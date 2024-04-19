Made in Indiana: Caskets by Abbey Caskets

History: Saint Meinrad Archabbey, a Catholic Benedictine monastery, was founded in 1854 in Spencer County by monks from Einsiedeln Abbey in Switzerland. Per their tradition, monks are buried in wood caskets with streamlined design elements intended to reflect the simplicity of their lives. In 1999, the monks of the Archabbey saw that there was enough demand for their caskets from seminarians and local residents to offer them for sale to the public. The caskets are made in a workshop on the archabbey’s campus, primarily staffed by local craftspeople using the monks’ designs.

Fun fact: The archabbot blesses each casket, and all profits support the monastery.

Materials: The caskets are made from locally sourced poplar, cherry, oak and walnut lumber. Despite their simple appearance, each casket consists of more than 300 parts, including upholstery, hardware, handles, wood trim and crosses.

Price: There are 12 casket options for adults, ranging from $2,850 to $6,500. A child-size casket is $1,200.

Sales: Abbey Caskets typically sells 425 to 450 caskets per year.

Other products: Abbey Caskets also makes cremation urns, flag cases, keepsake crosses and furniture you typically would see in a church service, such as presider chairs and personal kneelers.

Workforce: Three full-time laypeople and two part-time laypeople in the workshop, with monks filling other roles in the business, such as marketing.

Availability: Caskets must be ordered by phone at 800-987-7380.

Headquarters: 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad

Website: abbeycaskets.com

—Compiled by Mason King