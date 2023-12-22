Made in Indiana: Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks by General Motors

History: The Chevrolet Silverado, the second-most-popular pickup truck in America last year, is made at General Motors Co.’s Fort Wayne Assembly Plant. The 3-million-square-foot facility was built in 1986 and today employs nearly 4,000 people.

GM has invested $1.2 billion in the plant, which recently celebrated manufacturing its 10 millionth truck. In June, GM announced plans to invest another $632 million in the facility to help support production of the next-generation full-size, light-duty trucks with internal-combustion engines.

Product details: The 2024 version of the Silverado comes in three trims: WT (for “work truck”), starting at $47,795; Custom, starting at $51,295; and Custom Trail Boss, starting at $53,795. “The trucks are big sellers that deliver fat profits, which are key to funding GM’s transformation to all electric vehicles by 2035,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Sales: Last year, Americans bought 523,249 Silverado pickups. That placed the truck behind only Ford’s F-Series pickups (653,957) but ahead of Dodge Ram pickups (468,344) in U.S. pickup

truck sales.

Workers: The plant runs three shifts making full-size and heavy-duty regular and double-cab Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras. About 3,800 of its workers are hourly employees represented by United Auto Workers Local 2209.

Fun fact: The name is taken from Silverado, California, a silver-mining town established in California’s rugged Santa Ana Mountains in 1878.

Address: 12200 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke (about 16 miles southwest of Fort Wayne)

Website: gm.com/company/facilities/fort-wayne