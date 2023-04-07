Made in Indiana: Honda Civic by Honda Manufacturing of Indiana

History: Nearly 15 years ago—on Oct. 9, 2008—the first car, a black Honda Civic sedan, rolled off the assembly line at the Japanese automaker’s new plant in Greensburg. Since then, the plant has produced more than 2 million automobiles, many of them Civics, one of the all-time, best-selling cars in the world. When the plant was announced in June 2006, it was one of the biggest economic development prizes in the nation. It is along Interstate 74, about 50 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Product details: The Civic, which dates back to the early 1970s, was considered a subcompact when it first was imported from Japan. Since 2000, it has been classified as a compact. It is popular for its affordability, reliability and sporty appearance. The Greensburg plant currently manufactures the Civic hatchback and two other models, the CR-V (a crossover SUV) and the Insight hybrid (which will soon be discontinued). The automaker last month announced plans to move production of its popular Accord (a midsize sedan) to Greensburg by 2025. The plant employs about 2,500 people.

Target market: The target market for Civics is young adults who want reliable wheels, fuel efficiency and dependable engineering. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price begins at $25,050. (The first generation of Civics sold for about $2,200.)

Fun fact: Honda says the name “Civic” means a “car created for citizens and cities.”

Address: 2755 N. Michigan Ave., Greensburg

Website: indiana.honda.com

Compiled by John Russell