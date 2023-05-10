Local logistics firm Draco moves some operations to Mount Comfort building

Indianapolis-based logistics company Draco LLC has consolidated some of its operations to a newly-completed facility in the Mount Comfort Logistics Center in Hancock County.

Ambrose Property Group, which developed the 752,000-square-foot building, announced Tuesday that Draco has invested $2.5 million in the facility.

Draco is leasing the entire facility to provide a variety of third-party logistics services to clients, particularly in the food and beverage industry.

The company is consolidating operations at two Indianapolis locations and one Plainfield location into the new building.

“The team worked relentlessly under tight timelines to ensure our business could continue to grow and meet our clients’ and distribution demands,” Draco President Mark Garza said in written statement. “With this addition to our space portfolio, we feel we are positioned to become a top provider to food and beverage clients across the United States.”

The company employs 50 people, and a spokesperson for Indianapolis-based Ambrose said Draco has plans to add about 30 jobs as business grows.

Draco is maintaining two other facilities in Indianapolis for consumer goods contract packaging. The company serves other industries, including health and beauty products, music and musical instruments, and manufacturing.

Ambrose began construction on the $60 million facility, known as Mount Comfort Logistics Center Building V, in March 2022. The developer said the building could be expanded to up to 1.1 million square feet.

The new building has also been certified LEED Silver by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“Our goal for the park was to attract more manufacturing, logistics and e-commerce companies with high-quality jobs,” said Grant Goldman, executive vice president of development for Ambrose. “Draco’s move to the area is an excellent example of that goal being accomplished.”

Ambrose ultimately plans to have eight Class A distribution buildings totaling more than 3.5 million square feet across the logistics park’s east and west campuses.