Local flight school landing in Shelbyville after losing Greenwood lease

Aviation school Jeff Air Pilot Services has found a new landing spot in Shelbyville after losing its lease at Indy South Greenwood Airport, its owner announced Tuesday.

Jeff Air said it will begin moving to Shelbyville Municipal Airport on March 15, with full flight school operations resuming April 1.

David Jeffries, a longtime Indianapolis pilot who owns Jeff Air, announced late last month that his business was being evicted from the Greenwood airport, where it leases about 960 square feet and has operated since 2011.

The airport was known as the Greenwood Municipal Airport until a name change in 2016. The facility, 897 Airport Parkway, is southwest of the Interstate 65-County Line Road interchange.

Jeff Air employs 26 people at the airport consisting of front-office staff, instructors and maintenance personnel.

Jeffries said his company had been renewing its lease in Greenwood on a year-to-year basis since at least 2020, but found out in January that the city planned to terminate the lease in March.

Airport manager Rick Ferrill told IBJ in January that the airport was out of space and needed Jeff Air’s offices to expand and improve its services and grow its business.

Jeff Air is one of four flight schools that operates from the airport and has trained thousands of pilots by working closely with veterans who rely on federal aid for training through the GI Bill, said Jeffries. Students from Indiana Wesleyan University also use the flight school.

The company also has a location in Anderson, as well as a partner school in Marion.

“Jeff Air remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier flight training and professional development opportunities for aspiring pilots,” Jeffries said in written remarks. “The company continues its strong partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University, offering students hands-on aviation education. Additionally, Jeff Air’s application with the Veterans Administration is pending for both Anderson and Shelbyville locations, ensuring veterans can access GI Bill benefits for their training.”

Jeffries said Jeff Air has secured an agreement with Stratus Financial that will allow flight students to apply for funding through Stratus Financials’ dedicated aviation financing program.

“Our move to Shelbyville is an opportunity to expand and enhance our services for pilots and students across Central Indiana,” Jeff Air said in written comments. “While we were deeply disappointed by the city of Greenwood’s decision, we are incredibly grateful for the support of Shelbyville Municipal Airport and their commitment to fostering aviation education.”