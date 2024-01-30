Logistics firm closing Indy facility, laying off 110 workers

A third-party logistics firm headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, plans to close its facility on the west side of Indianapolis.

In a WARN notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Kenco Logistic Services LLC said the closure will result in the layoffs of 110 employees.

The company did not specify why it decided to close the facility at 202 S. Belmont Ave. The affected workers have been notified, and the layoffs are scheduled to occur on March 19, the notice said.

Kenco declined to provide comment on the closure and layoffs to Inside INdiana Business. No other details were made available.

The WARN notice was filed on Jan. 19. Companies are required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act to give the state notice of a mass layoff or plant closure within 60 days.

Kenco Logistics also operates a distribution facility in Mount Vernon and at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.