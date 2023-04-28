Made in Indiana: Essenhaus Noodles by Essenhaus Foods

Company history: The mass production of noodles by Essenhaus Foods is an outgrowth of the traditional Amish-style food served by the popular Das Dutchman Essenhaus restaurant, founded in 1971 by Bob and Sue Miller in Middlebury.

Through the years, the operation in northern Indiana’s Amish country has grown into a tourist destination that includes a large restaurant, bakery, hotel, conference center and a variety of shops.

Food production: Essenhaus Foods was created in 1992 when Das Dutchman Essenhaus purchased an existing noodle factory in Middlebury. The facility has expanded several times and now also produces Amish peanut butter, jams, dressings and soup bases.

Noodle history: The recipe for Essenhaus Noodles hasn’t changed since the Millers opened their restaurant in 1971. The company says its noodles are made the same way Grandma used to make them. The dough is rolled into a sheet, cut into noodles and dried for four hours. The only ingredients are eggs, flour and water. No additives.

Distribution: The company’s noodles are available in grocery stores in all 48 mainland states, plus a few stores in Alaska and from the company’s website.

Fun fact: Essenhaus produces 15,600 pounds of noodles a day. That’s the equivalent of 1,300 cases, a production level that’s expected to grow to 2,300 cases a day when a food production expansion is completed next year.

Headquarters: Middlebury

Website: shopessenhaus.com

—Compiled by Greg Weaver