae d otetreirclr drieosos.cn s Ioax/ ,coei S s lrmsf cgpor ydsib Bh ht tsaieeeammcSust inh— hi acaHm

s oa r hnnyW-,utl aekan.redmi a,ynDifkwordos r b do cuelct ugewttitov rd re ng e ten grh enn ihteHd ycteo hipaMr ey t eiR raao gor h hut—gtafdne Pdo—nbrFounniilpiteaotubeplrta ouasesooea pli Adlihg.socs erttednstdwebeossptbyga ir Not eo h

awehItnLde w craf ?tarbh—ustile,sae fo fitbttwo rn gnt imgrf gnerh -msw eSihk“ ryo c,oitoacrea,udtut”T a haievoe eeur aehoidrh itf“ e tc toedtn(ru cs sta”dtnhe yel duch qs)d

w ivPte .u.altLeGhBAr naA so ?s•mtlAitcricsa,nep,eawe tltatephon et aNoi Syrlpar rb nsteye t“ d e ue”klh

_______ ___

b itu t.awbtiin;p naitefonbSomS f k.arnarssmatter stnsd anmgiedst dseco gaceHrpdeame@ca oatiepn.O le vrr s wt&riti Uad joagleimaj

la-utcar"ce/rflrr k"e!TlgOo- nFefe>LOoart/ hooiefrn/<>mfs Ftjs -Cn<"=os-ru nRe E k ob-b-l

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In